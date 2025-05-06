How to watch Inter vs Barcelona: live stream the Champions League semi-final second leg online

The Nerazzurri host the Catalans after a 3-3 first-leg classic, a place in the final on the line

The Inter vs Barcelona live stream is a Champions League semi-final second leg that will decide the first of this season's finalist, following a 3-3 classic a week ago. Below we have all the information on how to watch Inter vs Barcelona from anywhere.

Inter produced a sensational team performance last week that deserved to deliver a first-leg lead going into the return at San Siro. Denzel Dumfries' ceaseless work ethic from right-wing-back delivered a brace, while captain Lautaro Martinez was at his inventive best throughout, though the skipper faces a late fitness test tonight. Marcus Thuram's return from injury was well-timed, and Hakan Calhanolglou comes back from a domestic suspension.

Barcelona are probably the most attacking team in Europe. Hansi Flick's starting XI a week ago featured so many attacking players it was scarcely credible, with Dani Olmo picked as an outright No10. It was Lamine Yamal, though, who most caught the eye, the 17-year-old delivering a performance (and goal) for the ages that bely his tender age. Goals are guaranteed, but can Pau Cubarsi & Co. stop them at the other end for the five-time winners to reach a first final since 2015? Robert Lewandowski may be fit enough for a place on the bench.

Here's where to watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams online from anywhere.

Can I watch Inter vs Barcelona for free?

Inter vs Barcelona is streaming for free on Tabii. Tabii is available is many countries but you can only watch for free in Turkey.

What if you're abroad? Football fans from Turkey can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Inter vs Barcelona stream using a VPN

This is handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.

How to watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams in the US

The Inter vs Barcelona live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Signing up will also give you access to Beckham & Friends Live, an alternative live broadcast which will run at the same time as the game. Former Manchester United great David Beckham welcomes movie director Guy Ritchie and actor Stanley Tucci to watch the game with him.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams in the UK

The Inter vs Barcelona live stream is on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Prime Video are newcomers to the Champions League streaming scene, and will show one match every Tuesday of the competition up until the semi-finals, Inter vs Barcelona being this week's pick.

Prime Video comes included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99/month or £95/year. You can also take out a standalone Prime Video subscription for £5.99/month, which won't give you any of the Prime delivery perks.

New to Prime? Good news because new customers can try out the service totally free with their 30-day free trial.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Prime Video from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Inter vs Barcelona broadcasters by region

What time is Inter vs Barcelona?

The Inter vs Barcelona live stream kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST, Tuesday, May 6.

Can I watch Inter vs Barcelona on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

