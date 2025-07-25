I'm watching the best Tour de France stage for free – and you can too

The Tour de France has delivered yet again in 2025 and Tadej Pogacar looks on the verge of adding a fourth Yellow Jersey to his name.

Throughout the three weeks I have been using the best free streaming service around to catch the action in ITVX.

Unfamiliar with ITV? They have been the home of the Tour de France in the UK since 2001 when they bought the rights for the race from Channel 4. Coverage is fronted by Gary Imlach and they have brilliant pundits on the show including David Millar and Peter Kennaugh. All you need for an ITV account is an email address, valid TV license and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB)

How can I watch ITVX's Tour de France stream outside the UK?

Despite all the entertainment I have been provided with on ITVX, I'm outside the UK this Friday for one of the best stages of the tour in Stage 19. The final mountain stage will be contested to a shortened 95km from Albertville to La Plagne after a cow contagion forced the organisers to bypass a specific area. However, I'm sure this won't make the stage any less exciting!

After plenty of digging I've found a way in which I can watch my ITVX stream using a VPN. There are lots of VPN's but TechRadar recommended NordVPN to me as their pick to unblock ITVX and stream the Tour de France like a pro...

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Tour de France action on ITVX.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As TechRadar said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, I am visiting Spain and want to watch my UK stream - I'd select United Kingdom from the options.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. I then head to the ITVX website, sign in, and can watch the 2025 Tour de France for free.

Why I'm watching Stage 19 of the Tour de France

The 2025 Tour de France has been brilliant once again. While Tadej Pogacar appears destined for the Yellow Jersey, don't count out Jonas Vingegaard just yet — he's sure to give it one last shot in the Alps.

The shortened stage will likely force the Dane to attack early, though it's hard to envisage Pogacar giving him much freedom. Any move will almost certainly be followed by the Slovenian, who is eyeing a fifth general classification win. This should all culminate in a thrilling climax on La Plagne — a punishing 19.1km climb averaging a gradient of 7.2%.

Personally, I'm hoping for something special from Scottish rider Oscar Onley, currently in fourth, as he bids to steal a podium place from Florian Lipowitz.

If you're outside of Blighty for Stage 19, don't forget to use NordVPN to access your usual ITVX stream.