The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online: stream the dystopian drama's final outing

How-to
By published

Praise be, the revolution is here! How to watch The Handmaid's Tale final season — streaming platforms and more

June smiles as she holds a baby in The Handmaid&#039;s Tale season 6
(Image credit: Hulu)
Jump to:

It’s been a long wait for fans of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian drama, but three years after we last saw June (Elizabeth Moss) stoke the fires of revolution, the final season arrives.

So keep reading as we explain how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online from anywhere and potentially for free.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Premiere: Tuesday, April 8

FREE stream: SBS On Demand (AU)

International stream: Hulu (US) | Crave (CA) | Channel 4 (UK, release date TBC)

Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Rebellion is very much the word in The Handmaid’s Tale’s final outing as June is pulled back into the resistance against Gilead, with Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) joining the fight. Meanwhile, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) grapple with the results of their actions as the fall of the totalitarian power seems inevitable.

All out revolution is a tantalising prospect for fans who have followed the show from the outset, and with plenty of threads still up in the air, we can’t wait to see who will stand and who will fall by the time the dust settles.

Other familiar faces set to return one last time include Yvonne Strahovski as Serena, Max Minghella as Nick, Ever Carradine as Naomi and Madeline Brewer as Janine. Meanwhile, The Good Wife’s Josh Charles is set to join the cast, alongside D’Arcy Carden, known to most as The Good Place’s affable AI, Janet.

It’s sure to be an epic conclusion for the hit show, so read on for how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online, from anywhere and potentially for free.

Can I watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 for free?

Viewers in Australia will be able to stream The Handmaid's Tale season 6 completely FREE on SBS On Demand on the same release schedule as the US. It'll also arrive on the free UK streamer Channel 4 at a later date.

Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside Australia due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPNNordVPN is our #1 choice$3.59 per month
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.

The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.59 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Australian flag

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale S6 online for free in Australia

SBS On Demand 2pm AEST Tuesday, April 8

Aussies can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 for FREE on SBS On Demand with the first three episodes set to drop at 2pm AEST on Tuesday, April 8. Subsequent episodes will land weekly.

You'll also be able to catch the series on linear TV, with weekly episodes airing on SBS.

Away from Oz right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

USA flag

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale S6 online in the US

Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale will air on Hulu in the US with the three-part premiere arriving on Tuesday, April 8. Weekly episodes follow.

Hulu prices start from $9.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

Aussie abroad in the US? Anyone travelling in the US who wants to watch their usual free streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

Canadian flag

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale S6 online in Canada

Canadians can catch season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale on Crave with episodes landing alongside the US, starting Tuesday, April 8.

Crave packages start from CA$9.99 per month, with the streamer currently offering 30% off the 6-month premium plan.

Australian viewer traveling in Canada? Aussies away from home who want to watch their usual free streaming service can do so using a VPN.

UK flag

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale S6 online in the UK

The final season of The Handmaid's Tale will air on Channel 4 in the UK. The good news is that it'll stream for FREE, the bad news is that there's currently no release date.

Aussie abroad in the UK and don;t want to wait? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

What you need to know about The Handmaid's Tale season 6

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 trailer

The Handmaid's Tale | Final Season Trailer | Hulu - YouTube The Handmaid's Tale | Final Season Trailer | Hulu - YouTube
Watch On

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 FAQs

When is The Handmaid's Tale season 6 release date?

The first three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 will drop in the US, Canada and Australia on Tuesday, April 8. Following installments will land weekly. A UK release date is TBC.

Full epsiode schedule is as follows:

  • Episode 1: "Train" – Tuesday, April 8
  • Episode 2: "Exile" – Tuesday, April 8
  • Episode 3: "Devotion" – Tuesday, April 8
  • Episode 4: "Promotion" – Tuesday, April 15
  • Episode 5: "Janine" – Tuesday, April 22
  • Episode 6: "Surprise" – Tuesday, April 29
  • Episode 7: "Shattered" – Tuesday, May 6
  • Episode 8: "Exodus" – Tuesday, May 13
  • Episode 9: "Execution" – Tuesday, May 20
  • Episode 10: "The Handmaid's Tale" – Tuesday, May 27

What can we expect from The Handmaid's Tale season 6?

