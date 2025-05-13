How to watch Murderbot online – live stream the sci-fi series from anywhere

How to watch Murderbot online

Apple TV’s new sci-fi comedy sees Alexander Skarsgård’s titular cyborg sent out on deadly assignments, but all it really wants to do is stay home and watch TV. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Murderbot online from anywhere in the world, and potentially for FREE.

Murderbot is a ‘self-hacking security construct’, or robot assassin in layman’s terms, who is horrified by the very human concept of emotion, but finds itself drawn to the vulnerabilities of the living, breathing people around it. Hacking its own systems, Murderbot gains self-control, but the now sentient cyborg faces a dilemma: keep carrying out its murderous missions or risk its autonomy being discovered? It's a difficult choice to make when you’d rather be left alone to catch up on the soaps than immersing yourself in the world of the living.

The show is based on the Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book by Martha Wells, the first of which, All Systems Red, serves as the basis for the debut season. However, with a total of seven novels in the series, should the sci-fi prove a hit, there’s plenty more murderous mayhem ahead.

Muderbot is sure to be a treat for sci-fi fans looking for a bit of introspective black comedy so read on for how to watch Murderbot online and from anywhere.

Can I watch Murderbot for FREE? Murderbot is exclusive to Apple TV, so won't be available on any free streamers. However, new users could make us of an Apple TV Plus 7-day FREE trial – we've got all the details about the offer and how it works.

How to watch Murderbot from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Murderbot, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

By downloading a VPN, you can stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Murderbot online from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Murderbot around the world

Where to watch Murderbot online in the US, the UK and everywhere else

Murderbot is set to premiere on Friday, May 16, on Apple TV Plus. Offering heaps of exclusive movies, acclaimed original series, documentaries and kids shows – most of them available in glorious 4K and HDR – you can currently get a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial if you’re new to the service. If you've recently bought an Apple device, you may even find you're offered a trial of up to three months. If you choose to stay subscribed, the Apple TV Plus cost thereafter is currently $9.99 / £8.99 / CA$12.99 / AU$12.99 per month. Traveling abroad? You can stream Murderbot on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

What you need to know about Murderbot

Murderbot trailer

Murderbot — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

When is Murderbot's release date? Murderbot will premiere globally on Apple TV Plus with a double bill on Friday, May 16. The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: Friday, May 16

Friday, May 16 Episode 2: Friday, May 16

Friday, May 16 Episode 3: Friday, May 23

Friday, May 23 Episode 4: Friday, May 30

Friday, May 30 Episode 5: Friday, June 6

Friday, June 6 Episode 6: Friday, June 13

Friday, June 13 Episode 7: Friday, June 20

Friday, June 20 Episode 8: Friday, June 27

Friday, June 27 Episode 9: Friday, July 4

Friday, July 4 Episode 10: Friday, July 11

Who is in the cast of Murderbot?

Alexander Skarsgård as Murderbot

David Dastmalchian as Gurathin

Noma Dumezweni as Mensah

Sabrina Wu as Pin-Lee

Tattiawna Jones as Arada

Akshay Khanna as Ratthi

Tamara Podemski as Bharadwaj

What can we expect from Murderbot? The official synopsis from Apple teases: "Based on Martha Wells’ bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series The Murderbot Diaries, Murderbot is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Played by Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe."