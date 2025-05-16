How to watch Groomed: A National Scandal online

Uncomfortable viewing gets nowhere close to describing Channel 4 documentary Groomed: A National Scandal. The feeling that seizes you when five brave young women tell their stories is a haunting tale of lessons unlearned and an evil that still exists today.

Read on for how to watch Groomed: A National Scandal online from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE.

The UK's "grooming gangs scandal" has been heavily references on social media, with the likes of Elon Musk stoking the controversy that surrounds the British government's approach to tackling the issue.

Channel 4's 90-minute programme plots a 20-year narrative that reveals how different women’s stories mirror each other and how women who were groomed as children are still fighting for justice right across the UK.

"This is a film that will shake the nation," says Director and Exec Producer Anna Hall. We trust our police and social services to protect victims, but this documentary will reveal the devastating truth of their ongoing failures."

Through the stories of the survivors, treated with sensitivity here, and historical context and archive, this is a film a film that demands society effects accountability, justice, and meaningful change to protect children and support survivors.

Read on for where to watch Groomed: A National Scandal online and from anywhere.

How to watch Groomed: A National Scandal in UK for FREE online

In the U.K., Groomed: A National Scandal premiered on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 and is available to stream now, for FREE on Channel 4. Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed below.

Watch Groomed: A National Scandal from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch Groomed: A National Scandal, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch Groomed: A National Scandal from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Groomed: A National Scandal around the world

Can I watch Groomed: A National Scandal in the US, Canada, Australia or elsewhere?

There's currently no news on when Groomed: A National Scandal might air in the US, Canada or Australia, which is annoying for those who have seen it posted about on social media and want to watch it for themselves.

Remember: UK citizens abroad can use a VPN to unblock Channel 4and watch Groomed: A National Scandal now, as if they were back at home in the UK.

Groomed: A National Scandal FAQs

What has Channel 4 said about Groomed: A National Scandal? Shaminder, Head of Specialist Factual Commissioning, said: “This is an urgent and vital film that shines a light on a deeply troubling reality – decades after these scandals were first exposed, victims are still being failed by the very institutions meant to protect them. With Anna Hall’s meticulous investigative approach and the powerful testimonies of survivors and whistleblowers, Groomed: A National Scandal is a call to action. It’s a film that will challenge perceptions, demand accountability, and ensure these voices are finally heard."

Why have I heard of Groomed director Anna Hall? In 2004 the multi award-winning filmmaker was the first person to expose a pattern now known as gang grooming in her groundbreaking documentary "Edge of the City". Since then and before "Groomed: A National Scandal", she also made "The Hunt for Britain’s Sex Gangs" (2011) and "Britain’s Sex Gangs" (2013).