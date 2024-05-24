How to watch Love Island UK 2024 online and stream new episodes from anywhere

Watch Love Island UK 2024 from anywhere

Get a spray tan, shape those brows and give us your best pouts – ITV and ITVX are showing all the 2024 Love Island UK action for free in the UK! There are free options in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (NZTV+), too, with Hulu the streaming service you'll need in the US. Use NordVPN to watch any service when overseas.

How to watch Love Island UK 2024: preview

Hot on the heels of I Kissed a Girl, Love Island UK is back for its 2024 summer series, as hostess with the mostest Maya Jama guides another set of eligible singles to love... or at least a whole lot of vibes.

The Majorcan villa is set to welcome back the show that launched a thousand catchphrases. So get ready to crack on with a summer full of salty shenanigans, muggy mischief and epic banter. Well, it is what it is.

Commentator Iain Stirling is back with the funnies. And, as well as the hope of being struck by cupid's arrow, there's also the prospect of a £50,000 jackpot prize laying in wait for this year's winners.

This year's series kicks off on Monday, June 3 and we've been doing the grafting to bring you all the watching options you need to know. So turn your head downwards to see how to watch Love Island UK 2024 streams for free and no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Love Island UK 2024 for FREE

As ever, Love Island will go out for free in the UK on ITV, with the series premiere available to watch on ITV1 and ITV2 at 9pm BST on Monday, June 3. Episodes will then go out daily at the same time on ITV2, with the network's ITVX streaming service the place to watch live online or for catch-up. It's 100% free-to-watch in the UK. Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Love Island on ITVX from abroad. Sister show Love Island: Aftersun will continue to go out weekly on Sundays on ITV2 and ITVX, as Maya Jama and a panel of guests discuss all the goings on from the villa. You can watch ITVX a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles.

How to watch Love Island UK 2024 outside the UK

As we say, you can watch Love Island 2024 for free from the UK. But if you're abroad at any point during the series, you won't be able to watch Love Island UK from abroad due to geo-restrictions on the ITVX streaming service.

Thankfully, you can get round these blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island Summer 2024 from anywhere

How to watch Love Island UK 2024 online in the US

Hulu is home to Love Island UK in the US, with the season premiere slated to drop on Saturday, June 8 – just under a week after it airs in the UK. New subscribers can make the most of a Hulu free trial for 30-days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. Thereafter the Hulu price starts from $7.99 a month. You can also get a Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from just $9.99 a month. Alternatively, for Brits abroad, you could get a VPN to watch ITVX as if you were back at home in the UK.

How to watch Love Island UK 2024 online for FREE in Australia

While it hasn't been announced at the time of writing, you can expect the 2024 series of Love Island UK to go out on Channel 9 and its on-demand 9Now service Down Under. It will probably be from June 5 – the same date as in New Zealand. Generally speaking, episodes go out just a few days after their UK airing at 6pm AEST. 9Now is 100% free to watch – you just need to make a Nine account to watch. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.

How to watch Love Island UK 2024 online in New Zealand

Free-to-air TVNZ is now the home of Love Island UK in New Zealand, and the 2024 series is to begin there on Wednesday, June 5. That means you can stream Love Island online for free on TVNZ+. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ+ while away from home.

Can I watch Love Island UK in Canada?

It's been a few years now since the UK version of Love Island has streamed on CTV in Canada. We're not expecting the latest series to be picked up north of the border.

But if you're a Brit who happens to be in Canada and still wants to get their fix of all the couplings and dumpings, then the only thing we can recommend is to download a VPN. That will allow you to catch-up on every episode on ITVX as if you were back at home.