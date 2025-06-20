How to watch England vs India 1st Test: Live stream cricket online

Watch England vs India 1st Test on Willow via Sling TV (US)

England vs India 1st Test starts at 11am BST / 6am ET on Friday, June 20

A new era begins for India under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, following the retirements of icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Headingley hosts the first of five Tests, in distinctly un-English conditions. Below we have all the information on how to watch the England vs India 1st Test from anywhere.

This is an inexperienced India team. Gill himself has only played three Tests in England, and his top score across those six innings was just 28. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair, meanwhile, are set to get their first tatse of first-class cricket on these shores. In that regard, the weather could make the adjustment that bit less daunting.

Ben Stokes has opted to stick with Ollie Pope at the expense of long-term prospect Jacob Bethell, with the vice-captain having conjured 171 in the defeat of Zimbabwe last month, a Test Bethell had to skip because he was on IPL duty. Ominously, Pope is one of Jasprit Bumrah's favorite opponents. The world's best fast-bowler has only dismissed Ravi Ashwin more frequently.

Can I stream England vs India 1st Test for free? You can catch the entirety of the England vs India 1st Test by using a 7-day free trial on Kayo Sports. A subscription to the Australian sports streaming service starts at AU$30 per month thereafter.

How to watch England vs India 1st Test live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the England vs India 1st Test in the US.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Luckily, you don't need to subscribe to a full Sling TV plan in order to watch cricket from Willow. Instead, you can sign up to your choice of its Desi Binge Plus, Dakshin Flex or Urdu plans, which all include Willow. Prices start from only $10 per month or $50 for six months - great value for the five-test series!

How to watch England vs India 1st Test live streams in the UK

The England vs India 1st Test is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

How to watch England vs India 1st Test live streams in India

The big Disney Hotstar and JioCinema merger means cricket fans in India need to pay to watch the England vs India 1st Test.

You'll need Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to tune in on TV, or the JioHotstar app to watch on mobile devices. Prices start at Rs. 299 for Hotstar.

How to watch England vs India 1st Test live streams in Australia

The England vs India 1st Test is on Foxtel in Australia.

A more cost-efficient option is specialist sports streamer Kayo Sports, with plans starting from $30 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.

Official England vs India 1st Test broadcasters by region

Canada

Just like in the US, cricket fans in Canada can watch the England vs India 1st Test on Willow TV.

Ireland

Cricket fans in Ireland can watch the England vs India 1st Test on Sky Sports.

New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the England vs India 1st Test on Sky Sport and live stream it online via the Sky Sport Now service.

Sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport has the rights to show the England vs India 1st Test in most parts of the African continent.

What time does the England vs India 1st Test start?

Dates: Friday, June 20 – Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Time: Play is due to start 11am GMT/ 6am ET on each day of the five-day Test.

What are the England vs India 1st Test squads? England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir India: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav