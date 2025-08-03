How to watch The Hundred 2025: cricket live streams, fixture list, TV guide
Jimmy Anderson makes his 100-ball debut with the Manchester Originals
- Stream select The Hundred fixtures free on BBC iPlayer (UK)
- Stream from abroad with NordVPN (save 76% today's deal)
- Games typically start at 3pm & 6.30pm on weekdays, and 11am, 2.30pm & 6pm on weekends (BST)
The 2025 season sees Jimmy Anderson participate in The Hundred for the first time, as the jewel in the Manchester Originals setup. The ECB's 100-ball domestic competition is now in its fifth season, and rumor has it that drastic changes are in the offing.
Heather Knight led London Spirit to a maiden women's title last season, while the Oval Invincibles retained the men's championship under Sam Billings. Nat Sciver-Brunt (Trent Rockets) and James Vince (Southern Brave) topped the run-scoring charts last time out, while Linsey Smith (Northern Superchargers) and Tymal Mills (Southern Brave) took the most wickets.
It's going to be slightly surreal seeing Anderson, England's record Test wicket-taker, in amongst the flashing stumps and psychotropic kits. He, along with every other bowler, can deliver a maximum of 20 per match, and up to 10 in a row. The other figure gernering huge interest is 17-year-old Rocky Flintoff, who's playing under his father's stewardship at the Northern Superchargers.
Big Money has officially got its claws into The Hundred, with Todd Boehly, Tom Brady, the Ambani family, Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora amongst the latest investors. With a view to maximizing profits, they're looking to expand The Hundred to 10 teams or more, and potentially even switch to the Twenty20 format.
Read on below for a complete guide to where to watch The Hundred 2025 live streams online, on TV and potentially for free.
Can I stream The Hundred 2025 for free?
In total, 16 games are being shown on free-to-air BBC Two in the UK, with live streaming available via BBC iPlayer.
Use a VPN to watch The Hundred 2025 from abroad
You can watch The Hundred 2025 from abroad at no extra cost with NordVPN, which we tested in-depth (see our best VPNs round-up).
Get a VPN, connect to your usual streaming service from anywhere, and watch the cricket live on your screen. Easy!
Resorting to illegal streams is a bad decision. If you're stuck abroad, consider a VPN to safely stream The Hundred via an official platform such as BBC iPlayer, Sling or Kayo Sports.
How to watch The Hundred 2025 live streams in the US
Willow TV is showing every game of The Hundred in the US.
If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.
Outside the US right now? You can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.
For US residents, Sling TV is the perfect plan in order to watch cricket from WillowTV. You can sign up to your choice of its Desi Binge Plus, Dakshin Flex or Urdu plans, which all include Willow.
Prices start from only $10 per month or $50 for six months.
How to watch The Hundred live streams in the UK
Every game of The Hundred is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, but 16 of them will also be free-to-air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.
If you're on holiday outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to access Sky Sports' coverage. We used it during the recent England vs India Tests and it was brilliant.
How to watch The Hundred live streams in Australia
Every game of The Hundred is on Foxtel in Australia.
However, your most cost-efficient option is specialist sports streamer Kayo Sports, with plans starting from $30 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.
If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Hundred live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.
How to watch Women's Open live streams in Canada
Willow TV is the only place to watch The Hundred in Canada.
Prices start at CA$8.99 monthly, but an annual subscription you can get for CA$79.99.
Outside Canada during the 2025 The Hundred season? Simply use a VPN to tune in from abroad.
The Hundred 2025 FAQs
Who are The Hundred 2025 teams and captains?
Women
Birmingham Phoenix – Ellyse Perry
London Spirit – Charlie Dean
Machester Originals – Beth Mooney
Northern Superchargers – Hollie Armitage
Oval Invincibles – Lauren Winfield-Hill
Southern Brave – Georgia Adams
Trent Rockets – Ashleigh Gardner
Welsh Fire – Tammy Beaumont
Men
Birmingham Phoenix – Liam Livingstone
London Spirit – Kane Williamson
Machester Originals – Phil Salt
Northern Superchargers – Harry Brook
Oval Invincibles – Sam Billings
Southern Brave – James Vince
Trent Rockets – David Willey
Welsh Fire – Tom Abell
What is The Hundred 2025 schedule?
(All times BST)
Group Stage
Tuesday, August 5
2.45pm – Women’s: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles
6.30pm – Men’s: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles
Wednesday, August 6
3pm – Women’s: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave
6.30pm – Men’s: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave
Thursday, August 7
3pm – Women’s: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire
6.30pm – Men’s: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire
Friday, August 8
3pm – Women’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets
6.30pm – Men’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets
Saturday, August 9
11am – Women’s: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals
2.30pm – Men’s: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals
2.30pm – Women’s: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit
6pm – Men’s: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit
Sunday, August 10
11am – Women’s: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix
2.30pm – Men’s: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix
2.30pm – Women’s: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers
6pm – Men’s: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers
Monday, August 11
3pm – Women’s: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit
6.30pm – Men’s: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit
Tuesday, August 12
3pm – Women’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles
6.30pm – Men’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles
Wednesday, August 13
10.30am – Women’s: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers
2pm – Women’s: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals
3pm – Men’s: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers
6.30pm – Men’s: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals
Thursday, August 14
3pm – Women’s: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets
6.30pm – Men’s: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets
Friday, August 15
3pm – Women’s: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix
6.30pm – Men’s: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix
Saturday, August 16
11am – Women’s: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave
1.30pm – Women’s: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire
2.30pm – Men’s: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave
6pm – Men’s: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire
Sunday, August 17
10am – Women’s: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers
1.30pm – Women’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit
2.30pm – Men’s: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers
6pm– Men’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit
Monday, August 18
3pm – Women’s: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles
6.30pm – Men’s: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles
Tuesday, August 19
3pm – Women’s: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals
6.30pm – Men’s: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals
Wednesday, August 20
11.30am – Women’s: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave
2pm – Women’s: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers
3pm – Men’s: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave
6.30pm – Men’s: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers
Thursday, August 21
2pm – Women’s: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets
6.30pm – Men’s: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets
Friday, August 22
2pm – Women’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire
6.30pm – Men’s: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire
Saturday, August 23
11am – Women’s: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles
1.30pm – Women’s: London Spirit vs Southern Brave
2.30pm – Men’s: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles
6pm – Men’s: London Spirit vs Southern Brave
Sunday, August 24
11am – Women’s: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets
1.30pm – Women’s: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix
2.30pm – Men’s: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets
6pm – Men’s: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix
Monday, August 25
3pm – Women’s: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit
6.30pm – Men’s: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit
Tuesday, August 26
2pm – Women’s: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals
6.30pm – Men’s: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals
Wednesday, August 27
2pm – Women’s: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix
6.30pm – Men’s: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix
Thursday, August 28
2pm – Women’s: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire
6.30pm – Men’s: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire
Eliminators
Saturday, August 30
2.15pm – Women’s Eliminator
6pm – Men’s Eliminator
Finals
Sunday, August 31
2.15pm – Women’s Final
6pm – Men’s Final
Can I follow The Hundred 2025 on my mobile?
Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key The Hundred moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@thehundred) and YouTube (@thehundred). The Hundred website will also allow you to follow the latest leaderboards.
