The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online: stream the dystopian drama's final outing

It’s been a long wait for fans of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian drama, but three years after we last saw June (Elizabeth Moss) stoke the fires of revolution, the final season arrives.

how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online from anywhere and potentially for free.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online

Rebellion is very much the word in The Handmaid’s Tale’s final outing as June is pulled back into the resistance against Gilead, with Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) joining the fight. Meanwhile, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) grapple with the results of their actions as the fall of the totalitarian power seems inevitable.

All out revolution is a tantalising prospect for fans who have followed the show from the outset, and with plenty of threads still up in the air, we can’t wait to see who will stand and who will fall by the time the dust settles.

Other familiar faces set to return one last time include Yvonne Strahovski as Serena, Max Minghella as Nick, Ever Carradine as Naomi and Madeline Brewer as Janine. Meanwhile, The Good Wife’s Josh Charles is set to join the cast, alongside D’Arcy Carden, known to most as The Good Place’s affable AI, Janet.

It's sure to be an epic conclusion for the hit show

Can I watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 for free? Viewers in Australia will be able to stream The Handmaid's Tale season 6 completely FREE on SBS On Demand on the same release schedule as the US. It'll also arrive on the free UK streamer Channel 4 at a later date. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6, you'll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside Australia due to regional restrictions.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are.

Use a VPN to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 from anywhere:

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale S6 online for free in Australia

Aussies can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 for FREE on SBS On Demand with the first three episodes set to drop at 2pm AEST on Tuesday, April 8. Subsequent episodes will land weekly. You'll also be able to catch the series on linear TV, with weekly episodes airing on SBS. Away from Oz right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale S6 online in the US

Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale will air on Hulu in the US with the three-part premiere arriving on Tuesday, April 8. Weekly episodes follow.

Hulu prices start from $9.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale S6 online in Canada

Canadians can catch season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale on Crave with episodes landing alongside the US, starting Tuesday, April 8.

Crave packages start from CA$9.99 per month, with the streamer currently offering 30% off the 6-month premium plan.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale S6 online in the UK

The final season of The Handmaid's Tale will air on Channel 4 in the UK. The good news is that it'll stream for FREE, the bad news is that there's currently no release date.

What you need to know about The Handmaid's Tale season 6

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 trailer

The Handmaid's Tale | Final Season Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 FAQs

When is The Handmaid's Tale season 6 release date? The first three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 will drop in the US, Canada and Australia on Tuesday, April 8. Following installments will land weekly. A UK release date is TBC. Full epsiode schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: "Train" – Tuesday, April 8

– Tuesday, April 8 Episode 2: "Exile" – Tuesday, April 8

– Tuesday, April 8 Episode 3: "Devotion" – Tuesday, April 8

– Tuesday, April 8 Episode 4: "Promotion" – Tuesday, April 15

– Tuesday, April 15 Episode 5: "Janine" – Tuesday, April 22

– Tuesday, April 22 Episode 6: "Surprise" – Tuesday, April 29

– Tuesday, April 29 Episode 7: "Shattered" – Tuesday, May 6

– Tuesday, May 6 Episode 8: "Exodus" – Tuesday, May 13

– Tuesday, May 13 Episode 9: "Execution" – Tuesday, May 20

– Tuesday, May 20 Episode 10: "The Handmaid's Tale" – Tuesday, May 27

What can we expect from The Handmaid's Tale season 6? SPOILER ALERT: June Osborne, ever the firebrand, dives headfirst back into the resistance with a vengeance — because Gilead may have tried to break her, but they clearly underestimated her will to burn it down. Luke and Moira step out of the shadows and onto the front lines, joining the fight to dismantle the brutal theocracy once and for all. Meanwhile, Serena Waterford, ever the enigma, tries to reshape Gilead in her own image — less handmaid cages, more calculated power plays. Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia are forced to stare into the cracked mirror of the regime they helped create, while Nick — caught between love, loyalty, and survival — faces gut-wrenching choices that could change everything. This final chapter is a high-stakes symphony of rebellion and reckoning, where hope refuses to die, courage is contagious, and solidarity becomes the most powerful weapon of all. June’s journey comes full circle in a gripping, emotional farewell that proves once again: freedom is worth the fight, no matter the cost.

Who is in the cast of The Handmaid's Tale season 6?

Elisabeth Moss as June

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena

Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence

Max Minghella as Nick

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

O-T Fagbenle as Luke

Samira Wiley as Moira

Madeline Brewer as Janine

Amanda Brugel as Rita

Sam Jaeger as Mark

Ever Carradine as Naomi

Josh Charles

D'Arcy Carden

Is The Handmaid's Tale based on a book? The Handmaid's Tale is based on a 1985 novel from author Margaret Atwood. The book received widespread praise, winning the inaugural Arthur C, Clarke Award in 1987 and being nominated for the 1986 Booker Prize. Atwood published a sequel, The Testaments, in 2019.