Self-employed workers are earning more - and AI is the reason why

Freelancers are using ChatGPT to help them work - and then charging more

Businesses are still saving money by paying freelancers over employees

Policies must be revised to "support this new way of working"

Freelancers are now able to earn more thanks to AI, according to research from Fiverr comparing UK-based freelancers with business decision-makers in Britain.

The data claims one in five UK business leaders also relies on freelancers to fill AI kills gaps, with two in five (38%) businesses actively seeking workers with AI expertise.

Despite the productivity gains freelancers are seeing from artificial intelligence, many (44%) are charging more for AI-driven work, boosting their income while simultaneously reducing their workloads.

Freelancers are unlocking more money with AI

More than half of the freelancers surveyed said they wouldn't be able to work without AI – many can now save several hours per week on their work, with some boasting that they're saving two full working days every week.

More than two in five say they're able to set their own hours, with around three-quarters also setting their own rates. Nearly as many (70%) claim to be earning more than they were in full-time roles as a result.

ChatGPT was found to be the most popular tool (70%), with Google (38%), Gemini (33%) and Microsoft Copilot (24%) also widely used.

Despite the considerable boosts, a significant proportion of freelancers (36%) expressed concerns that AI could eventually automate parts of their role.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fiverr also explored the shift away from traditional workers, revealing that most businesses (87%) plan to hire freelancers up to 10 times in the next six months. Two in five UK businesses claim to be using more freelancers in 2025 than ever before, with companies saving on average £33,000 per month by favoring freelancers over in-house employees.

However, with the added flexibility come increased financial complications – more than half (55%) stated that current tax laws deter businesses from hiring freelancers, and only two in five (39%) freelancers feel supported by the government.

Reduced worker protections and rights have also caused freelancers to have to consider diversifying their income – 70% now have more than two.

Looking ahead, there's a clear need for some readjustments to be made to accommodate the shifting worker patterns.

Fiverr UK Country Manager Michele Tropeano summarized: "Portfolio careers are moving mainstream and becoming the backbone of the UK workforce."

"To truly harness this potential, we need modern policies and systems that support this new way of working, not hold it back."