How to watch Leinster vs Scarlets: Live stream 2025 URC quarter-final for FREE
Can plucky Scarlets pull off the upset of upsets in Dublin?
- Stream Leinster vs Scarlets free on RTE Player (IRE) / TVNZ+ (NZ)
- Unblock any stream with NordVPN (save 70%)
- USA: FloRugby UK: Premier Sports
- 10am ET / 3pm BST on Saturday, May 31 at
Saturday's Leinster vs Scarlets live stream serves up a United Rugby Championship quarter-final with shades of David vs Goliath. The top-seeded Irish province is the superclub that has it all, while the plucky Llanelli outfit is the sole bright spark in Welsh rugby. Below we have all the information on how to watch Leinster vs Scarlets from anywhere.
There's no fixture more menacing than Leinster at Aviva Stadium, but for all of the superstars and finances at Leo Cullen’s disposal, there's a narrative building around the club – and it isn't flattering. Much like PSG during the basketcase years, Leinster is becoming a byword for waste.
A team with the likes of James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jordie Barrett, Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Joe McCarthy really ought to be dominating not only the United Rugby Championship but Europe. Instead, Leinster last lifted the URC title in 2021, and the Champions Cup in 2018.
Scarlets' 35-22 victory over a second-string Leinster last month helped to inspire their playoff push. Skipper Gareth Davies broke the deadlock on that occasion but hasn't been able to recover from a rib injury, though it was flanker Taine Plumtree who ran the show. Dwayne Plumtree's men, however, are up against a very different Leinster on Saturday.
Here's where to watch Leinster vs Scarlets live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE.
Watch Leinster vs Scarlets for FREE
Leinster vs Scarlets is being shown on free-to-air RTE2 and RTE Player in Ireland, and on free-to-air TVNZ+ in New Zealand.
ABROAD? Use NordVPN to watch your free stream from anywhere
How to watch any Leinster vs Scarlets stream using a VPN
This is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.
NordVPN – Save 70% and try risk-free
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch Leinster vs Scarlets live streams in the US
The Leinster vs Scarlets live stream is on FloRugby in the USA.
Plans start from $29.99 a month, or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription.
On vacation outside the US? Use a VPN to watch FloRugby from abroad while you're away from home.
How to watch Leinster vs Scarlets live streams in the UK
In the UK, Leinster vs Scarlets is being shown on Premier Sports.
A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year you'll pay £99.00, which works out at £8.25 each month. Leinster vs Scarlets will be on Premier Sports 1.
Premier Sports also holds the rights to Top 14 rugby and the NHL.
If you're a UK resident but traveling outside the country you can use a VPN to catch the action for on Premier Sports from abroad.
How to watch Leinster vs Scarlets live streams in Australia
Fans based in Australia can watch Leinster vs Scarlets live streams on URC TV.
A pass currently costs US$29.99 for the rest of the season.
If you're outside Oz at the moment you can use a VPN to watch URC TV from abroad.
How to watch Leinster vs Scarlets live streams in Canada
Sportsnet is showing the Leinster vs Scarlets game in Canada.
You can either watch Sportsnet on TV, or access Sportsnet+ by logging in with your TV provider or taking out a standalone subscription. A Standard subscription costs $24.99/month ($199.99/year), while Premium costs $34.99 ($249.99/year).
Traveling outside of the Great White North for the big game? Make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss any of the action.
Official Leinster vs Scarlets broadcasters by region
- New Zealand
Free-to-air TVNZ+ is live streaming Leinster vs Scarlets in New Zealand.
- South Africa
Leinster vs Scarlets is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.
- France
Sportall has the rights to the United Rugby Championship in France.
- Rest of the world
The United Rugby Championship playoffs are being shown on URC TV in every country where the competition hasn't been picked up by a broadcaster.
Leinster vs Scarlets FAQ
Can I watch Leinster vs Scarlets for free?
Yes! Viewers in Ireland and New Zealand can watch Leinster vs Scarlets for free, courtesy of free-to-air RTE Player and TVNZ+ respectively.
Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.
What time is Leinster vs Scarlets?
The Leinster vs Scarlets game kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Saturday, May 31.
Can I watch Leinster vs Scarlets on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all things URC on the official United Rugby Championship social media channels on TikTok (@URC), YouTube (@UnitedRugbyChampionship) and Instagram (@URC).
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.