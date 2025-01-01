How to watch The Traitors UK season 3 online from anywhere and for free
A game of banishment, murder and treachery
Watch The Traitors UK season 3
Always the most talked-about show on TV when it's running, The Traitors UK isn't just superb, it's practically essential viewing. There's nothing quite like watching the Faithfuls' descent from confidence to paranoia to guilt as they bring the axe down on yet another one of their own, or indeed the toll this all takes on the dastardly Traitors themselves. The money, we're sure, softens the blow.
Here's how to watch The Traitors UK season 3 online for free – and from anywhere with a VPN.
|Premiere: Wednesday, January 1 at 8pm GMT
|TV Channel: BBC One
|Watch free: on BBC iPlayer (free with TV license)
The shifting tone of the Round Tables is a thing of beauty that's perhaps unique to The Traitors. There's the initial excitement before reality hits, but most of the contestants take it in their stride... for a while at least.
Predicting when they'll each arrive at their breaking point is a huge part of the fun, but they'll get there alright, and when they do it makes for utterly fascinating TV.
Including international versions, a traitor has won all but one season of the show, and host Claudia Winkleman has promised that the path to the (up to) £120,000 prize is paved with "bigger and better" missions, each of which has the potential to drastically alter the landscape.
Read on as we explain how to watch The Traitors UK season 3 from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch the The Traitors UK season 3 for free?
Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch The Traitors UK season 3 for free on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.
Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch the The Traitors UK season 3 on your usual streaming service from abroad.
If you're keen to watch The Traitors UK season 3 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to watch The Traitors UK season 3 from anywhere:
How to watch The Traitors UK season 3 for FREE
You can watch The Traitors UK season 3 for FREE in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with a valid TV license.
Episodes will air on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, starting January 1. While the premiere and second episode will both air at 8pm GMT, all other episodes will air at 9pm.
Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch The Traitors UK season 3 for free.
How to watch The Traitors UK season 3 around the world
Can I watch The Traitors UK season 3 in the US?
Peacock is home to all things The Traitors in the US, though it won't air until after the conclusion of the new season of the US edition of the show, which premieres on Thursday, January 9.
The previous season started airing in March last year.
The Peacock price is starts at $7.99 a month or $13.99 if you want to ditch all ads. And you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.
Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Traitors UK season 3 on BBC iPlayer from abroad.
How to watch The Traitors UK season 3 in Canada
The Traitors UK season 3 premieres on Crave in Canada on Friday, January 3.
Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers both new and classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.
We'd also expect the show to air concurrently on CTV Life, though at the time of writing we're still waiting on confirmation from the network.
Away from Canada? Use a VPN to watch The Traitors UK season 3 from abroad.
Can I watch The Traitors UK season 3 in Australia?
Channel 10 and 10Play are home to all things The Traitors in Australia, though there's no confirmed slot for season 3 of the UK version at the time of writing.
The previous season started airing in early February last year.
Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Traitors UK season 3 on BBC iPlayer from abroad.
