How to watch The Hundred 2025: cricket live streams, fixture list, TV guide

The 2025 season sees Jimmy Anderson participate in The Hundred for the first time, as the jewel in the Manchester Originals setup. The ECB's 100-ball domestic competition is now in its fifth season, and rumor has it that drastic changes are in the offing.

Heather Knight led London Spirit to a maiden women's title last season, while the Oval Invincibles retained the men's championship under Sam Billings. Nat Sciver-Brunt (Trent Rockets) and James Vince (Southern Brave) topped the run-scoring charts last time out, while Linsey Smith (Northern Superchargers) and Tymal Mills (Southern Brave) took the most wickets.

It's going to be slightly surreal seeing Anderson, England's record Test wicket-taker, in amongst the flashing stumps and psychotropic kits. He, along with every other bowler, can deliver a maximum of 20 per match, and up to 10 in a row. The other figure gernering huge interest is 17-year-old Rocky Flintoff, who's playing under his father's stewardship at the Northern Superchargers.

Big Money has officially got its claws into The Hundred, with Todd Boehly, Tom Brady, the Ambani family, Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora amongst the latest investors. With a view to maximizing profits, they're looking to expand The Hundred to 10 teams or more, and potentially even switch to the Twenty20 format.

How to watch The Hundred 2025 live streams in the US

Willow TV is showing every game of The Hundred in the US.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

How to watch The Hundred live streams in the UK

Every game of The Hundred is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, but 16 of them will also be free-to-air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

How to watch The Hundred live streams in Australia

Every game of The Hundred is on Foxtel in Australia.

However, your most cost-efficient option is specialist sports streamer Kayo Sports, with plans starting from $30 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.

How to watch The Hundred live streams in Canada

Willow TV is the only place to watch The Hundred in Canada.

Prices start at CA$8.99 monthly, but an annual subscription you can get for CA$79.99.

The Hundred 2025 FAQs

Who are The Hundred 2025 teams and captains? Women

Birmingham Phoenix – Ellyse Perry

London Spirit – Charlie Dean

Machester Originals – Beth Mooney

Northern Superchargers – Hollie Armitage

Oval Invincibles – Lauren Winfield-Hill

Southern Brave – Georgia Adams

Trent Rockets – Ashleigh Gardner

Welsh Fire – Tammy Beaumont Men

Birmingham Phoenix – Liam Livingstone

London Spirit – Kane Williamson

Machester Originals – Phil Salt

Northern Superchargers – Harry Brook

Oval Invincibles – Sam Billings

Southern Brave – James Vince

Trent Rockets – David Willey

Welsh Fire – Tom Abell

What is The Hundred 2025 schedule? (All times BST) Group Stage Tuesday, August 5

2.45pm – Women’s: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles

6.30pm – Men’s: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Wednesday, August 6

3pm – Women’s: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave

6.30pm – Men’s: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Thursday, August 7

3pm – Women’s: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire

6.30pm – Men’s: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Friday, August 8

3pm – Women’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets

6.30pm – Men’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Saturday, August 9

11am – Women’s: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals

2.30pm – Men’s: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals

2.30pm – Women’s: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit

6pm – Men’s: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Sunday, August 10

11am – Women’s: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix

2.30pm – Men’s: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix

2.30pm – Women’s: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers

6pm – Men’s: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Monday, August 11

3pm – Women’s: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit

6.30pm – Men’s: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Tuesday, August 12

3pm – Women’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles

6.30pm – Men’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Wednesday, August 13

10.30am – Women’s: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers

2pm – Women’s: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals

3pm – Men’s: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers

6.30pm – Men’s: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Thursday, August 14

3pm – Women’s: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets

6.30pm – Men’s: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Friday, August 15

3pm – Women’s: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix

6.30pm – Men’s: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Saturday, August 16

11am – Women’s: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave

1.30pm – Women’s: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire

2.30pm – Men’s: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave

6pm – Men’s: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Sunday, August 17

10am – Women’s: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers

1.30pm – Women’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit

2.30pm – Men’s: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers

6pm– Men’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Monday, August 18

3pm – Women’s: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles

6.30pm – Men’s: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Tuesday, August 19

3pm – Women’s: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals

6.30pm – Men’s: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Wednesday, August 20

11.30am – Women’s: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave

2pm – Women’s: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers

3pm – Men’s: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave

6.30pm – Men’s: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Thursday, August 21

2pm – Women’s: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets

6.30pm – Men’s: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Friday, August 22

2pm – Women’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire

6.30pm – Men’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Saturday, August 23

11am – Women’s: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles

1.30pm – Women’s: London Spirit vs Southern Brave

2.30pm – Men’s: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles

6pm – Men’s: London Spirit vs Southern Brave Sunday, August 24

11am – Women’s: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets

1.30pm – Women’s: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix

2.30pm – Men’s: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets

6pm – Men’s: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Monday, August 25

3pm – Women’s: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit

6.30pm – Men’s: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Tuesday, August 26

2pm – Women’s: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals

6.30pm – Men’s: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Wednesday, August 27

2pm – Women’s: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix

6.30pm – Men’s: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Thursday, August 28

2pm – Women’s: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire

6.30pm – Men’s: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Eliminators Saturday, August 30

2.15pm – Women’s Eliminator

6pm – Men’s Eliminator Finals Sunday, August 31

2.15pm – Women’s Final

6pm – Men’s Final

Can I follow The Hundred 2025 on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key The Hundred moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@thehundred) and YouTube (@thehundred). The Hundred website will also allow you to follow the latest leaderboards.