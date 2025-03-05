How to watch Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator online from anywhere (and for free)
Who is Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin? Channel 4 tries to solve tech's biggest mystery
How to watch Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator online
Satoshi Nakamura is the creator of Bitcoin. The problem is, no one seems to know if they're real, still alive or a collection of tech nerds who have made a currency that could make them the target of law enforcement and a kidnapping target.
Gabriel Gatehouse investigates in this new Channel 4 documentary series.
Keep reading, as we explain how to watch Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator online and from wherever you are in the world.
Premiere: February 26
FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK)
Who is Satoshi Nakamura? And why are they proving so elusive? Gabriel Gatehouse delves into a question that has dominated the tech world for years, as he tries to find the person behind Bitcoin and understand how this crypto currency, known for illicit transactions, has upended the world as we know it.
Get ready for time spent at libertarian conferences, interviews with veteran hackers who say the story is too dangerous to tell, a look into Bitcoin's political ambitions and a trip to a crypto city state off the coast of Honduras, where tech bros rule.
Keep reading as we explain how to watch Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator online from absolutely anywhere and for free in the UK.
How to watch Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator for free
Every episode of Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator is on the FREE tier of the Channel 4 streaming service .
Subscribers to the premium tier, can enjoy ad-free access to the platform's huge catalogue of shows. If you want early access to more Channel 4 shows in the future, it'll cost £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year.
The Channel 4 streaming service is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire.
Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.
How to watch Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator from anywhere
How to watch Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator online from anywhere
For those away from home looking to watch Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator around the world
Can I watch Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator in the US, Canada, Australia or elsewhere?
There's currently no news on when Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator might air in the US, Australia or Canada.
In the meantime, UK citizens travelling internationally looking to watch Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator on More4 via Channel 4 can use a VPN to access the streaming service as they usually would.
Seeking Satoshi: The Mystery Bitcoin Creator episode guide
Episode 1 – From Miami to New Hampshire, Gabriel encounters libertarians and hackers, a warning, and sightings of a strange and scary new world.
Docucast 1 – Gabriel's search for Satoshi begins, leading to a mega Bitcoin gathering in Miami, where crypto's political ambitions are revealed
Docucast 2 – On a Caribbean island, where hackers once plotted a crypto future, Gabriel is warned off the story because it's too dangerous
Docucast 3 – Undeterred by advice to steer clear, Gabriel's hunt for Satoshi continues in New Hampshire, and a libertarian fantasy of no taxes, no democratic nation states, and a colonised cosmos
Docucast 4 – Gabriel gets a preview of a possible crypto future in a private city state off the coast of Honduras, where tech bros rule and plan to live forever. Is this what Satoshi envisioned?
Docucast 5 – A tip off from an unexpected source puts a new Satoshi suspect on Gabriel's radar. At a cryogenic freezing lab, he sees a sci-fi future of eternal life.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
