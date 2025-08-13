More than coders: developers as business enablers

Generative AI is changing the software development game. Beyond its capabilities in IT automation, the tool is also empowering professionals to contribute where it matters most, specifically at the strategic level.

This is the case of developers, who are no longer confined to their expectations of simply building applications but are increasingly becoming more involved with strategic business outcomes.

Gartner predicts that by 2028, 75% of enterprise software engineers will use AI. This figure doesn’t just represent technological advancements and the growing role of generative AI in enterprise software but also serves as a wakeup call for businesses to rethink the role of their developers.

Paul de Abreu Social Links Navigation Solutions Architecture Manager at OutSystems.



The connecting factor

Organizations need to recognize that developers are the connecting factor between their needs and digital solutions. Those that recognize this early on and harness developer expertise will be those that succeed ahead.

This shift is already underway across multiple industries. In healthcare, for example, developers are addressing clinical needs by designing solutions that reduce operational friction, giving practitioners more time to focus on patient care.

In financial services, they are driving growth in a highly regulated and competitive environment, enhancing fraud detection while making financial services accessible and convenient for customers.

Meanwhile, in the retail sector, developers are elevating the technologies behind customer experiences to meet rising expectations. Across the board, developers are emerging as strategic innovators, leveraging technology, not just to solve problems, but to deliver meaningful business outcomes.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Developers are keepers of insight

Across sectors, businesses are beginning to rethink how they engage with their developers. The conversation is now shifting from basic interaction to empowering them to contribute strategically.

With developers holding a deeper understanding of their business's needs, they are more frequently asking to be heard and consulted upon the innovation strategy to better support business objectives.

Therefore, unlocking the potential of AI will require a mindset shift - one that acknowledges generative AI’s role not just to accelerate development but also elevate individuals behind it. To move forward, organizations need to recognize the value that developers bring to the table; including solving the issues that generative AI alone cannot solve.

Empowering developers: how low-code and AI are redefining complexity

Object oriented low-code and no-code platforms and generative AI have fundamentally changed how developers can leverage their business relevance in their organizations. By eliminating some of the complexity of line-by-line code development, this allows them to move quickly from idea to implementation, creating more room for innovation, experimentation, and collaboration with other stakeholders.

As a result, developers are finding it easier to take a much bigger seat at the table, thereby helping to guide business strategy. Developers bring unique value: they are embedded in systems, close to the problems that need solving, and often have first-hand insight into operational inefficiencies and user frustrations. They understand the organization not just from a technical perspective, but from a business one.

Low-code and generative AI free developers from repetitive, technical tasks and enable them to focus on solving real business problems. As a result, developers are no longer just responding to requirements - they are helping to shape them. This shift gives developers a greater voice in strategic discussions and positions them as key players in driving business success.

Generative AI as a copilot

Generative AI copilots go beyond traditional tools by actively assisting developers throughout the software development lifecycle. Instead of working within rigid frameworks that slow innovation, developers can now brainstorm ideas and instantly generate code, receive intelligent suggestions, automate repetitive routine tasks, like debugging, or documentation. These copilots act as intelligent partners, freeing developers to concentrate on solving high-impact problems faster.

The critical advantage of a DevOps team with time, is their ability to more proactively engage with the overall direction of business. Generative AI amplifies the value of human insight further by enabling developers to focus on the work that matters most including creativity, judgement, and a deep understanding of organizational context. In addition, when generative AI is paired with low-code, developers have a co-pilot aiding them on the journey to create better applications and services for the industry they work in.

Developers delivering value across industries

An industry where the shift in developers offering insights is most apparent is in healthcare. The development of applications in this sector isn’t just about building tools, but more importantly reducing friction for clinical practitioners and returning time to patient care.

Developers who understand the pain points and frustrations clinical staff face, are better equipped to create applications that minimize these complexities. Generative AI and low-code development platforms make it possible to quickly build, iterate, and improve these tools, resulting in better alignment between healthcare technology and frontline needs.

Another telling example is the financial services sector where 75% of financial firms already use AI. Developers are able to redirect their focus from routine tasks and offer value by modernizing legacy systems, streamlining compliance and enhancing fraud detection, all while supporting rapid product innovation.

Building solutions

In a tightly regulated industry, their ability to build secure, efficient and customer-centric solutions is critical. Developers offer real value by creating solutions without compromising safety or security. With AI, developers can move faster, meet regulatory requirements, and deliver personalized experiences that build trust and retention.

In retail, developers are using customer feedback to solve friction points in the shopping journey. They are building tools that personalize the user experience, boost satisfaction and increase sales. With AI and low=code automating routine tasks, developers can focus on innovation, from responding to consumer trends to improving supply chain resilience.

Across sectors, the combination of generative AI, low-code platforms, and developer insight is accelerating innovation and unlocking strategic business value.

Time to push the needle

It is time for businesses to push the needle, not just to adopt generative AI but also to empower developers to lead innovatively. With the use of generative AI and AI-powered low-code, developers can reallocate time that they can then reinvest towards targeting strategic business needs. Thanks to their strong understanding of business needs and pain points, developers are able to shape solutions that align digital solutions with business objectives.

Successful businesses will be those that recognize that AI will not be replacing developers but rather promoting them to more strategic roles.

We list the best sites for hiring developers .

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro