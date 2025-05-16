Recommended reading

How to watch Eurovision Grand Final 2025: Live stream online from anywhere

It has never been easier to watch the Eurovision Final wherever you are in the world

Eurovision favorites KAJ perform at the Opening ceremony.
(Image credit: Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)
The Eurovision Grand Final 2025 live stream will see the international musical extravaganza take to the stage in Basel, Switzerland. Below we have all the information on how to watch the Eurovision Grand Final 2025 from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and FREE live streams.

Last year saw Swiss singer Nemo crack The Code to winning Eurovision – something that this year's 26 finalists will all hope to do, including the host country's Zoë Më. But it's Sweden that's hotly tipped to win for a record eighth time and the second time in three years after Loreen won again in 2023. Sung by trio KAJ, the sauna-themed Bara Bada Bastu is getting Eurovision fans hot under the collar.

Also expected to score well are Austria's JJ, Finland's Erika Vikman, France's Louane, and the Netherlands' Claude. While, not unlike last year, the main flashpoint of controversy is likely to be when Israel's Yuval Raphael takes to the stage.

Here's how to watch Eurovision Grand Final 2025 live stream for free wherever you are. We've also detailed all of this year's acts and performance schedule further down the page.

Can I watch Eurovision Grand Final 2025 for free?

Use a VPN to watch any Eurovision Grand Final 2025 stream

How to watch Eurovision Grand Final 2025 in the UK: live stream for FREE

8pm on SaturdayBBC iPlayer

Eurovision fans in the UK can watch the 2025 Eurovision Grand Final for FREE, with action being shown on BBC One from 8pm on Saturday. That means you can live stream every performance and result announcement online via the BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

Away from the UK right now? Use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad

How to watch Eurovision Grand Final 2025 live streams in the US

3pm ET / 12pm PTSaturday, May 17

NBC's streaming service Peacock is where you can watch this year's Eurovision Grand Final in the US. It's set to start at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday, May 17.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month . And you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

Alternatively, if you're a European on vacation in America who wants to watch their usual coverage, we'd recommend downloading a VPN. For example, Brits can use a UK-based server to watch it on BBC iPlayer as usual.

How to watch Eurovision Grand Final 2025 live streams in Canada

In Canada, you can make use of Youtube which carries the live show each day starting at 3 p.m. ET.

As alluded to earlier, this won't provide you with any local commentary, but you can still catch your favorite acts.

What time is the 2025 Eurovision Grand Final?

The 2025 Eurovision Grand Final live stream starts on Saturday, May 17 at 9pm CEST local time in Switzerland.

That's 8pm BST in the UK, 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US and 5am AEST on Sunday morning in Australia.

Can I watch Eurovision Grand Final 2025 on my mobile?

Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, apps for YouTube and then BBC iPlayer are available on Android and iPhones.

You can also stay up to date with all the action through the event's official social media channels: @eurovision on Instagram, @Eurovision on X, the Eurovision Song Contest Facebook page, and official Eurovision TikTok account.

Eurovision 2023 runner-up Käärijä performs "Cha Cha Cha" on stage during The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final ahead of the 2024 edition of the event

(Image credit: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

How to watch Eurovision Grand Final 2025 live streams in the rest of the world

Other confirmed international Eurovision Grand Final 2025 broadcasters from this year's participating nations include:

  • Australia

Eurovision fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Grand Final for free on SBS. That means you can also live stream coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand platform.

Full list of Eurovision 2025 Finalists

Latvian Group Bur Man Laimi perform at Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

(Image credit: Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Norway – Kyle Alessandro – Lighter
  • Luxembourg – Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son
  • Estonia – Tommy Cash – Espresso Macchiato
  • Israel – Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise
  • Lithuania – Katarsis – Tavo Akys
  • Spain – Melody – ESA DIVA
  • Ukraine – Ziferblat – Bird of Pray
  • United Kingdom – Remember Monday – What The Hell Just Happened?
  • Austria – JJ – Wasted Love
  • Iceland – VÆB – RÓA
  • Latvia – Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi
  • Netherlands – Claude – C’est La Vie
  • Finland – Erika Vikman – ICH KOMME
  • Italy – Lucio Corsi – Volevo Essere Un Duro
  • Poland – Justyna Steczkowska – GAJA
  • Germany – Abor & Tynna – Baller
  • Greece – Klavdia – Asteromáta
  • Armenia – PARG – SURVIVOR
  • Switzerland – Zoë Më – Voyage
  • Malta – Miriana Conte – SERVING
  • Portugal – NAPA – Deslocado
  • Denmark – Sissal – Hallucination
  • Sweden – KAJ – Bara Bada Bastu
  • France – Louane – maman
  • San Marino – Gabry Ponte – Tutta L’Italia
  • Albania – Shkodra Elektronike – Zjerm
