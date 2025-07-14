How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 for free online from anywhere

A reality TV show with heart and purpose, The Great British Sewing Bee lays bare just how wondrously talented, resourceful and creative humans can be, while gently pushing back against fast fashion and all of its ills. If GBSB doesn't capture your imagination and make you think – really think – about the real-world impacts of your sartorial choices, nothing will.

You can watch The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Date and time: Premieres at 9pm BST on Tuesday, July 15 (UK)

Judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young, champions of high-quality clothing that lasts, may have one or two things to say about Kit's pet passion. The Mancunian digital marketer espouses "pointless fashion", encompassing garments that are "utterly useless" but "so camp" and "fabulous". Things like string hoodies and deconstructed coats barely held together by chains. That should spark some interesting conversations.

R&D scientist Yasmin always joked that she'd apply for The Great British Sewing Bee as a dad/daughter duo, however her father, an engineer and self-taught tailor, passed away two years ago. As was the case with head of communications Jess, she was raised to make things well and fix them, instead of taking the cheap and nasty route.

Starting with 12 contestants, one-by-one GBSB whittles them down to three finalists, via a triple-threat of weekly challenges: pattern, transformation, and made to measure. While one title hopeful is awarded the Garment Of The Week award, another is sent home.

Read on as we explain how to watch The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 online from anywhere.

How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 for free in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 FREE on BBC Three and via the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

What if you're abroad? Grab this VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch your usual free stream from anywhere.

How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 streams with a VPN

If you're keen to watch The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it instead (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Great British Sewing Bee from anywhere:

Can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 in the US?

Any plans to make The Great British Sewing Bee available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 in Canada?

As with the US, The Great British Sewing Bee is yet to find a home in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 in Australia

Binge is home to The Great British Sewing Bee in Australia. However, seeing as season 10 only landed on Thursday, November 21, it's likely to be a while before season 11 arrives. Binge starts from AU$10 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.

Not in Australia? Anyone from Oz who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 Q+A

Can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 for free? Yes. BBC One is home to The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 in the UK, with all episodes available to stream for free on the BBC iPlayer platform.

How many episodes of The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 are there? The Great British Sewing Bee season 11 comprises 10 episodes. They're releases weekly on Tuesdays, starting July 15.

How can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee's previous seasons? All 10 previous seasons, including special episodes are available on BBC iPlayer for U.K. viewers.