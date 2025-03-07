IPL live stream 2025: how to watch Indian Premier League online from anywhere

India is once again set to become the epicenter of the cricketing world, as the two-month Indian Premier League takes place across the country from Saturday, March 22. Our guide explains how to watch IPL 2025 live streams, no matter where you are on planet Earth.

The 18th edition of this ever growing tournament sees the Kolkata Knight Riders out to defend their title. They were deserving champions in 2024, losing only three of their 14 league games before crushing the Sunrisers Hyderabad twice in the playoffs to allow departing captain Shreyas Iyer to lift the trophy.

Indian legend Virat Kohli topped the run scoring charts last year, while Kolkata's Sunil Narine took his third MVP award. But it's Rishabh Pant who will demand most attention this season, having broken the transfer record during the Mega Auction. Costing ₹27 crore (around $3.1 million USD), he will captain the Lucknow Super Giants.

Here's how to watch IPL 2025 live streams wherever you are. We've also listed the full IPL schedule further down the page.

Watch IPL 2025 Quick Guide Tournament Dates March 22 to May 25 Best live streams Willow TV via Sling (US)

Use a VPN to watch any IPL 2025 stream

The 2025 Indian Premier League is streaming on various channels around the world, but what if you're abroad and want to watch your usual stream?

This is where a VPN comes in handy. It's a piece of software that makes your device appear to be back home, so you can watch your usual services from anywhere. The best VPN right now is NordVPN, and you can get a great deal on it at the moment.

How to watch IPL live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch 2025 IPL live streams in the US.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Willow is also the broadcaster in Canada.

How to watch IPL live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of the 2025 Indian Premier League, with streamer DAZN no longer showing games as it has in previous years. Packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV), with Now Sports packages starting at £14.99 for a day membership.

Can I watch IPL 2025 for free? Unlike last year, there will be no free IPL streams on JioCInema in India in 2025. In fact, the Indian Premier League is generally on paid-for channels the world over. There may be free trials for limited periods on streaming services like Kayo in Australia, but for you'll have to pay a subscription fee to watch the entire tournament.

How to watch IPL 2025 live streams in Rest of World

India

The big Disney Hotstar and JioCinema merger means that cricket fans in India will now need to pay to watch the IPL. You'll need Star Sports to watch on TV, or subscribe to the JioHotstar app to watch on mobile devices.

Australia

You can watch the 2025 Indian Premier League on Foxtel down under. Alternatively, live stream IPL action via specialist sports streamer Kayo Sports, with plans starting from $25 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.

Ireland

Just like in the UK, cricket fans in Ireland can watch the 2025 IPL on Sky Sports.

New Zealand

Kiwis can watch this year's IPL on Sky Sport and live stream it online via the Sky Sport Now streaming service.

Pakistan

The Tapmad streaming site and app has secured IPL broadcasting rights in Pakistan until 2027. YuppTV will also show the action.

South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport has the rights to show this event in most parts of the African continent.

Sri Lanka

Supreme TV is showing the Indian Premier League in Sri Lanka.

Rest of the World

YuppTV has secured IPL live stream rights in more than 70 countries around the world.

Its territories include: Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia

When is the 2025 Indian Premier League? The 2025 IPL starts on Saturday, March 22 and runs until the final on Sunday, May 25.

Can I watch IPL 2025 on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up to date with all the action through the Indian Premier League official social media channels: @iplt20 on Instagram, @IPL on X and the IPL Facebook page.

What is the 2025 IPL schedule? Match times in IST (local time) Saturday, March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Kolkata, 7.30pm IST) Sunday, March 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals (Hyderabad, 3.30pm), Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians (Chennai, 7.30pm) Monday, March 24: Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants (Visakhapatnam, 7.30pm) Tuesday, March 25: Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm) Wednesday, March 26: Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders (Guwahati, 7.30pm) Thursday, March 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Friday, March 28: Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Chennai, 7.30pm) Saturday, March 29: Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm) Sunday, March 30: Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Visakhapatnam, 3.30pm), Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (Guwahati, 7.30pm) Monday, March 31: Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (Mumbai, 7.30pm) Tuesday, April 1: Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings (Lucknow, 7.30pm) Wednesday, April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans (Bengaluru, 7.30pm) Thursday, April 3: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kolkata, 7.30pm) Friday, April 4: Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians (Lucknow, 7.30pm) Saturday, April 5: Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals (Chennai, 3.30pm), Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals (New Chandigarh, 7.30pm) Sunday, April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants (Kolkata, 3.30pm), Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Monday, April 7: Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Mumbai, 7.30pm) Tuesday, April 8: Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings (New Chandigarh, 7.30pm) Wednesday, April 9: Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm) Thursday, April 10: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals (Bengaluru, 7.30pm) Friday, April 11: Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (Chennai, 7.30pm) Saturday, April 12: Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans (Lucknow, 3.30pm), Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Sunday, April 13: Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Jaipur, 3.30pm), Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians (Delhi, 7.30pm) Monday, April 14: Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings (Lucknow, 7.30pm) Tuesday, April 15: Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (New Chandigarh, 7.30pm) Wednesday, April 16: Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals (Delhi, 7.30pm) Thursday, April 17: Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai, 7.30pm) Friday, April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings (Bengaluru, 7.30pm) Saturday, April 19: Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals (Ahmedabad, 3.30pm), Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants (Jaipur, 7.30pm) Sunday, April 20: Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (New Chandigarh, 3.30pm), Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings (Mumbai, 7.30pm) Monday, April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans (Kolkata, 7.30pm) Tuesday, April 22: Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals (Lucknow, 7.30pm) Wednesday, April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Thursday, April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals (Bengaluru , 7.30pm) Friday, April 25: Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Chennai, 7.30pm) Saturday, April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (Kolkata, 7.30pm) Sunday, April 27: Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants (Mumbai, 3.30pm), Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Delhi, 7.30pm) Monday, April 28: Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans (Jaipur, 7.30pm) Tuesday, April 29: Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders (Delhi, 7.30pm) Wednesday, April 30: Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (Chennai, 7.30pm) Thursday, May 1: Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (Jaipur, 7.30pm) Friday, May 2: Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm) Saturday, May 3: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings (Bengaluru, 7.30pm) Sunday, May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals (Kolkata, 3.30pm), Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants (Dharamsala, 7.30pm) Monday, May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Tuesday, May 6: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans (Mumbai, 7.30pm) Wednesday, May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings (Kolkata, 7.30pm) Thursday, May 8: Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals (Dharamsala, 7.30pm) Friday, May 9: Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Lucknow, 7.30pm) Saturday, May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Sunday, May 11: Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians (Dharamsala, 3.30pm), Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans (Delhi, 7.30pm) Monday, May 12: Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals (Chennai, 7.30pm) Tuesday, May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru, 7.30pm) Wednesday, May 14: Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm) Thursday, May 15: Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals (Mumbai, 7.30pm) Friday, May 16: Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings (Jaipur, 7.30pm) Saturday, May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru, 7.30pm) Sunday, May 18: Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings (Ahmedabad, 3.30pm), Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Lucknow, 7.30pm) Tuesday, May 20: Qualifier 1 (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Wednesday, May 21: Eliminator (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Friday, May 23: Qualifier 2 (Kolkata, 7.30pm) Sunday, May 25: Final (Kolkata, 7.30pm)