The Eurovision Grand Final 2025 live stream will see the international musical extravaganza take to the stage in Basel, Switzerland. Below we have all the information on how to watch the Eurovision Grand Final 2025 from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and FREE live streams.
Last year saw Swiss singer Nemo crack The Code to winning Eurovision – something that this year's 26 finalists will all hope to do, including the host country's Zoë Më. But it's Sweden that's hotly tipped to win for a record eighth time and the second time in three years after Loreen won again in 2023. Sung by trio KAJ, the sauna-themed Bara Bada Bastu is getting Eurovision fans hot under the collar.
Also expected to score well are Austria's JJ, Finland's Erika Vikman, France's Louane, and the Netherlands' Claude. While, not unlike last year, the main flashpoint of controversy is likely to be when Israel's Yuval Raphael takes to the stage.
Here's how to watch Eurovision Grand Final 2025 live stream for free wherever you are. We've also detailed all of this year's acts and performance schedule further down the page.
Can I watch Eurovision Grand Final 2025 for free?
Most of the participating nations at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest will broadcast the final for free online – for example, the UK's BBC iPlayer, Ireland's RTÉ Player and Australia's SBS On Demand.
It's also set to be streamed worldwide on Eurovision's official YouTube channel (just without any local commentary).
If you're traveling overseas and find that your stream is blocked, you can use a VPN to watch the show for free on your usual streaming service. More details below...
Use a VPN to watch any Eurovision Grand Final 2025 stream
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch Eurovision Grand Final 2025 in the UK: live stream for FREE
Eurovision fans in the UK can watch the 2025 Eurovision Grand Final for FREE, with action being shown on BBC One from 8pm on Saturday. That means you can live stream every performance and result announcement online via the BBC iPlayer.
BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.
Away from the UK right now? Use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad
How to watch Eurovision Grand Final 2025 live streams in the US
NBC's streaming service Peacock is where you can watch this year's Eurovision Grand Final in the US. It's set to start at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday, May 17.
The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month . And you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.
Alternatively, if you're a European on vacation in America who wants to watch their usual coverage, we'd recommend downloading a VPN. For example, Brits can use a UK-based server to watch it on BBC iPlayer as usual.
How to watch Eurovision Grand Final 2025 live streams in Canada
In Canada, you can make use of Youtube which carries the live show each day starting at 3 p.m. ET.
As alluded to earlier, this won't provide you with any local commentary, but you can still catch your favorite acts.
What time is the 2025 Eurovision Grand Final?
The 2025 Eurovision Grand Final live stream starts on Saturday, May 17 at 9pm CEST local time in Switzerland.
That's 8pm BST in the UK, 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US and 5am AEST on Sunday morning in Australia.
Can I watch Eurovision Grand Final 2025 on my mobile?
Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, apps for YouTube and then BBC iPlayer are available on Android and iPhones.
You can also stay up to date with all the action through the event's official social media channels: @eurovision on Instagram, @Eurovision on X, the Eurovision Song Contest Facebook page, and official Eurovision TikTok account.
How to watch Eurovision Grand Final 2025 live streams in the rest of the world
Other confirmed international Eurovision Grand Final 2025 broadcasters from this year's participating nations include:
- Australia
Eurovision fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Grand Final for free on SBS. That means you can also live stream coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand platform.
Click to see more Eurovision Grand Final 2025 streams▼
- Albania
RTSH has the rights to show the Eurovision Grand Final in Albania.
- Armenia
Public Television of Armenia is showing Eurovision there.
- Austria
The free-to-air ORF has the rights in Austria.
- Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's Eurovision Grand Final broadcaster is ITV.
- Belgium
You'll need access to VRT to watch the Eurovision Grand Final in Belgium.
- Croatia
Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) has the broadcast rights in Croatia.
- Cyprus
The Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (or CyBC) has the Eurovision coverage in Cyprus.
- Czechia
Public broadcaster Czech Television has the rights on Czechia.
- Denmark
Free-to-air DR is Denmark's Eurovision broadcaster.
- Estonia
The Eurovision Grand Final will be shown on ERR's ETV in Estonia.
- Finland
Yle will show the extravaganza in Finland.
- France
Eurovision is shown for free in France, thanks to France TV. The final will go out on France 2.
- Georgia
GPB – the Georgian Public Broadcaster – has the rights to show the final.
- Germany
There's free Eurovision coverage in Germany, thanks to ARD/NDR.
- Greece
ERT is showing the Eurovision Grand Final in Greece.
- Iceland
RÚV's Rás 2 channel is set to show the action in Iceland.
- Ireland
The RTÉ One channel and RTÉ Player will show the Eurovision Grand Final for free to Irish viewers.
- Israel
The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation is showing Eurovision in Israel.
- Italy
Free Eurovision Grand Final coverage in Italy comes courtesy of Rai 1 and the online RaiPlay platform.
- Latvia
Eurovision will be shown on LTV1 in Latvia.
- Lithuania
Lithuania's LRT has this year's Eurovision coverage.
- Luxembourg
The free-to-air RTL is showing Eurovision in Luxembourg.
- Malta
Malta's Public Broadcasting Services (PBS) is set to show the Eurovision Grand Final.
- Montenegro
TVCG 1 of Radio and Television of Montenegro is showing the coverage in that country.
- Netherlands
The free Eurovision stream in the Netherlands comes courtesy of both NPO 1 and BVN.
- Norway
Norwegian state TV channel NRK is showing Eurovision in 2025.
- Poland
Telewizja Polska (TVP) is showing the Eurovision Grand Final in Poland.
- Portugal
The free-to-air Rádio e Televisão de Portugal (RTP) is showing the coverage there.
- San Marino
SMRTV has the rights to show the Eurovision Grand Final in San Marino.
- Serbia
State-owned RTS is showing Eurovision in Serbia.
- Slovenia
Slovenians can watch the Eurovision Grand Final on TV SLO 1.
- Spain
The free broadcaster RTVE is set to show Saturday's final in Spain.
- Sweden
Eurovision fans in Sweden can watch this year's final for free on SVT1 and SVT Play.
- Switzerland
This year's hosts Switzerland will show Eurovision 2025 across channels on SRG SSR.
- Ukraine
Suspilne is showing Eurovision in Ukraine, on its Kultura channel.
Full list of Eurovision 2025 Finalists
- Norway – Kyle Alessandro – Lighter
- Luxembourg – Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son
- Estonia – Tommy Cash – Espresso Macchiato
- Israel – Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise
- Lithuania – Katarsis – Tavo Akys
- Spain – Melody – ESA DIVA
- Ukraine – Ziferblat – Bird of Pray
- United Kingdom – Remember Monday – What The Hell Just Happened?
- Austria – JJ – Wasted Love
- Iceland – VÆB – RÓA
- Latvia – Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi
- Netherlands – Claude – C’est La Vie
- Finland – Erika Vikman – ICH KOMME
- Italy – Lucio Corsi – Volevo Essere Un Duro
- Poland – Justyna Steczkowska – GAJA
- Germany – Abor & Tynna – Baller
- Greece – Klavdia – Asteromáta
- Armenia – PARG – SURVIVOR
- Switzerland – Zoë Më – Voyage
- Malta – Miriana Conte – SERVING
- Portugal – NAPA – Deslocado
- Denmark – Sissal – Hallucination
- Sweden – KAJ – Bara Bada Bastu
- France – Louane – maman
- San Marino – Gabry Ponte – Tutta L’Italia
- Albania – Shkodra Elektronike – Zjerm
