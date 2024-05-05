How to watch I Kissed a Girl online from anywhere

Prepare to broaden your lexicon even as the amorous singletons on I Kissed a Girl use every opportunity to substitute words for... action. It's being billed as Love Island for girls who like girls, though posh girl Amy's "Welcome to Lesbos" captures the wildness much more effectively. Here's where to watch I Kissed a Girl online for free – from anywhere.

You know the format. Ten girls looking to find love are encouraged to get to know each other at a sun-soaked masseria (essentially an Italian estate with a swimming pool). They've all been paired up beforehand, but when each couple meets there's no small talk – just a snog that'll either be the start of something fantastic or awful.

For some of the housemates it's infatuation at first sight, while for others it's purely a numbers game. As one of the show's humbler contestants so eloquently puts it, "I don't cheat, I attract."

If the contestants weren't chaos enough, I Kissed a Boy host Dannii Minogue will make a series of frequent and increasingly bewildering entrances – such as by diving into the pool in an ornate golden dress, before climbing out and taking the mic – in order to introduce a new singleton or psyche any couples out with booby-trapped chemistry quizzes.

Read on as we explain how to watch I Kissed a Girl from anywhere in the world.

How to watch I Kissed a Girl free online

I Kissed a Girl premieres on BBC Three at 9pm BST on Sunday, May 5. New episodes will air at the same time each Sunday and Monday night, and there will be 10 in total. The show is also available to live stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV licence. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch I Kissed a Girl but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

Use a VPN to watch I Kissed a Girl from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate geographical location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to BBC iPlayer

Can you watch I Kissed a Girl in the US?

At the time of writing, any plans to make I Kissed a Girl available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch I Kissed a Girl on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Can you watch I Kissed a Girl in Canada?

As in the US, there's no word as to when or if I Kissed a Girl will arrive in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch I Kissed a Girl in Australia?

Any plans to make I Kissed a Girl available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch I Kissed a Girl on BBC iPlayer from abroad.