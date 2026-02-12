Marvel's Wolverine likely isn't showing up at today's State of Play

Developer Insomniac Games has hinted as much on social media

News on the game is expected around 'Spring 2026'

You'd think today's PlayStation State of Play presentation would be the ideal time for Insomniac Games to reveal more about its upcoming title, Marvel's Wolverine. But you may be disappointed if you were anticipating an appearance.

Despite closing the last major State of Play presentation, it seems that developer Insomniac Games isn't quite ready for a deeper dive on Marvel's Wolverine, which is scheduled to launch sometime in 2026.

In response to a fan asking on X / Twitter when we can expect more information on Marvel's Wolverine, the official Insomniac Games account replied: "Spring 2026."

Now, the winter months are waning, but Spring won't officially begin until around the middle of March, at least in the Northern Hemisphere. So, unless there's the imminent announcement of a dedicated Marvel's Wolverine presentation at today's State of Play, we likely won't be learning new details about the game for a good few months yet.

That's not to say there won't be any Marvel to enjoy during the State of Play presentation, necessarily.

Some details for upcoming fighting game Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls leaked onto its official Steam page early before being taken down. It seems likely, then, that a deeper dive will be featured.

