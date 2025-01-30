How to watch The Apprentice season 19 online and on TV from anywhere

Watch The Apprentice season 19

The Apprentice is back for season 19, as a new group of hopefuls seek investment and mentorship from Lord Alan Sugar. Accompanied once again by Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, the business tycoon will push the contestants hard before handing over his check. Here's how to watch The Apprentice season 19 – from anywhere, and potentially for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Thursday, January 30 at 9pm GMT TV Channel: BBC One Watch free: on BBC iPlayer (free with TV license) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

The participants own a variety of businesses, from a telemarketing firm to a cosmetic dentistry company. But it’s not just about a straightforward pitch. One change for this year is that there will not be a women’s team and a men’s team. Instead, the teams will be mixed. According to Lord Sugar: "It's quite a refreshing addition to the first episode and it’s interesting to see how they handle being a mixed team because it’s not what they necessarily expected from the start."

However they are divided up, we can look forward to watching the contestants taking part in chaotic tasks and plenty of boardroom bust-ups. Many will have to face being told “you’re fired”, but for one, life is about to change forever.

Read on as we explain how to watch The Apprentice season 19 from anywhere in the world.

Watch The Apprentice from anywhere with a VPN

If you're keen to watch The Apprentice but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch The Apprentice from anywhere:

Can you watch The Apprentice in the US?

At the time of writing, any plans to make the UK version of The Apprentice available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Apprentice on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch The Apprentice season 19 for FREE

You can watch The Apprentice for FREE in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with a valid TV license. You can stream episodes as they air on Thursdays at 9pm, and at any time on catch-up. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch The Apprentice for free.

Can you watch The Apprentice in Canada?

As with the US, there's no word as to when or if The Apprentice will air in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch The Apprentice in Australia?

Any plans to make The Apprentice UK available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Apprentice on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

The Apprentice episode guide

Episode 1: Thursday, January 30

Episode 2: Thursday, Febrary 6

Episode 3: Thursday, Febrary 13

Episode 4: Thursday, Febrary 20

Episode 5: Thursday, Febrary 27

Episode 6: Thursday, March 6

Episode 7: Thursday, March 13

Episode 8: Thursday, March 20

Episode 9: Thursday, March 27

Episode 10: Thursday, April 3

Episode 11: Thursday, March 6

Episode 12: Thursday, March 10

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston)

Amber-Rose Badrudin (Owner, Convenience Store)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: I am bringing Lord Sugar a business plan that already has a waiting customer base. There has never been a business plan like mine before where I get daily messages asking for our bubble tea to make a comeback. If Lord Sugar doesn’t invest in me, he would quite literally be leaving money on the table!

Anisa Khan (Owner, Pizza Company)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: I’m driven, ambitious, and determined to carve my own path. My business is small now but has immense potential, with a unique concept that’s already proven its appeal. With Lord Sugar’s support, I can turn it into a leading brand and deliver exceptional results.

Aoibheann Walsh (Owner, Hair & Beauty Salon)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: I believe I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment as like him I have achieved my success through hard work and perseverance alone, this is highlighted due to my proven track record of success in one of the most lucrative industries. I can present a business model that maximises profit potential while minimising risk. I have already identified a gap in the market, secured patents, and developed prototypes; what I need now is an investor like Lord Sugar to amplify the reach of my products.

Carlo Brancati (Hair Transplant Consultant)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because my journey has been defined by relentless dedication and self-taught expertise. With a master’s degree in psychology, sales experience, and self-acquired digital marketing skills, I’ve worked 15-hour days over the past several years to master the tools of modern entrepreneurship. Simply put, no one works harder than me!

Chisola Chitambala (Owner, Virtual Assistant Company)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: I believe I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I am a natural leader with an unwavering commitment to excellence. I consistently give 110% in everything I do, and my ability to overcome challenges is unmatched. No problem is too great for me to find a solution to, and I thrive in high-pressure situations

Dean Franklin (Owner, Air Conditioning Company)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: I honestly believe me and Lord Sugar are very similar. I can relate to a lot of things he has said and done in the past. He is very passionate about science and electronics and that’s pretty much what air conditioning is, this is what he has done in his businesses and it’s what he knows. This is right up his street. I’m just hoping he can show me the ropes and together we can get to the next level.

Emma Rothwell (Owner, Online Gift Store)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: I’ve already created something successful and now I’m ready for the next stage. I’m a problem solver who never lets anything or anyone stop me for long.

Emma Street (Corporate Project Manager)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: My business plan targets a true gap in the market. With a clear vision and five-year plan to kickstart the business, Lord Sugar and I can disrupt the coffee culture together, one shop at a time.

Frederick Afrifa (Motivational Speaker & Former Athlete)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: I don’t just want to make money, I want to do so while changing people’s lives for the better.

Dr. Jana Denzel (Cosmetic Dentist)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: I’ve earned three degrees: a BSc in Biology with Psychology, a degree in Dentistry, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Restorative and Aesthetic Dentistry. Lord Sugar is known for making smart, bold investments, and my business has the potential to disrupt and transform the UK dental industry. If he wants to be part of something that will leave a lasting impact on this sector, investing in me and my business is a no-brainer.

Jonny Heaver (Owner, Tutoring Company)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: I believe I deserve Lord Sugar's investment not only because I run a successful company in a massive and growing market, but also because, like Lord Sugar, I have faced setbacks in my life and have channelled them into opportunities. I think Lord Sugar has done the same, which would make us a strong team.

Jordan Dargan (Animation Entrepreneur)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: I don’t deserve it. I don’t think anyone deserves anything in life, I believe you need to work for it, and I will out-work, out-smart, and out-perform anyone Lord Sugar puts in front of me.

Keir Shave (Owner, Telemarketing Company)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: I deserve his investment as I have proven I can build and set up a successful business in a short time frame and work incredibly hard. Drive, skill and passion are what’s required to have a successful business, and I have proven I have that in abundance.

Liam Snellin (Owner, Workwear Brand)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: I don’t believe I deserve anything from this life, I have been brought up if you want something you have to work for it and that doesn’t stop now. I am going in to work hard, show my character and personality and earn this investment.

Max England (Senior Account Manager and former tennis player)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: I’m a former top UK tennis player, now turned padel enthusiast, with an abundance of knowledge and contacts within the industry. I’m ultimately offering Lord Sugar the opportunity to get involved in one of - if not the - most exciting, most investable areas out there at the moment.

Melica Moshiri (Owner, Tech Recruitment Company)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: My business is profitable, and costs are minimal. With Lord Sugar’s mentorship, we can only go up and multiply the investment in as little as a year. Lord Sugar will be making a big mistake if he doesn’t invest in me.

Mia Collins (Meal Prep Entrepreneur)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment? I’ll be up against some fierce competition, but I’ve built something I am truly passionate about and will continue to dedicate myself to. I believe my business stands out in its industry—it’s about more than just meal prep; it’s about creating a healthier community, saving clients time, and being a brand built on passion.

Nadia Suliaman (Owner, Knightsbridge Salon Chain)

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?: Lord Sugar should invest in my business because of my ability to turn dreams into reality. If I had listened to the world, I would never have started my own business. The business to date has proven growth even with adverse conditions such as COVID during a time when most of the high street collapsed.