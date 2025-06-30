The Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu live stream is a fascinating all-British encounter that brings the opening day's play on Court One at Wimbledon 2025 to a close. It could be a cracker. Below we have all the information on how to watch the coverage from anywhere – including FREE Wimbledon streams on BBC iPlayer.

Raducanu will find herself in the unusual position of the being the more experienced player on court for this one. The 22-year-old former US Open champion has struggled with injury since that grand slam success in 2021, but it was at Wimbledon a few months earlier that she first broke through by reaching the fourth round. She reached the last eight at Queen's, losing to top seed Qinwen Zheng, and will hope her back will calm down and allow her to play her best tennis.

Xu, meanwhile, is where Raducanu was four years ago. The 17-year-old is starting to make her way on the WTA tour and reached the quarter-finals at the recent Birmingham Open, beating top seed Alycia Parks in the first round. Long regarded as one of the finest juniors in the UK, Xu is from South Wales but has been based out of the National Tennis Center in Roehampton more recently. The duo have never met in an official match, but will have spent a few hours hitting together in Roehampton. Who will come out on top?

Here's how to watch free Raducanu vs Xu at Wimbledon 2025 live streams wherever you are. We've also listed the Wimbledon schedule further down the page.

Watch Raducanu vs Xu: quick guide Date and start time Mon. June 30

Third on Court One

Estimated: 11 am ET / 8 am PT / 4 pm BST / 1 am AEST (Tue) Best free stream BBC iPlayer (UK)

FREE Raducanu vs Xu tennis live streams

As ever, the UK's free-to-air BBC has extensive of Wimbledon coverage, including Raducanu vs Xu, across TV and its BBC iPlayer app for laptops, smartphones and streaming devices.

And if you're in Australia, you can watch it free on 9Now.

How to watch Raducanu vs Xu from anywhere

How to watch Raducanu vs Xu live streams in the US

US TV coverage of Wimbledon 2025, including Raducanu vs Xu, is spread across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and The Tennis Channel.

The most comprehensive online coverage comes from ESPN Plus, with your choice of daily Wimbledon live streams from the show and outside courts. A standalone subscription costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but there's better value to be had if you grab it as part of the a Disney Plus Bundle.

If you don't have access through the other channels through your antenna or cable, you could consider an OTT service like Sling TV. You can get ESPN through its Orange plan, while ABC is available in select cities on the Blue package (You may need to pay a $5 surcharge for ABC). They each cost from $45.99 per month with 50% off your first month, and will need the Sports Extra add-on for an extra $11.99 to get access to the Tennis Channel.

Alternatively, Fubo is an optional cable replacement, that includes ABC and ESPN in all of its plans (you'll need to pay extra to get the Tennis Channel as part of its Elite plan). Prices start at $84.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial.

How to watch Raducanu vs Xu live streams in the UK

As explained above, tennis fans can watch hours of Raducanu vs Xu for FREE, with the tournament being shown across BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button. That means you can live stream all the action on BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

Missed Raducanu vs Xu? BBC's "Today at Wimbledon" highlights show will be available on iPlayer from 9pm (BST).

Live coverage will also be shared with TNT Sports, with access through a Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 a month or as an add on to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media plan.

How to watch Raducanu vs Xu live streams in Australia

Tennis fans Down Under are amongst the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch FREE Wimbledon live streams via 9Now, including Raducanu vs Xu.

However, if you're someone who wants to watch in 4K then Stan Sport is where you want to go. They offer ad-free coverage and and it will cost $37 for its Premium plan plus Stan Sport add-on.

Official Raducanu vs Xu broadcasters by region

