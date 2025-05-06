How to watch Inter vs Barcelona: live stream the Champions League semi-final second leg online
The Inter vs Barcelona live stream is a Champions League semi-final second leg that will decide the first of this season's finalist, following a 3-3 classic a week ago. Below we have all the information on how to watch Inter vs Barcelona from anywhere.
Inter produced a sensational team performance last week that deserved to deliver a first-leg lead going into the return at San Siro. Denzel Dumfries' ceaseless work ethic from right-wing-back delivered a brace, while captain Lautaro Martinez was at his inventive best throughout, though the skipper faces a late fitness test tonight. Marcus Thuram's return from injury was well-timed, and Hakan Calhanolglou comes back from a domestic suspension.
Barcelona are probably the most attacking team in Europe. Hansi Flick's starting XI a week ago featured so many attacking players it was scarcely credible, with Dani Olmo picked as an outright No10. It was Lamine Yamal, though, who most caught the eye, the 17-year-old delivering a performance (and goal) for the ages that bely his tender age. Goals are guaranteed, but can Pau Cubarsi & Co. stop them at the other end for the five-time winners to reach a first final since 2015? Robert Lewandowski may be fit enough for a place on the bench.
Here's where to watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams online from anywhere.
Can I watch Inter vs Barcelona for free?
Inter vs Barcelona is streaming for free on Tabii. Tabii is available is many countries but you can only watch for free in Turkey.
What if you're abroad? Football fans from Turkey can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.
How to watch any Inter vs Barcelona stream using a VPN
How to watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams in the US
The Inter vs Barcelona live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.
A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.
Signing up will also give you access to Beckham & Friends Live, an alternative live broadcast which will run at the same time as the game. Former Manchester United great David Beckham welcomes movie director Guy Ritchie and actor Stanley Tucci to watch the game with him.
How to watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams in the UK
The Inter vs Barcelona live stream is on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.
Prime Video are newcomers to the Champions League streaming scene, and will show one match every Tuesday of the competition up until the semi-finals, Inter vs Barcelona being this week's pick.
Prime Video comes included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99/month or £95/year. You can also take out a standalone Prime Video subscription for £5.99/month, which won't give you any of the Prime delivery perks.
New to Prime? Good news because new customers can try out the service totally free with their 30-day free trial.
Official Inter vs Barcelona broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Inter vs Barcelona streams▼
The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Inter vs Barcelona, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
- South Africa
SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.
Americas
Click to see more Inter vs Barcelona streams▼
- Canada
DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including Inter vs Barcelona. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis.
- Latin America
The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Inter vs Barcelona, are exclusive to Disney+.
Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action.
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Europe
Click to see more Inter vs Barcelona streams▼
The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Inter vs Barcelona for your country below.
- Austria
Sky Sport in Austria will show Inter vs Barcelona in the Champions League 2024/25.
- Belgium
Play Sports will be showing Inter vs Barcelona in the Champions League 2024/25.
- Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia
Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between Inter vs Barcelona on Arena Sport:
Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia.
- Bulgaria
Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of Inter vs Barcelona.
- Cyprus
You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including the Inter vs Barcelona game, on Cytavision in Cyprus.
- Czechia
The Champions League 2024/25, including Inter vs Barcelona, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia.
- Denmark, Iceland and Sweden
Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including the Inter vs Barcelona game, on Viaplay:
Denmark and Sweden.
In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay.
- Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
Fans in the following countries can watch Inter vs Barcelona in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport:
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
- Finland
There will be coverage of Inter vs Barcelona in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo.
- France
There will be coverage of Inter vs Barcelona in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+.
- Germany
In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday).
Inter vs Barcelona will be on Amazon Prime.
- Greece
Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Inter vs Barcelona.
- Hungary
RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary.
RTL is home to the Inter vs Barcelona fixture.
- Ireland
RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Ireland.
Amazon Prime will be showing Inter vs Barcelona.
- Italy
Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime.
Inter vs Barcelona will be shown on Sky Italia.
- Netherlands
Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Inter vs Barcelona.
- Norway
TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including Inter vs Barcelona.
- Portugal
DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal, which of course includes Inter vs Barcelona.
- Poland
TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including Inter vs Barcelona.
- Switzerland
Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport.
Blue Sport will show Inter vs Barcelona.
- Turkey
Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including Inter vs Barcelona.
- Ukraine
Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Inter vs Barcelona.
Asia
Click to see more Inter vs Barcelona streams▼
- China
In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and CCTV.
Both will be showing Inter vs Barcelona.
- Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand
The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including Inter vs Barcelona:
Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Inter vs Barcelona, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
- Japan
Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25, including Inter vs Barcelona, in Japan.
- Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including Inter vs Barcelona, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports:
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
- Macau
iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes Inter vs Barcelona.
- Mongolia
Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes Inter vs Barcelona.
- South Korea
Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV, which includes Inter vs Barcelona.
Oceania
Click to see more Inter vs Barcelona streams▼
- Australia
Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including Inter vs Barcelona. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub).
- New Zealand & Pacific Islands
DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
This includes the Inter vs Barcelona fixture.
Middle East
Click to see more Inter vs Barcelona streams▼
beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Inter vs Barcelona.
You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
What time is Inter vs Barcelona?
The Inter vs Barcelona live stream kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST, Tuesday, May 6.
Can I watch Inter vs Barcelona on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).
