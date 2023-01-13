How to watch The Traitors: the UK, US and Australian hit reality TV show

How to watch The Traitors US, UK and Australia

If you didn't see The Traitors, you missed out, big time. The must-watch show of 2022 breathed new life into the reality genre and became the definition of water cooler TV, bringing comparisons to the first season of Big Brother. And as for the finale, well, let's just say it's not for the faint-hearted.

But the UK version wasn't the first. It was originally a Dutch TV show, and has been made into versions all over the world, including Australia, France, Belgium and Russia. Here's how to watch the UK and Australian shows, as well as the brand new US version.

What is The Traitors TV show about?

The concept is simple. Put a bunch of strangers together in a remote hotel, and anonymously choose three to be 'traitors' while the rest are 'faithfuls'. While the traitors know who the other traitors are, the faithfuls remain unaware, and have to try and weed them out with nothing more to go on than body language and their own suspicions. It's psychological warfare.

The paranoia goes into overdrive, as the faithfuls never know who they can trust. The same goes for the traitors, as they can try to turn the faithfuls against one of their fellow traitors in order to vote them out and enlarge the remaining traitors' slice of the prize fund.

Throughout the series, contestants take part in a series of challenges. These are the kinds of things you would find in a corporate team building exercise, with each challenge giving them the chance to add to the prize money that's up for grabs. Each show ends with a roundtable, where all the contestants sit around and interrogate each other, often throwing baseless accusations as to who is a traitor and their spurious reasons for suspecting them.

They then hold a vote. The person with the most votes is eliminated. But before they go, they reveal – often gleefully – whether they are a traitor or a faithful.

Then the traitors gather unseen by the faithfuls and decide to murder one contestant – usually anyone they think might be onto them. Hence a large number of contestants is whittled down quite quickly, with each wrongfully evicted faithful growing the sense of tension and paranoia among the remaining faithfuls.

It's a lot of fun. And it's been a runaway success, with (often slightly different) versions springing up in countries all over the world. Here's how to watch the UK, Australian and brand new US version wherever you are in the world.

Get your reality TV fix and watch Bravo online from anywhere

How to watch The Traitors US and UK for FREE

(opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) has both the UK version of The Traitors (which aired at the end of last year), and new US version (which is hosted by British actor Alan Cumming), just hours after it airs stateside. You can binge both series now. Or, if you prefer to take your time, you can watch the US episodes as they air on BBC One and BBC Three. BBC One will show two episodes every Wednesday night from January 25 starting at 10.40pm, while BBC Three will spread all 10 episodes out over three weeks, starting on January 24. Currently out of the country? No problem. Check out a top-quality VPN (opens in new tab) and connect to the BBC iPlayer service just like you would at home.

How to watch The Traitors from outside your country

For those of you who are abroad, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Traitors UK, US and Australian from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. (opens in new tab) And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Watch the The Traitors US without cable TV

(opens in new tab) The Traitors is a Peacock original, so unsurprisingly the streaming service is the place to find this treacherous new show. The first episode aired on Thursday, January 12, with new episodes available every Thursday from then on. Or you you can binge them all in one go on Peacock. A subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab). Alternatively, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month, which removes ads and allows you to download select content to watch offline. Plus, you could save an extra 10% on Premium Plus (opens in new tab) by purchasing an annual plan at $99 per year. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch The Traitors in Australia

(opens in new tab) Channel 10 aired the Australian version of The Traitors. If you missed it, or just want to see it again, you can watch at your leisure using Channel 10's 10Play (opens in new tab) on-demand service. 10Play is free to watch for anyone in Australia. Sign-up with an Australian post code and away you go. Make sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access 10Play (opens in new tab) while outside of the country and away from home.

Can you watch The Traitors in Canada?

You can't on Canadian broadcast TV or through streaming services. But you can with a VPN (opens in new tab). So, if you're US, UK or Australian citizen abroad in Canada, you can sign up to your VPN of choice (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)), and you'll be able to fool the local internet service provider into thinking you're based in another country, opening up all manner of streaming services to watch. Enjoy!

Can you watch The Traitors in New Zealand?

Again, sadly not on streaming or broadcast TV. But you can with a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home in New Zealand and trying to tap into your usual streaming service abroad. Make it look as if you're based in the UK, US or Australia with a VPN and you can enjoy those versions of The Traitors whenever you like.