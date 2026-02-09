A new PlayStation State of Play has just been announced

It will be broadcast this Thursday

It will focus on both first-party and third-party releases

PlayStation has just announced a new State of Play broadcast for this week, and it looks like it's going to be a big one.

The next State of Play is set to take place this Thursday and last for more than an hour. That seems unusually long, and would suggest that Sony has a lot of announcements in store.

It will broadcast at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 11PM CEST / 10PM GMT and, according to a recent post to the official PlayStation UK X account, focus on "news, gameplay updates, and announcements from game studios across the globe."

As usual, viewers will be able to tune in via the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch pages.

A new article on the PlayStation Blog gives us even more of an idea of what to expect. "February’s State of Play will spotlight eye-catching third-party and indie games headed to PS5, along with the latest from teams at PlayStation Studios," it says.

With this in mind, I would expect some new trailers or fresh details regarding at least a few upcoming first-party games like Marvel's Wolverine, Marathon, and Saros. We might even see a new first-party game announcement.

On the third-party front, another look at Resident Evil Requiem seems likely. The game is coming out soon, and Capcom is surely gearing up to release a public demo any day now.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll have to see what PlayStation has in store later this week.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.