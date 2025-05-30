How to watch Leinster vs Scarlets: Live stream 2025 URC quarter-final for FREE

Saturday's Leinster vs Scarlets live stream serves up a United Rugby Championship quarter-final with shades of David vs Goliath. The top-seeded Irish province is the superclub that has it all, while the plucky Llanelli outfit is the sole bright spark in Welsh rugby. Below we have all the information on how to watch Leinster vs Scarlets from anywhere.

There's no fixture more menacing than Leinster at Aviva Stadium, but for all of the superstars and finances at Leo Cullen’s disposal, there's a narrative building around the club – and it isn't flattering. Much like PSG during the basketcase years, Leinster is becoming a byword for waste.

A team with the likes of James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jordie Barrett, Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Joe McCarthy really ought to be dominating not only the United Rugby Championship but Europe. Instead, Leinster last lifted the URC title in 2021, and the Champions Cup in 2018.

Scarlets' 35-22 victory over a second-string Leinster last month helped to inspire their playoff push. Skipper Gareth Davies broke the deadlock on that occasion but hasn't been able to recover from a rib injury, though it was flanker Taine Plumtree who ran the show. Dwayne Plumtree's men, however, are up against a very different Leinster on Saturday.

Here's where to watch Leinster vs Scarlets live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

Watch Leinster vs Scarlets for FREE

Leinster vs Scarlets is being shown on free-to-air RTE2 and RTE Player in Ireland, and on free-to-air TVNZ+ in New Zealand.

ABROAD? Use NordVPN to watch your free stream from anywhere

How to watch any Leinster vs Scarlets stream using a VPN

This is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.

How to watch Leinster vs Scarlets live streams in the US

The Leinster vs Scarlets live stream is on FloRugby in the USA.

Plans start from $29.99 a month, or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription.

On vacation outside the US? Use a VPN to watch FloRugby from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Leinster vs Scarlets live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, Leinster vs Scarlets is being shown on Premier Sports.

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year you'll pay £99.00, which works out at £8.25 each month. Leinster vs Scarlets will be on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to Top 14 rugby and the NHL.

If you're a UK resident but traveling outside the country you can use a VPN to catch the action for on Premier Sports from abroad.

How to watch Leinster vs Scarlets live streams in Australia

Fans based in Australia can watch Leinster vs Scarlets live streams on URC TV.

A pass currently costs US$29.99 for the rest of the season.

If you're outside Oz at the moment you can use a VPN to watch URC TV from abroad.

How to watch Leinster vs Scarlets live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Sportsnet is showing the Leinster vs Scarlets game in Canada.

You can either watch Sportsnet on TV, or access Sportsnet+ by logging in with your TV provider or taking out a standalone subscription. A Standard subscription costs $24.99/month ($199.99/year), while Premium costs $34.99 ($249.99/year).

Traveling outside of the Great White North for the big game? Make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss any of the action.

Official Leinster vs Scarlets broadcasters by region

New Zealand

Free-to-air TVNZ+ is live streaming Leinster vs Scarlets in New Zealand.

South Africa

Leinster vs Scarlets is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

France

Sportall has the rights to the United Rugby Championship in France.

Rest of the world

The United Rugby Championship playoffs are being shown on URC TV in every country where the competition hasn't been picked up by a broadcaster.

Leinster vs Scarlets FAQ

Can I watch Leinster vs Scarlets for free? Yes! Viewers in Ireland and New Zealand can watch Leinster vs Scarlets for free, courtesy of free-to-air RTE Player and TVNZ+ respectively. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

What time is Leinster vs Scarlets? The Leinster vs Scarlets game kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Saturday, May 31.

Can I watch Leinster vs Scarlets on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things URC on the official United Rugby Championship social media channels on TikTok (@URC), YouTube (@UnitedRugbyChampionship) and Instagram (@URC).