How to watch Celebrity Big Brother 2025 online from anywhere – stream new series for free, channels, start times
Who will be the one and only winner of this year's CBB UK?
Watch Celebrity Big Brother 2025 online
Celebrity Big Brother is back, with another set of familiar faces looking to stick out the UK version of television's original social experiment to its end. UK viewers can catch daily episodes live and on demand on the free-to-air ITV and ITVX services, and if you're away, you can watch Celebrity Big Brother 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN.
Starts: Today (Monday, April 7)
FREE stream: ITVX (UK)
AJ Odudu and Will Best are back on hosting duties for the 24th edition of the celebrity-based shenanigans. And while the line-up will only be officially confirmed as they enter the house on today's live show (9pm BST / 4pm ET), it's one of the worst kept secrets in TV land – you can see the leaked list of 13 contestants at the bottom of this article.
One of the most intriguing things about CBB is how those contestants whose star extends only to the borders of the British Isles intermingle with international heavyweights. This year's main attraction is Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke; it remains to be seen what he'll make of RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Danny Beard or bouffant-haired former MP Michael Fabricant.
Joining them are the likes of one-hit-wonder Chesney Hawkes, Eastenders legend Patsy Palmer and double Olympic champion Daley Thompson.
Below we’ve got all the information on where to watch Celebrity Big Brother 2025 online and stream every episode from wherever you are.
Can I watch Celebrity Big Brother 2025 for FREE?
Viewers in the UK can watch series 24 of Celebrity Big Brother completely FREE on ITV1 on TV and its ITVX streaming service online.
Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad. Full details on how follow...
How to watch Celebrity Big Brother 2025 from outside your country
If you’re traveling abroad when Celebrity Big Brother 2025 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN (Virtual Private Network) will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch Celebrity Big Brother from anywhere.
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.09 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Celebrity Big Brother 2025 online in the UK
Since returning to screens last year, Brits can now watch Celebrity Big Brother 2025 episodes every night of the week at 9pm BST on ITV1. After an extended 90-minute episode on Monday, April 7 to kick the series off, episodes will be an hour each.
It will also be available to stream for FREE both live and on demand on the ITVX streaming platform.
Its sister show – Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live – goes out immediately after each daily episode on ITV2 and will also be available to stream online in the same way on ITVX.
Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.
Can I watch Celebrity Big Brother UK online in the US, Canada or Australia?
The British version of Celebrity Big Brother only airs in the UK, so you won't find it in your TV listings or on streaming services if you're overseas.
That means that the only way that Brits abroad can watch episodes is by using a VPN. We've explained above how to do that and what service we recommend – for us, the best is NordVPN.
Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast (to be confirmed)
- Danny Beard – drag queen
- Angellica Bell – TV presenter
- Michael Fabricant – politician
- Trisha Goddard – TV presenter
- Chesney Hawkes – singer
- Chris Hughes – Love Island contestant
- Patsy Palmer – EastEnders actress
- Donna Preston – actress
- Mickey Rourke – Hollywood actor
- Jack P. Shepherd – Coronation Street actor
- JoJo Siwa – TV personality
- Daley Thompson – former Olympic athlete
- Ella Wise – The Only Way Is Essex cast member
Disclaimer
VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
