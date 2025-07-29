How to watch Destination X UK for free online from anywhere

An adventure show with a wink and a nudge, it isn't difficult to see the thought process behind Destination X, which is about as close to a cross between Race Across the World and The Traitors as it's possible to get.

You can watch Destination X UK online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Premieres at 9pm BST on Wednesday, July 30 (UK) Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer (try risk-free)

The 10-episode series takes 13 contestants on a coach trip around Europe. However, the windows are blacked out – save for the occasional glimpse – and the contestants are fed as many red herrings as clues. At the end of each episode, they have to guess where they are by placing a pin on a map, with the person furthest away going home.

They get to step off the coach now and again too, to hunt for clues in remote rural areas or from inside a box placed tantalizingly within a village square, with the ocasional daredevil challenge thrown in. Back-stabbing and gamesmanship are also strongly encouraged by host Rob Brydon, not that he really needs to, what with the close-quarters living situation quite naturally breeding contempt.

Viewers at home can play along too on the dedicated Destination X UK website, though they won't get a shot at the £100,000 winning prize.

Read on as we explain how to watch Destination X UK season 1 online from anywhere.

How to watch Destination X UK for free in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Viewers in the UK can watch Destination X UK FREE on BBC One and via the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Episodes air at 9pm BST every Wednesday and Thursday, starting July 30.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

What if you're abroad? Grab this VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch your usual free stream from anywhere.

How to watch Destination X UK streams with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Destination X UK but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it instead (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Destination X from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try the world's best VPN risk-free

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. Customers can also get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 included right now. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. – So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Destination X UK around the world

Can I watch Destination X UK in the US?

Any plans to make Destination X UK available to watch in the US are yet to be announced. It's worth noting, however, that NBC is home to the American version of the show.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Destination X UK on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Can I watch Destination X UK in Canada?

(Image credit: Other)

Destination X UK is yet to find a home in Canada. The US version of the show aired on CityTV.

For now, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch Destination X UK in Australia?

Any plans to make Destination X UK available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced.

If you're a Brit traveling Down Under, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Destination X UK season 1 Q+A

(Image credit: BBC)

Who is in Destination X UK season 1 cast? Josh, 26, pilot, Dartford

Claire, 51, retired detective sergeant, West Sussex

Nick, 35, endurance athlete, Cornwall

Deborah, 62, crime writer, Lytham

Mahdi, 22, content creator, London

Dawn, 33, care assistant, Derry

Judith, 28, nuclear engineer, Bristol

Chloe-Anne, 27, historian, Oxford

Daren, 58, taxi driver, London

Saskia, 25, marketing executive, Birmingham

Ashvin, 23, economics graduate, London

James, 23, e-commerce manager, Manchester

Ben, 42, surf school director, South Wales

Can I watch Destination X UK season 1 for free? Yes. BBC One is home to Destination X UK season 1 in the UK, with all episodes available to stream for free on the BBC iPlayer platform.

How many episodes of Destination X UK season 1 are there? Destination X UK season 1 comprises 10 episodes. They're released weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays, starting July 30.