Part odd-couple sitcom, part vehicle for the full spectrum of Danny Dyer, Mr Bigstuff season 2 sees mismatched brothers Glen and Lee track down their newly undead father. With Alan Ford – who so memorably played the iconic, menacing, unhinged crime boss Brick Top in Snatch – already confirmed as a guest star, here's hoping.

You can watch Mr Bigstuff season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Season 2 picks up a fortnight after the stunning revelation that rocked Glen and Kirsty's Essex cul-de-sac to its foundations. Unsurprisingly, the brothers have taken the news very differently. While Glen seems pretty fine, all things considered, Lee's spiraling.

He does, however, find comfort somewhere that should really be off-limits, and to make matters worse, someone has photographic evidence that they're more than prepared to use for extortion. It's a ticking time bomb that's sure to go off at the worst moment.

There are several notable guests, including Dyer's former EastEnders colleague Linda Henry as straight-talking mechanic Pam, and Ryan Sampson’s Brassic co-stars Tom Hanson and Parth Thakerar in as-yet-unknown roles. Flirtatious septuagenarian Rita (Rula Lenska) will be a key player.

Read on as we explain how to watch Mr Bigstuff season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch Mr Bigstuff season 2 streams with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Mr Bigstuff season 2 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it instead (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

Use a VPN to watch Mr Bigstuff season 2 from anywhere:

How to watch Mr Bigstuff season 2 in the UK

Mr Bigstuff season 2 premieres on Sky Max at 9pm BST on Thursday, July 24 in the UK.

You’ll also find Mr Bigstuff available to stream via the Sky Go service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. And, if you're not yet a Sky customer, then check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

If you want to watch the show without a full Sky package, then consider a subscription to streaming platform Now. It’s a more flexible option for those who’d rather not enter a long and expensive service contract. Plans usually start at £9.99/month, but you can get £6.99 for six months right now!

Outside the U.K. right now? You don't have to miss it, as a VPN such as NordVPN can help you access your home subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Mr Bigstuff season 2 in Australia

Mr Bigstuff season 2 is available to watch on Binge in Australia, starting Thursday, July 24. Binge starts from AU$10 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.

Visiting the US from Oz? Anyone who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Mr Bigstuff season 2 in Canada

Global TV is home to Mr Bigstuff in Canada. However, seeing as season 1 only aired in September 2024 – two months after its July 2024 UK premiere – viewers likely have a little wait in store.

If you don't have the channel on cable, there's the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and CA$12.99 per month thereafter.

Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch Mr Bigstuff season 2 in the US?

Any plans to make Mr Bigstuff available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

For now, if you're a Brit or an Aussie traveling in the US, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Mr Bigstuff season 2: Everything you need to know

Can I watch Mr Bigstuff season 2 for free? Mr Bigstuff season 2 isn't free-to-air, but viewers in Australia can make use of the Binge 7-day FREE trial to tune in without charge.

Who is in the cast of Mr Bigstuff season 2? Danny Dyer as Lee Ryan Sampson as Glen Harriet Webb as Kirsty Adrian Scarborough as Ian Fatiha El-Ghorri as Aysha Victoria Alcock as Sue Ned Dennehy as Bunny Clive Russell as Uncle Ron Rula Lenska as Rita Linda Henry as Pam Shaun Williamson as an angry clown Tom Hanson Parth Thakerar Shobna Gulati David Mumeni Alan Ford

How many episodes of Mr Bigstuff season 2 are there? Mr Bigstuff season 2 comprises six episodes that air each Thursday, starting July 24. However, you will be able to watch the full series in one go if you can't wait.