SPOILER ALERT: June Osborne, ever the firebrand, dives headfirst back into the resistance with a vengeance — because Gilead may have tried to break her, but they clearly underestimated her will to burn it down.

Luke and Moira step out of the shadows and onto the front lines, joining the fight to dismantle the brutal theocracy once and for all. Meanwhile, Serena Waterford, ever the enigma, tries to reshape Gilead in her own image — less handmaid cages, more calculated power plays. Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia are forced to stare into the cracked mirror of the regime they helped create, while Nick — caught between love, loyalty, and survival — faces gut-wrenching choices that could change everything.

This final chapter is a high-stakes symphony of rebellion and reckoning, where hope refuses to die, courage is contagious, and solidarity becomes the most powerful weapon of all. June’s journey comes full circle in a gripping, emotional farewell that proves once again: freedom is worth the fight, no matter the cost.

Who is in the cast of The Handmaid's Tale season 6?

  • Elisabeth Moss as June
  • Yvonne Strahovski as Serena
  • Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence
  • Max Minghella as Nick
  • Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia
  • O-T Fagbenle as Luke
  • Samira Wiley as Moira
  • Madeline Brewer as Janine
  • Amanda Brugel as Rita
  • Sam Jaeger as Mark
  • Ever Carradine as Naomi
  • Josh Charles
  • D'Arcy Carden

Is The Handmaid's Tale based on a book?

The Handmaid's Tale is based on a 1985 novel from author Margaret Atwood. The book received widespread praise, winning the inaugural Arthur C, Clarke Award in 1987 and being nominated for the 1986 Booker Prize.

Atwood published a sequel, The Testaments, in 2019.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Tom Wardley
Tom Wardley
Contributor

Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment
Joey Spencer (L) and Tim Tszyu (R) face off during a media opportunity promoting the upcoming fight in March, 2025, in Sydney, Australia.

Tszyu vs Spencer live stream: watch boxing online from anywhere, start time, full card
Sue Storm using her force-field powers in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

CinemaCon 2025 teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps just confirmed a big fan theory about Sue Storm in the Marvel movie
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #398)
See more latest
Most Popular
Joey Spencer (L) and Tim Tszyu (R) face off during a media opportunity promoting the upcoming fight in March, 2025, in Sydney, Australia.
Tszyu vs Spencer live stream: watch boxing online from anywhere, start time, full card
Paul Townend riding I Am Maximus win The Randox Grand National Handicap Chase on Grand National Day at Aintree Racecourse on April 13, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
Grand National 2025 live stream and TV guide: How to watch the race online
The Thunderbirds celebrate victory during the Super Netball Semi Final match between NSW Swifts and Adelaide Thunderbirds at Ken Rosewall Arena
Super Netball live stream 2025: how to watch online, schedule, streaming guide
Oscar Piastri leads McLaren teammate Lando Norris at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix
How to watch Japanese Grand Prix 2025: TV & live streams, schedule, start time, channel, practice continues
Fluance Ai61 stereo speakers on a desk
How to set up your new powered or active stereo speakers for the best sound
Deepak Chahar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford of Gujrat Titans during the 2025 IPL in advance of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians live stream: how to watch IPL 2025 match online from anywhere today, team news, Rohit out
Haley Batten of the USA, wearing a white cycling helmet, participates in the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Women in Andorra in advance of her showing at the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Series.
UCI Mountain Bike World Series live stream: how to watch Araxá 2025 online, schedule, streaming guide
Kolkata Knight Riders&#039; Vice Captain Venkatesh Iyer participates in a practice session ahead of an IPL 2025 match ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live stream: how to watch IPL 2025 match online from anywhere now, team news
Illustration of some binoculars.
ChatGPT images are so good it’s almost impossible to tell if they are fake, and that’s got me worried
Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match ahead of the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semi-final (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch Copa del Rey semi-final 2nd leg online and on TV, team news