How to watch cycling for free anywhere in the world

Despite most big ticket sporting events moving behind the paywall around the world, many professional cycling races remain on free-to-air TV in some countries. The 2025 Tour de France is a great example of this, with free streams going out in multiple countries like the UK, Australia, Ireland and, of course, France itself.

You can watch Tour de France 2025 for free on ITVX in the UK and SBS On Demand in Australia, with both free-to-air streaming platforms showing other UCI cycling events throughout the calendar. But can you watch those services when you're overseas? And are they available on mobiles and other streaming platforms, too?

Below you'll see our full (and quick) guide to how to watch free cycling streams.

How to watch cycling for free on ITVX

ITV has long been the go-to free broadcaster for cycling fans to watch the Tour de France in the UK, with online streams available on ITVX. Having said that, coverage of the UCI's biggest event goes exclusively to Discovery Plus and TNT Sport next year.

You don't need a subscription to watch cycling for free on ITVX, just a valid TV licence and to sign up with your email.

New to ITVX? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device.

OUTSIDE THE U.K.? ACCESS ITVX FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

We've tested NordVPN with ITVX and it works perfectly – the streaming quality is very good.

How to watch cycling for free on SBS

SBS and its free streaming SBS On Demand platform have a great reputation for streaming high profile cycling races over the year. As well as the Tour de France, it's already shown the likes of the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders and more in 2025.

To watch SBS: visit the SBS On Demand website or download the SBS On Demand App (iOS / Android ).

SBS is free – but you will need to register for an account with an an Australian postcode (e.g. NSW 2000)

Register – sign up with your Gmail (we did and were streaming SBS's free Tour de France coverage show within seconds).

OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA? ACCESS SBS FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN

How to watch cycling from anywhere

ITVX and SBS are available respectively within the UK and Australia only.

Cycling fans traveling or working outside those countries will need to use a VPN to access the free streams n countries such as the US and Canada.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock ITVX and SBS ON Demand.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Looking to access your free cycling live stream when overseas? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access the likes of ITVX and SBS On Demand as if you were back home. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal. For a limited time only, new subscribers can also get up to $50 of Amazon vouchers.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch cycling for free on ITVX or SBS.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to watch your free usual ITVX stream, you'd select 'United Kingdom'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or SBS On Demand, sign in, and watch cycling for free.

UCI World Tour cycling schedule 2025

Tour de France July 5-27

July 5-27 Clásica de San Sebastián August 2

August 2 Tour de Pologne August 4-10

August 4-10 Hamburg Cyclassics August 17

August 17 Renewi Tour August 20-24

20-24 Vuelta a España August 23 - September 14

August 23 - September 14 Bretagne Classic Ouest-France August 31

August 31 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec September 12

September 12 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal September 14

September 14 Il Lombardia October 11

October 11 Tour of Guangxi October 14-19

Which devices can I watch free cycling on?

Which devices can I watch cycling on ITVX with?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7 and above

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puckVirgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Which devices can I watch cycling on SBS On Demand with?

Amazon Fire TV

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 8 and above

Android TV (Android 9 and above)

Apple TV (Apple TV 4th gen + later)

Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV, Chromecast 2nd & 3rd Generation and Chromecast Ultra)

Hisense TV (2017 models and later)

Hubbl

LG TV (2017 models and later)

Foxtel iQ

Fetch TV

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 16 and above

Samsung TV (2017 models and later)