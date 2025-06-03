IPL final starts at 3pm BST on Tuesday, June 3

With the paths of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings so remarkably intertwined, in its 18 years the IPL final has never carried quite this much weight before – both on and off the field. Neither team has ever won the IPL, and below we have all the information on how to watch RCB vs PBKS from anywhere.

They finished the league phase with identical records, but Punjab took top billing by virtue of their marginally superior NRR (0.372 to 0.301). However, Bengaluru mauled them in Qualifier 1, as Shreyas Iyer's men badly misinterpreted the batting conditions.

PBKS were bowled out for 101 in 14.1 overs, Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood taking three wickets apiece, and RCB needed just 10 overs to complete the chase. It's gone down in the books as the biggest thrashing in the history of the IPL playoffs.

Iyer, however, is no fool. He's the first player to have led three different teams to the IPL final, and he dazzled in Punjab's redemptive Qualifier 2 victory over the Mumbai Indians. For all of his accomplishments, however, it's his opposite number who stands to be the story of the IPL final.

Virat Kohli, who at 36 is in the twilight of his career, has spent all 18 seasons of the IPL with RCB. He's never been an IPL champion.

Here's where to watch 2025 IPL final live streams online from anywhere.

How to watch IPL final live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch IPL final live streams in the US.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Willow is also the broadcaster in Canada.

Use a VPN to watch any IPL final stream

If you're keen to watch the IPL final but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock streaming platforms – and right now you can save 70%.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – SAVE 70% and try risk-free There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch IPL final live streams in the UK

The IPL final is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can go with the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV), with Now Sports packages starting at £14.99 for a day membership.

How to watch IPL final live streams in India

The big Disney Hotstar and JioCinema merger means cricket fans in India need to pay to watch the IPL final. You'll need Star Sports to watch on TV, or the JioHotstar app to watch on mobile devices.

How to watch IPL live streams in Australia

The 2025 IPL final is on Foxtel in Australia. A more cost-efficient option is specialist sports streamer Kayo Sports, with plans starting from $25 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.

Traveling outside Oz? Use a VPN to watch Kayo Sports when abroad.

Can I watch IPL 2025 live streams for free? Cricket fans in Pakistan had been able to watch the IPL for free on Tapmad, however, the broadcaster has now halted its coverage due to the unrest between Pakistan and India. We are not aware of any other free IPL broadcasters for the 2025 season, although you can use the Kayo Sports 7-day free trial in Australia.

Official IPL final broadcasters by region

Ireland

Just like in the UK, cricket fans in Ireland can watch the 2025 IPL final on Sky Sports.

New Zealand

Kiwis can watch this year's IPL final on Sky Sport and live stream it online via the Sky Sport Now streaming service.

South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport has the rights to show the IPL final in most parts of the African continent.

Sri Lanka

Supreme TV is showing the Indian Premier League final in Sri Lanka.

Rest of the World

YuppTV has secured IPL final live streaming rights in more than 70 countries around the world.

Its territories include: Europe, Japan, China and Southeast Asia.

You can get the IPL Final for "free" when you sign up to an annual YuppTV plan.

What time is the 2025 IPL final? The IPL final gets underway at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Tuesday, June 3.

Can I watch the IPL final on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up to date with all the action through the Indian Premier League official social media channels: @iplt20 on Instagram, @IPL on X and the IPL Facebook page.