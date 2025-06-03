How to watch IPL final on Kayo Sports (it's free)

Stream IPL final free on Kayo ( Australia restricted)

( Unblock Kayo with NordVPN (save 70% on IPL final)

RCB vs PBKS starts at 10am ET today

You can watch the 2025 IPL Final live on Kayo, streaming on the 7-day free trial now, on June 3, 2025. The free stream includes every wicket and every ball as PBKS vs RCB grips cricket lovers round the world.

The DAZN-owned platform will stream the Indian Premier League showdown live and in HD. But how can you watch the IPL final on Kayo from anywhere? Can you get the free Kayo stream in the USA, Canada and the UK too? And what phones is Kayo available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch IPL final on Kayo Sports...

How to watch the IPL final on Kayo and the Kayo app

Sports streaming platform Kayo is broadcasting the 2025 IPL final this year and new users get a 7-day free trial.

To watch Kayo: visit the KayoSports.com.au website or download the Kayo app (iOS, Android).

The first 7 days of Kayo is free – but you will need to register for the IPL final, then cancel within the next 7 days.

Register – sign up with your email (we did and were streaming Kayo's IPL final coverage show within seconds).

Important – you may need to click 'Remove Voucher' to see the 7-day free trial offer, rather than the 'first month for $1' offer.

OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA? ACCESS KAYO FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN

How to watch the IPL final on Kayo from anywhere

Although Kayo is throughout Australia, it is only broadcasting the IPL final in Oz.

Cricket lovers traveling or working outside Australia will need to use a VPN to access Kayo's free IPL stream today.

There are lots of VPN but NordVPNis the one you can rely on to unblock Kayo and stream the IPL final like a pro.... and you can save 70%.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Looking to access Kayo from outside Australia? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access Kayo as if you were back home in Australia. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch IPL final 2025 on Kayo.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to watch your free Aussie Kayo stream, you'd select 'Melbourne'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Kayo website, sign in, and watch the IPL final on Kayo for free.

(Image credit: Kayo Sports)

Kayo is broadcasting the IPL final pre-match show, along with every minute of the live final between Royal Challengers and Punjab Kings from 10am ET / 3pm BST.

The action from Narendra Modi Stadium also includes replays, full highlights and expert analysis from former IPL cricket star Ricky Ponting.

In addition to PBKS vs RCB, Kayo's on-demand content includes T20, Men's Test Cricket and AFL.

Which devices can I watch the IPL on Kayo with?

You can use Kayo on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire TV/Stick )

FireTV (full list)

Amazon Echo Show

Android mobile devices (smartphones/tablets)

Android TV (newer than OS 8)

Apple TV 4th Gen or higher

Chromecast

Hubbl

Google Nest Hub

Hisense Smart TVs

iOS devices (iPhones/iPads)

LG Smart TVs

Playstation 4 and 5

Roku platforms

Samsung Smart TVs

Sony Smart TVs & Blu-ray disc devices

Web browers: Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge (MacOS 10.12+ and Windows 10)

Xbox One, Series S, Series X

Is Kayo a good way to watch the IPL final?

Yes, Kayo Sports is our favorite option for watching the IPL final. As the official streaming partner for Fox Sports' IPL coverage in Australia, Kayo provides "reliable, high-quality streaming of all IPL matches including the final."

As of November 2024, Kayo Sports says it has amassed "1.51 million streaming subscribers." Which certainly sounds worthy of the IPL final.