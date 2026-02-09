The next PlayStation State of Play is this week and will last for more than an hour
That's my evening sorted
- A new PlayStation State of Play has just been announced
- It will be broadcast this Thursday
- It will focus on both first-party and third-party releases
PlayStation has just announced a new State of Play broadcast for this week, and it looks like it's going to be a big one.
The next State of Play is set to take place this Thursday and last for more than an hour. That seems unusually long, and would suggest that Sony has a lot of announcements in store.
It will broadcast at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 11PM CEST / 10PM GMT and, according to a recent post to the official PlayStation UK X account, focus on "news, gameplay updates, and announcements from game studios across the globe."
As usual, viewers will be able to tune in via the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch pages.
A new article on the PlayStation Blog gives us even more of an idea of what to expect. "February’s State of Play will spotlight eye-catching third-party and indie games headed to PS5, along with the latest from teams at PlayStation Studios," it says.
With this in mind, I would expect some new trailers or fresh details regarding at least a few upcoming first-party games like Marvel's Wolverine, Marathon, and Saros. We might even see a new first-party game announcement.
On the third-party front, another look at Resident Evil Requiem seems likely. The game is coming out soon, and Capcom is surely gearing up to release a public demo any day now.
We'll have to see what PlayStation has in store later this week.
