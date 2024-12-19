How to watch Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 online from anywhere and for free

Watch Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024

Host Sara Pascoe and hosts Patrick Grant and Esme Young challenge four celebrities to stitch advent calendar patterns, repurpose onesies as Christmas outfits, and create made-to-measure costumes inspired by their favorite Christmas Number 1s in this festive episode of the Sewing Bee.

Here's how to watch Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 online for free – and from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Thursday, December 19 at 9pm GMT TV Channel: BBC One Watch free: on BBC iPlayer (free with TV license) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

If actor Kellie Bright (EastEnders' Linda Carter), comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri (one of the writers behind We Are Lady Parts), singer Ian Watkins ("H" from Steps) and reality TV personality Charlotte Crosby (Geordie Shore) thought that Sewing Bee was as quaint as it sounds, they don't know what they've let themselves in for.

Amid the silliness, like any episode of The Great British Sewing Bee, the Christmas Special has the potential to make a lasting impact. Grant, a bona fide national treasure, is at the vanguard of the fight against low-quality, environment-damaging fast fashion, so his meeting of minds with the likes of Charlotte Crosby and H in particular could make for fascinating TV.

H singing the show out, on the other hand... we'll let you decide. Read on as we explain how to watch the Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special from anywhere in the world.

If you're keen to watch the Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).



Can you watch Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 in the US?

Any plans to make The Great British Sewing Bee available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 for FREE

You can watch Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 for FREE in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with a valid TV licence. The episode airs on TV at 9pm GMT on Thursday, December 19. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 for free.

Can you watch Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 in Canada?

As with the US, The Great British Sewing Bee is yet to find a home in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 in Australia?

The Binge streaming service is home to The Great British Sewing Bee in Australia, though the Christmas Specials tend to land on the streaming service a year after their UK premiere.

That does, however, mean that the 2023 Special, starring Toyah Willcox, Kerry Godliman, Jessica Knappett and Hammed Animashaun, is now available to watch on Binge.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special celebrities 2024

Kellie Bright

Charlotte Crosby

Ian "H" Watkins

Fatiha El-Ghorri