How to watch Belgian Grand Prix F1 on ORF (it's free)

Stream Belgian Grand Prix free on ORF On (Austria restricted)

Unblock ORF On with NordVPN

Belgian GP starts at 2pm BST / 9am ET Sunday, July 27

You can watch the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix live on ORF On, which is showing all of the action from Spa-Francorchamps for free!

The one catch? Commentary is in German. If you're fluent in the language, great, if you're not, don't worry too much because it's the cars you're interested in, not people talking about them.

McLaren's second one-two finish in a row last time out at the British Grand Prix, with Lando Norris taking the chequered flag and Oscar Piastri in second, has cemented the British team's spot yet further at the top of Constructors' standings but only served to main the Drivers' championship even more tantilizing. A harsh penalty did for Piastri at Silverstone when leading and the team-mates don't always see eye to eye.

Elsewhere, will Max Verstappen find some form after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's recent sacking? And is now the time for Lewis Hamilton to finally shine in the Ferrari. Remember, there's a Sprint race in Spa, so don't miss the Saturday action, as well as Sunday's Grand Prix itself.

So how can you watch the Belgian Grand Prix on ORF On from anywhere? Can you get the free Belgian Grand Prix stream in the US, UK, Canada or Australia? And is ORF On available as a smartphone app?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch the Belgian Grand Prix for free...

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix for free on ORF On

ORF's free streaming platform, ORF On, is broadcasting the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix for free. We've watched previous races on ORF On this season and it's worked a treat.

To watch ORF On: visit the ORF website or download the ORF On app (iOS / Android ). You don't even need an ORF account.

OUTSIDE AUSTRIA? ACCESS ORF ON FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix on ORF On from anywhere

ORF On is only broadcasting the Belgian Grand Prix in Austria.

F1 fans traveling or working outside Austria will need to use a VPN to access ORF On's free Belgian Grand Prix stream this Sunday.

There are lots of VPN but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock ORF On and stream the Belgian Grand Prix like a pro....

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the Belgian Grand Prix free on ORF On.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to watch your free ORF On stream, you'd select 'Austria'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the ORF On website, sign in, and watch the Belgian Grand Prix on ORF On for free.

What will ORF's Belgian Grand Prix coverage include? Every session?

Viewers can stream the Belgian Grand Prix race on ORF On.

ORF is showing every alternate F1 race this season, those being the Belgian, Dutch, Azerbaijan, United States, Sao Paulo and Qatar GPs.

The full Belgian Grand Prix weekend schedule is listed below.

Belgian Grand Prix race schedule & times

Friday, July 25

Practice 1 – 11.30pm BST / 6.30am ET / 3.30am PT / 8.30pm AEST

Sprint Qualifying – 3.30pm BST / 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT / 12.30am AEST (Saturday)

Saturday, July 26

Sprint – 11am BST / 6am ET / 3am PT / 8pm AEST

Qualifying – 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 12am AEST (Sunday)

Sunday, July 27

Belgian Grand Prix – 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST

What devices is ORF On available on?

You can use ORF On on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire – FireOS 6 and above

Android – Android 5.0 and above

Apple TV – tvOS 14 and above

iOS – iOS 14 and above

iPadOS – iPadOS 14.0 and above

LG Smart TVs – WebOS 3.5 and above, 2017 and above

Samsung Smart TVs – Tizen 3.0 and above, 2017 and above

Is ORF On a good platform to watch Formula 1?

In terms of viewing options, Formula 1 is one of the most advanced sports in the world but ORF On is one of very few places you can watch F1 for free.

For smooth streaming, a recommended download speed is at least 5Mbps for HD and 25Mbps for 4K/UHD.

Remember, use NordVPN to watch your ORF On stream if you're outside Austria right now.