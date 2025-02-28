How to watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era online wherever you are in the world

Watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era online

When Jurgen Klopp took the Liverpool job in 2015, the club was wracked with doubt and struggling in mid-table. Nine years later, his shock decision to leave the club left fans bereft, but grateful for an incredible tenure that had seen his team win the Champions League, World Club Cup, FA Cup and League Cup, as well as a first league title in 30 years.

Read on as this guide explains how to Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era from anywhere in the world.

Offering unprecedented access to Liverpool FC during a defining season, Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era, is a four part, tell all series exploring how the charismatic German manager lifted the team up off its knees and turned them into world beaters.

With exclusive interviews with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Pep Lijnders, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Jayden Danns, as well as time spent with Klopp during his final season, the docuseries looks at the shock of his decision to resign from the job, as well as going back to see how he transformed the club.

Keep reading as we detail how to watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era online from anywhere.

How to watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era in the UK

In the UK, Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era premieres on Friday, February 28 exclusively on Prime Video. All four episodes will be available to watch at launch. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs £8.99 a month, or £95 per year. Traveling abroad? You can stream Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN – more details and a great discount below.

How to watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era from abroad:

How to watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era in the US

Whilst most Prime Video originals go out worldwide, it's not yet clear if Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era is going to available on the service in the US.

We'll update this page once we know.

In the meantime, if you're visiting the US and find yourself unable to watch the show, a VPN will help you unlock all your usual Prime content. We recommend NordVPN – it's great at unblocking streaming sites and comes at a really good price.

How to watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era in Europe

Liverpool FC have confirmed that Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the Nordics and the Benelux in Europe – so that would be Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

It's not yet clear where else in Europe the series will arrive, but we'll update you when we know.

If you find yourself outside of your home country and blocked from your usual Prime Video subscription, a good VPN such as NordVPN will help you to access Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era from anywhere.

Can I watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era in Canada?

As with the US, it's not yet clear if Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era will also be available in Canada when it drops on Prime Video.

If you're away in Canada and find the show blocked, try using NordVPN to access your usual subscriptions from anywhere.

Can I watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era in Australia?

It's the same story in Australia, as there hasn't been confirmation of if Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era is going to drop worldwide or only in select territories. We think it would be either on Amazon Prime or nowhere, though, rather than being on a different streaming service.

Brits Down Under could use NordVPN to watch the series from anywhere on Prime Video.

When is the Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era release date? Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era debuts on Prime Video on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Can I watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era trailer

