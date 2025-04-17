How to watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2025: start time, TV channel and live stream

Oscar Piastri controlled last week’s race from pole to checkered flag to earn McLaren their first ever victory in Bahrain.

Race starts 6pm BST / 1pm ET – Sunday, April 20

Watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live streams to see if the McLaren team can make it four wins out of five in the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Oscar Piastri scored his second F1 victory of the year in Bahrain last week, propelling himself into the mix for the 2025 drivers’ championship. He now trails McLaren teammate Lando Norris by just three points, and is only five points ahead of the reigning champion, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. George Russell of Mercedes also remains in touch with the leading pack.

Verstappen won the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix – part of the Formula 1 calendar since 2021 – last year, but he and his team will be looking to put a disappointing sixth place in Bahrain behind them. The question is, can they deliver under the floodlights of the super-fast Jeddah street circuit? That lead quartet will also need to keep a close eye on their wing mirrors for impressive rookie Kimi Antonelli, and the improving Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Here’s a quick guide to how to watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live streams from anywhere – including options to watch the Formula 1 action for free.

Can I watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix for free?

Formula 1 live streams are behind a paywall in many countries, but lucky motor racing fans in Austria and Belgium can watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix (including qualifying sessions) for free.

Viewers in Austria can tune in on ORF, while Belgian viewers can watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live streams on RTBF Auvio.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to watch your regular stream from anywhere.

How to watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix from anywhere

Austrian or Belgian motorsport fans traveling abroad over the upcoming Easter weekend will need to use a VPN to access free Saudi Arabia Grand Prix F1 streams.

How to watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live streams online in the US

US viewers can watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live on ESPN2. The fifth race of the 2025 F1 season starts at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday.

Don’t have cable? There’s no need to worry because you can access ESPN2 via OTT provider Sling TV. You’ll need Sling Orange to watch ESPN2, which will cost you $46/month, though new users usually save 50% on their first month.

Every grand prix of the 2025 F1 season will air on Disney-owned ESPN platforms, with races shared between ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. The five ABC races – including the upcoming Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 4 – are also available on ESPN Plus.

ESPN Deportes will broadcast Spanish language coverage, while ESPN Plus will offer two alternative viewing options for every race: a live, interactive driver tracker, and an on-board camera channel that switches between different drivers’ perspectives throughout the race. As it has in previous seasons, ESPN’s F1 coverage will feature some of Sky Sports’ programming from the UK.

If you want to tune in on the move, iOS and Android users in the US can watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live streams via the F1 TV Pro app. It costs $10.99/month or $84.99/year. You’ll have to splash out for F1 TV Premium to get 4K streams.

If you have access to any of these services but are currently outside of the the US, you can use NordVPN to log in to all your home subscriptions and watch as normal.

Watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to every race weekend of the Formula 1 season. You can currently get Sky Sports F1 for £20/month on top of your regular Sky TV subscription, and this also gives you the option of watching the action in up to 4K. The race gets underway at 6.00pm BST on Sunday, April 20 in the UK.

Another place you can watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix is streaming service Now Sports , which gives you access to 12 Sky Sports channels and on-demand content – though, sadly, not in 4K. It usually costs £34.99/month but is currently available for £26.00/month if you sign up for six months. You also have the option of a £14.99 Day Membership if you just want to watch this race – and, of course, other top Sunday sporting action, including Premier League fixtures such as Ipswich Town vs Arsenal or Leicester City vs Liverpool.

If you don’t mind tuning in a bit later, extended highlights of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix will be broadcast for free on Channel 4 at 10.30pm BST on Sunday night. The race is available via both terrestrial TV and the Channel 4 streaming service, but remember that you’ll need a valid UK TV Licence to view.

Out of the country? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you to access your usual subscriptions from anywhere.

Where to watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in Australia

Formula 1 fans down under can watch every race of the Formula 1 season on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports. You’ll need to stay up late for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, however, because it gets underway at 3.00am AEST on Monday morning.

A subscription to Kayo Standard costs $25/month, but it’ll cost you $40/month if you want to watch the F1 action in 4K. A 7-day free-trial is available.

Fox Sports' F1 live streams are available through Foxtel.

Going to be outside Oz during the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix? Simply download NordVPN to gain access from overseas.

Watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix F1 streams in India

F1 fans in India can watch the entire F1 season – including the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix – via the Fancode website and app. Plans start at 49 rupees (around 57 cents) per race.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2025 timetable

Friday, April 18

Practice 1 11.30pm AEST / 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET

11.30pm AEST / 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET Practice 2 3.00am AEST (Saturday) / 6.00pm BST / 1.00pm ET

Saturday, April 19

Practice 3 11.30pm AEST / 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET

11.30pm AEST / 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET Qualifying 3.00am AEST (Sunday) / 6.00pm BST / 1.00pm ET

Sunday, April 20

Race 3.00am AEST (Monday) / 6.00pm BST / 1.00pm ET

Formula 1 2025 schedule

Round 1: Australia, March 14-16

Round 2: China, March 21-23

Round 3: Japan, April 4-6

Round 4: Bahrain, April 11-13

Round 5: Saudi Arabia, April 18-20

Round 6: Miami, May 2-4

Round 7: Emilia-Romagna, May 16-18

Round 8: Monaco, May 23-25

Round 9: Spain, May 30-June 1

Round 10: Canada, June 13-15

Round 11: Austria, June 27-29

Round 12: Great Britain, July 4-6

Round 13: Belgium, July 25-27

Round 14: Hungary, August 1-3

Round 15: Netherlands, August 29-31

Round 16: Italy, September 5-7

Round 17: Azerbaijan, September 19-21

Round 18: Singapore, October 3-5

Round 19: United States, October 17-19

Round 20: Mexico, October 24-26

Round 21: Brazil, November 7-9

Round 22: Las Vegas, November 20-22

Round 23: Qatar, November 28-30

Round 24: Abu Dhabi, December 5-7