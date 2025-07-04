How to watch British Grand Prix F1 on Channel 4 (it's free)

Stream British Grand Prix free on Channel 4 (UK restricted)

Unblock Channel 4 with NordVPN

British GP starts at 3pm BST / 10am ET on Sunday, July 6

You can watch the 2025 British Grand Prix live on Channel 4, which is showing all three Practice sessions, Qualifying and, of course, the race itself for free. Just be sure to register an account before the action starts – it only takes a minute.

Forget Monaco. The majority of the drivers might live in the tax haven, but the UK is the real home of F1. Every team is either based in Britain or has major operations there, and four of the 20 drivers on the grid are Brits: Lando Norris, George Russell, Oliver Bearman, and nine-time British Grand Prix champion Lewis Hamilton. As such, Silverstone always brings the noise.

So how can you watch the British Grand Prix on Channel 4 from anywhere? Can you get the free British Grand Prix stream in the US, Canada or Australia? And is Channel 4 available as a smartphone app?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch the British Grand Prix for free...

How to watch British Grand Prix for free on Channel 4

Channel 4's free streaming platform, confusingly also called Channel 4, is broadcasting the 2025 British Grand Prix for free.

We've watched the Euro U21 Championship, weekly F1 highlights and shows like Married at First Sight Australia season 12, Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson, Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator and The Handmaid's Tale season 6 on Channel 4, and had no issues whatsoever.

To watch Channel 4: visit the Channel 4 website or download the Channel 4 app (iOS / Android). If you haven't already, you need to register for Channel 4 with an email address.

How to watch British Grand Prix on Channel 4 from anywhere

🇬🇧 Channel 4 is only broadcasting the British Grand Prix in the UK.

F1 fans traveling or working outside the UK will need to use a VPN to access Channel 4's free British Grand Prix stream this Sunday.

There are lots of VPN but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock Channel 4 and stream the British Grand Prix like a pro....

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

The best value plan is the two-year deal, which sets the price at $3.39 per month and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. You also have 30 days to get a no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the British Grand Prix free on Channel 4.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to watch your free Channel 4 stream, you'd select 'UK'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Channel 4 website, sign in, and watch the British Grand Prix on Channel 4 for free.

What will Channel 4's British Grand Prix coverage include? Every session?

Viewers can stream every session of the British Grand Prix on Channel 4. There'll also be hours of build-up and analysis and, of course, the post-race reaction.

Channel 4 shows free highlights of every other race.

The full British Grand Prix weekend schedule is listed below.

British Grand Prix race schedule & times

Friday, July 4

Practice 1 – 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 9.30pm AEST

Practice 2 – 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT / 1am AEST (Saturday)

Saturday, July 5

Practice 3 – 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET / 3.30am PT / 8.30pm AEST

Qualifying – 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 12am AEST (Sunday)

Sunday, July 6

British Grand Prix – 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 12am AEST (Monday)

What devices is Channel 4 available on?

You can use Channel 4 on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire

Android – Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV

iOS – iOS 14 and above

iPadOS

LG Smart TVs – WebOS 3.5 and above, 2017 and above

PlayStation – PS4 and PS5

Roku

Samsung Smart TVs – 2015 and above

Xbox – Xbox One

Is Channel 4 a good platform to watch Formula 1?

The British Grand Prix may be the only live race that Channel 4 shows all season, but it always goes all-out with its F1 coverage.

It's being fronted by Steve Jones and Lee McKenzie, alongside David Coulthard, Mark Webber, Alice Powell and Billy Monger. Commentary comes from Alex Jacques.

Remember, use NordVPN to watch your Channel 4 stream if you're outside the UK right now.