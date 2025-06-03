'It's really misleading': Ballerina director Len Wiseman explains why the John Wick series' new movie shouldn't be called a spin-off film

- Ballerina: From the World of John Wick shouldn't be called a spin-off, its director says
- The film series' latest entry is set between the third and fourth John Wick movies
- It "expands on the mythology" of the action thriller franchise, he adds
Ballerina director Len Wiseman has rejected claims that the John Wick film franchise's latest entry is a spin-off.
Speaking to TechRadar ahead of the movie's release, Wiseman argued that it should actually be called a "spin-on" – i.e. a film that puts its own spin on a film franchise's well-established formula.
Wiseman admits that very few people, if anyone, will have heard the phrase "spin-on" before. Nevertheless, he insists that the Ana de Armas-starring film is "fully connected" to the movie series' other entries – and not just because Wick appears in it.
Ballerina's first trailer raised eyebrows about Wick's inclusion. After all, at the end of John Wick Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves' iconic hitman was – spoiler! – presumed dead. With John Wick 5 in early development, though, it's likely that the well-dressed assassin hasn't taken his last breath.
However, Ballerina takes place between John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum and its sequel, which is why Reeves' gun-for-hire is, at this point on the John Wick timeline, still alive and kicking. For more on said timeline, read my guide on how to watch the John Wick movies in order.
But I'm getting off-track. With Ballerina set between Parabellum and John Wick Chapter 4, plus Reeves' involvement in its story, the franchise's latest entry should be viewed as the mainline series' newest flick. It's for that reason that Wiseman has coined the "spin-on" moniker for one of 2025's highly anticipated new movies.
When I ask him if Ballerina should be labeled an "in-between-quel" – another industry term for a movie that's set between two other films – Wiseman replied: "Yeah, it is. I've seen people call it a spin-off, which is really misleading.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
"Ballerina's events mostly run parallel to John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum. We're really building out the world of John Wick, so it's more of a 'spin-on' than a 'spin-off'. I know that's not a phrase, but it should be!"
Asked to explain how Ballerina explores the movies series colloquially known as the 'John Wick universe', Wiseman added: "One of the things that first attracted me to this film was the mythology of John Wick and how layered it is.
"Here, we're able to dive deeper into that mythos and explore the Ruska Roma, who we've met in previous movies. Before, we've seen this group through John Wick's eyes and his experiences [with them]. Now, we get to sift through the layers of their folklore, and try to balance that with what was previously established. We had a ton of fun with that and I think audiences will appreciate it."
Ballerina: From the World of John Wick lands in theaters worldwide on June 6.
You might also like
- Ballerina's official trailer suggests Keanu Reeves' John Wick will have a bigger role to play in the spin-off film than we thought
- Inside The Continental, the John Wick Prime Video prequel series that trades gun-fu for expressive ‘disco noir’
- The Continental is a risky John Wick TV spin-off that lacks Keanu Reeves' star power – and it shows
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.