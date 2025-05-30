After the greatest season of Love Island USA to date, the new islanders have a lot to measure up to under Ariana Madix's gaze. What self-described "short king" Ace lacks in inches, he more than makes up for with confidence, disco moves and... a million TikTok followers.

Cowboy Taylor says he was on horseback before he could walk, but the real question is: will the ten-gallon stay on in the Hideaway? Jeremiah’s USP is that he is more than willing to cry in any situation, presumably, while adrenaline-junkie Nicolas is up for anything, anytime, with anyone.

Olandria, who describes herself as a “first generation college student” and prides herself on her touchdown dance, is as close to the studious type as we're going to get, while Yulissa is 4’10” of charm. Huda, meanwhile, is clearly an extra-terrestrial who's never even heard of Love Island before because she's looking for – you may want to sit down for this – marriage material.

Can I watch Love Island USA season 7 for free? Yes. Canadians can stream new episodes of Love Island USA season 7 for FREE on catch-up for a limited time via the CTV website and app. We also expect the series to hit free-to-air 9Now in Australia and ITVX in the UK in the not-too-distant future.

How to watch Love Island USA season 7 in the US

Love Island USA season 7 is exclusive to Peacock in the US. New episodes land at 9pm ET / 6pm PT every day except Wednesdays, starting Tuesday, June 3. Aftersun airs on Saturdays. The Peacock price typically starts at $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year, but for a limited time you can get 12 months for just $24.99. That's a 69% reduction! Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Love Island USA season 7 in Canada

Love Island USA season 7 airs on both Crave and CTV in Canada. Episodes will be available to stream for FREE for a limited time after broadcast via the CTV website and app. Alternatively, Crave plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content. The broadcast schedule is a little convoluted at first. Love Island USA season 7 will premiere on Tuesday June 3, with episodes initially airing at 9pm ET/PT each day until Friday, June 6. From Sunday, June 7, however, episodes will air at 9pm ET/PT everyday except Wednesdays. Love Island: Aftersun airs each Saturday. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Love Island USA season 7 in the UK? Love Island USA is typically shown on free-to-air ITV in the UK, though at the time of publication there's been no word on season 7. When it arrives, it will be available to stream for free on the ITVX streaming service. In the meantime, if you're traveling across the pond from the US or Canada, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Can you watch Love Island USA season 7 in Australia? Aussies can watch Love Island USA on free-to-air Channel 9, though at the time of writing plans for season 7 are still under wraps. When it starts airing, it will be available to stream for free on the 9Now streaming service. For now, if you're an American or a Canadian traveling Down Under, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider.

Love Island USA season 7 teaser trailer

Love Island USA season 7 cast

Ace Greene, 22, Los Angeles, California

Austin Shepard, 26, Northville, Michigan

Belle-A Walker, 22, Honolulu, Hawaii

Chelley Bissainthe, 27, Orlando, Florida

Huda Mustafa, 24, Raleigh, North Carolina

Jeremiah Brown, 25, Los Angeles, California

Nicolas Vansteenberghe, 24, Jacksonville, Florida

Olandria Carthen, 27, Decatur, Alabama

Taylor Williams, 24, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Yulissa Escobar, 27, Miami, Florida