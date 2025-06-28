Live
Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr LIVE: fight stream, cheapest PPV deals, watch the boxing blockbuster online
Eager to watch the Jake Paul fight? Here are the best streams, the cheapest prices and how to watch all rounds live online as Problem Child enters the ring at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr is here – which means it's time to figure out the best (and possibly cheapest) way to watch the big fight live on Saturday, June 28 from anywhere with a VPN.
The hotly-anticipated cruiserweight clash between social media boxer Jake Paul and the former WBC middleweight tile holder is tipped to sell more than 250,000 pay-per-views around the world.
Boxing fans can watch live thanks to major sports network DAZN Boxing, as well as online via DAZN's streaming apps.
Ready to see the huge box office showdown in California? Stick with us for all the latest on Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr including highlights, replays and round-by-round updates...
Watching Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr: the essentials
- Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025
- Main event start time: 3pm ET / 8 pm GMT
- Ringwalks: 8pm ET / 1 am GMT
- US PPV: DAZN
- UK PPV: DAZN
- 📺 Our FULL GUIDE to Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr live streams
LIVE: Latest Updates
Why did Jake Paul storm off Piers Morgan?
Jake Paul is one of the biggest youTubers and influencers on the planet but is he a serious boxer? Critics say his record in the ring is undermined by his choice of opponents; half of Paul's wins have been against retired MMA fighters.
So, when Jake Paul met British TV host Piers Morgan it was always going to be a spicy encounter...
Piers: "The only proper boxer you fought was Tommy Fury and he beat you... peak Tyson, you wouldn't have lasted 10 seconds"
Jake Paul: "You can sit there and make up s**t but you actually don't know your facts"
You can watch the full Jake Paul-Piers Morgan showdown above, along with some comments from Chavez Jr, who claims Paul "took advantage" of 58-year-old Mike Tyson...
Jake Paul weighs in at 199.4lbs (90.4kg)
Jake Paul underwent a dramatic weight cut to narrowly make the cruiserweight limit for his Sunday fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
The controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer weighed in at 199.4lbs (90.4kg) in Anaheim, California, barely scraping under the 200lb (90.7kg) cruiserweight threshold. Former world champion Chavez came in slightly lighter at 198.4lbs (89.99kg).
Paul's successful weigh-in capped off an intense three-week period where he shed nearly 30 pounds (13.6kg) to make the contracted weight. The social media star, who recently engaged in a heated exchange with Piers Morgan, now faces what could be the defining fight of his professional boxing career against the seasoned Mexican veteran.
Here's where to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Caesar Chavez Jr live streams.
Where can I watch the Jake Paul prelims live?
Fight fans can watch the Paul vs Chavez prelims for free on the DAZN YouTube channel. It's in action now so tune in ahead of tonight's big cruiserweight showdown.
How much has Jake Paul earned from boxing?
Jake Paul's total net worth is "estimated to be between $100 million and $120 million in 2025" per Marca (June, 2025).
However, it's not all from boxing matches, Although he co-owns Most Valuable Promotions his empire encompasses sports drinks, crypto currency, YouTube revenue, clothing and sponsorship deals.
When does Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr take place?
Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr – as it is officially known – takes place in California on Saturday, June 28. The main card will begin at 8pm GMT / 3 pm ET.
The Jake Paul fight comes just weeks before the big Usyk vs Dubois 2 rematch on July 19.
What is the venue for Jake Paul fight?
Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr (2025) takes place at Honda Center, Anaheim, California.
Honda Center cost $123 million to build and is one of the largest indoor stadiums in the USA with a capacity of stands 18,336 spectators.
Nakisa Bidarian, who co-founded Most Valuable Promotions with Paul said: "In just his 13th pro fight with no amateur background, Jake is not only headlining but generating three to four times the ticket revenue of past marquee events. He’s not just breaking records, he’s changing the business of boxing."