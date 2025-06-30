One of France's largest cities has now also ditched Microsoft for open source software

Lyon has confirmed plans to pull the plug on some Microsoft software

European and open source software are the preferred alternatives

Other European cities are making similar moves

France's third-largest city, Lyon, is the latest European city to have ditched Microsoft Office in favor of open-source software alternatives.

It's a move which is gaining traction across Europe, as countries look to reduce their dependence on American software amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, while simultaneously boosting sovereignty.

At the same time, ditching Microsoft will enable Lyon to extend the lifespan of its hardware to reduce its environmental impact, with open source software less likely to impose end-of-life dates such as the upcoming Windows 10 deprecation in October 2025.

Lyon switches away from Microsoft

In an online memo, Lyon's office explained it would be transitioning away from Microsoft software towards OnlyOffice, developed by a group of Latvian developers, as well as Linux and PostgreSQL.

As part of the move, Territoire Numérique Ouvert is also being adopted as an alternative for video conferencing and office automation.

It's believed that the Lyon government employs around 10,000 individuals, making this a colossal shift that could require large amounts of retraining and upskilling. Munich previously attempted a similar switch, but later reversed the move due to compatibility issues and user dissatisfaction.

Still, with EU-US tensions at an all-time high, the movement is gaining traction once more.

Germany's Schleswig-Holstein recently announced plans to end contracts for Microsoft software including Teams, with neighbouring Danish cities Copenhagen and Aarhus also reportedly exploring options.

Microsoft counts enough customers in its order books for it not to have to worry about losing Lyon, with the move instead marking a symbolic shift. However, if more European cities begin to turn their backs on Microsoft, the American tech giant could begin to see financial impacts.

TechRadar Pro has asked Microsoft for thoughts on the ongoing European trend, but we did not receive an immediate response.