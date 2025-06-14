How to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans on RTBF Auvio (it's free)
RTBF Auvio is streaming the 24 Hours of Le Mans for free – here's how to tune in and watch Jack Aitken and Jenson Button at no cost
- Stream 24 Hours of Le Mans free on RTBF Auvio (Belgium restricted)
- Unblock RTBF Auvio with NordVPN (save 70% on 24 Hours of Le Mans)
- 24 Hours of Le Mans starts at 3pm BST / 10am ET on Sunday, June 15
You can watch the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans live on RTBF Auvio, which is streaming all 24 hours of the grueling race for free. The only catch? Commentary is in French.
But with Sebastien Bourdais perhaps the most glum-faced front-row starter in Le Mans history – Cadillac secured a lockout but the Frenchman suspects that both Porsche and Ferrari were sandbagging heavily in qualifying – the contrasting emotions shouldn't be too difficult to gauge.
So how can you watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans on RTBF Auvio from anywhere? Can you get the free 24 Hours of Le Mans stream in the UK, US or Canada? And is RTBF Auvio available as a smartphone app?
Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans for free...
How to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans for free on RTBF Auvio
RTBF's free streaming platform, RTBF Auvio, is broadcasting the 24 Hours of Le Mans for free. We've live streamed previous World Endurance Championship and F1 races on RTBF Auvio this season and the quality of the coverage has been great.
To watch RTBF Auvio: visit the RTBF website or download the RTBF Auvio app (iOS / Android ). Sign up with your email address, date of birth, gender and a valid Belgian postal code, e.g. 1044.
OUTSIDE BELGIUM? ACCESS SERVUS ON FROM ANYWHERE WITH SURFSHARK
How to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans on RTBF Auvio from anywhere
RTBF Auvio is only broadcasting the 24 Hours of Le Mans in Belgium.
Motorsport fans traveling or working outside Belgium will need to use a VPN to access RTBF Auvio's free Le Mans stream.
There are lots of VPN but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock RTBF Auvio and stream the 24 Hours of Le Mans like a pro.... and you can save 70%.
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Looking to access RTBF Auvio from outside Belgium? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access RTBF Auvio as if you right back home in Belgium. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, you'll currently get over 70% off with this deal.For a limited time only, new subscribers in the US and Canada can also get up to $50 of Amazon vouchers.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans on RTBF Auvio.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to watch your free RTBF Auvio stream, you'd select 'Belgium'.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTBF Auvio, sign in, and watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans on RTBF Auvio for free.
What will RTBF Auvio's 24 Hours of Le Mans coverage include? All 24 hours?
Not only is RTBF Auvio completely free to use, but its 24 Hours of Le Mans coverage will be comprehensive. Yes, it's showing all 24 hours of the race.
That's what sets it apart from Quest, a free-to-air channel in the UK that's showing sections of the race, from 2-5pm BST on the Saturday, and 1-4pm on the Sunday.
The full 24 Hours of Le Mans schedule is laid out below.
24 Hours of Le Mans schedule & times
Saturday, June 14
Warmup – 11am BST / 6am ET
Gridwalk – 12.35pm BST / 7.35am ET
Departure ceremony – 2.25pm BST / 9.25am ET
24 Hours of Le Mans – 3pm BST / 10am ET
Sunday, June 15
Chequered flag – 3pm BST / 10am ET
Trophy ceremony – 3.10pm BST / 10.10am ET
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
