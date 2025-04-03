Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians live stream: how to watch IPL 2025 match online from anywhere

Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians live stream sees the Indian Premier League's most expensive ever player come up against the national teams' two generals on Friday, April 4 from 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST.

🏏 Below we have all the information on how to watch IPL live streams from anywhere.

It's early days, but Rishabh Pant has so far failed to live up to his expensive billing. He's managed only 17 runs and a single boundary in three matches, and LSG have recorded just a single win under his stewardship. At least overseas stars Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh are looking dangerous with bat in hand.

Having lost their first couple of games, Rohit Sharma and the Indians now have the same win-loss record as Friday's opponents. Hardik Pandya's bowled out the Kolkata Knight Riders for only 116 last time, with young lefty Ashwani Kumar taking four scalps. Ryan Rickelton and India's T20i captain Suryakumar Yadav made short order of the total, showing that MI have the firepower to potentially add to their five IPL titles this season.

Here's how to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians online wherever you are.

How to watch LSG vs MI for free in Pakistan

Cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the 2025 Indian Premier League – including LSG vs MI – for free on Tapmad.

To watch IPL: visit Tapmad.com

Tapmad is free – but you will need to register to watch the IPL games.

OUTSIDE PAKISTAN? ACCESS TAPMAD FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN

Use a VPN to watch any IPL 2025 stream

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL game is streaming on various channels around the world, but what if you're abroad and want to watch your usual stream?

This is where a VPN comes in handy. It's a piece of software that makes your device appear to be back home, so you can watch your usual services from anywhere. The best VPN right now is NordVPN, and you can get a great deal on it at the moment.

How to watch LSG vs MI live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians live streams – and all 2025 IPL games – in the US. If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month. Willow is also the Indian Premier League broadcaster in Canada.

How to watch LSG vs MI live streams in the UK

Good old Sky Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of the 2025 Indian Premier League and this Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match. Packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports plans start at £14.99 for a day membership.

Can I watch LSG vs MI 2025 for free? Unlike last year, there are no free IPL streams on JioCInema in India in 2025. But, as explained above, you can stream the 2025 Indian Premier League for free on Tapmad in Pakistan. Otherwise, the Indian Premier League is generally on paid-for channels the world over. There are free trials for limited periods on streaming services like Kayo in Australia, which will let you watch this game for free.

How to watch LSG vs MI live streams in Rest of World

India

The big Disney Hotstar and JioCinema merger means that cricket fans in India will now need to pay to watch the IPL. You'll need Star Sports to watch on TV, or subscribe to the JioHotstar app to watch on mobile devices.

Australia

You can watch the 2025 Indian Premier League on Foxtel down under. Alternatively, live stream IPL action via specialist sports streamer Kayo Sports, with plans starting from $25 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.

Ireland

Just like in the UK, cricket fans in Ireland can watch the 2025 IPL on Sky Sports.

New Zealand

Kiwis can watch this year's IPL on Sky Sport and live stream it online via the Sky Sport Now streaming service.

Pakistan

The Tapmad streaming site and app has secured IPL broadcasting rights in Pakistan until 2027. YuppTV will also show the action.

South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport has the rights to show this event in most parts of the African continent.

Sri Lanka

Supreme TV is showing the Indian Premier League in Sri Lanka.

Rest of the World

YuppTV has secured IPL live stream rights in more than 70 countries around the world.

Its territories include: Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia

What time is Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians? The LSG vs MI live stream starts on Friday, April 4 at 7.30pm IST local time. That's 10am ET / 7am PT in the US and 3pm BST in the UK.

Can I watch LSG vs MI on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up to date with all the 2025 Indian Premier League action through its official social media channels: @iplt20 on Instagram, @IPL on X and the IPL Facebook page.