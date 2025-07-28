How to watch Dope Girls online and stream *FREE* anywhere in the world
The gritty postwar London drama surfaces Stateside
War is over, but the party’s just beginning for the women birthing Soho's club scene in Bad Wolf’s acclaimed Dope Girls. You can stream all six episodes now for free on BBC iPlayer. Just keep reading for how to watch Dope Girls online, at home or abroad and with a VPN.
Release date: Tuesday, July 29 (US)
Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK)
International Viewing Options: Hulu (US) | Crave (CA) | Stan (AU)
An intoxicating account of Soho’s emergent club scene, Dope Girls plunges viewers into a bacchanalian London celebrating the Armistice of the First World War. Alternately gritty and stylistically lyrical, the series centres on Kate Galloway (Julianne Nicholson), left destitute following a family tragedy, as she and bohemian best friend Billie (Umi Meyers) establish a highly lucrative empire of illegal underground clubs.
But their money-making schemes put them on a collision course with the law, as iron-willed police recruit Violet (Eliza Scanlen) goes undercover in Soho, while the dangerous Salucci family – presided over by matriarch Isabella (Geraldine James) – both help and hinder Kate’s clandestine business operation.
Captivating, gory, and boasting fascinating fictional accounts of real-life figures, this acclaimed drama is more than just “Peaky Blinders” with flappers rather than flat caps. It is, as the London Evening Standard wrote, “desperately addictive, seedy and glamorous” and almost certain to be “your newest obsession.”
Read on for how to watch Dope Girls online now – from anywhere and for free in multiple countries.
How to watch Dope Girls free online
All six episodes of Dope Girls aired on BBC One earlier in the year and are now available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer.
iPlayer is compatible with a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Outside the UK? If you want to watch Dope Girls on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.
How to watch Dope Girls anywhere in the world
How to watch Dope Girls online in the US
US viewers can watch Dope Girls on Hulu from Tuesday, July 29, and stream watch all six (roughly one-hour-long) episodes immediately.
Don’t have a Hulu subscription? Plans start at $9.99 a month for the ad-supported, on-demand offering, with new subscribers able to enjoy the service’s generous 30-day Hulu free trial. There’s a range of other Hulu plans and prices, though, including Hulu plus Live TV and a range of bundle options.
How to watch Dope Girls online in Canada
Looking for your next unmissable crime drama? Canadians can watch Dope Girls online with a Crave subscription and stream every episode. A Basic membership is available for CA$11.99 per month.
However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch Dope Girls online in Australia
All six episodes of Dope Girls were acquired by Aussie streamer Stan in February this year. It has a number of subscription options, starting at AU$12 a month and going up to AU$22 for the Premium tier.
Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Dope Girls on BBC iPlayer from abroad.
Dope Girls Need to Know
Dope Girls cast
- Julianne Nicholson as Kate Galloway
- Eliza Scanlen as Violet Davies
- Umi Myers as Billie Cassidy
- Eilidh Fisher as Evie Galloway
- Sebastian Croft as Silvio Salucci
- Geraldine James as Isabella Salucci
- Rory Fleck Byrne as Luca Salucci
- Dustin Demri-Burns as Damaso Salucci
- Eben Figueiredo as Matteo Rossi Salucci
- Michael Duke as Eddie Cobb
- Ian Bonar as Sgt Frank Turner
- Nabhaan Rizwan as Silas Huxley
- Priya Kansara as Lily Lee
- Jordan Kouamé as Reggie Regbo
- Will Keen as Frederick Asquith-Gore
- Fiona Button as Sophie Asquith-Gore
- Harry Cadby as Jimmy Conville
Dope Girls episode list
Episode 1: When She Was Bad, She Was Very Very Bad
As the First World War ends, Kate Galloway moves to London after tragedy strikes. But a fateful night leaves her with blood on her hands. Violet Davies fights for her place in the police force.
Episode 2: Butter Wouldn’t Melt
As Kate and Billie dispose of a body, the Saluccis search for their missing heir. Violet is assigned to go undercover in the police cells, where her skills and morals are tested.
Episode 3: A Filthy Little Mole Down a Filthy Little Hole
As Kate and Billie set up their new club, Violet goes deeper undercover to find out the truth about Silvio. But opening night takes an unexpected turn when the Saluccis arrive.
Episode 4: Behold the Stars
As Kate becomes embroiled with the Saluccis, Billie and Evie seek solace elsewhere. Turner ups the ante on Violet, who makes an unexpected discovery during the club’s reopening.
Episode 5: Monster
When key information behind Silvio’s murder falls into the wrong hands, it sets off a dangerous chain of events for Kate and Violet. Evie tries to reconcile herself to her grief.
Episode 6: Rage
As the club prepares for a defining night, Kate finds unexpected allies in her pursuit of power. Violet seeks revenge for Lily, while Billie weighs up her future.
