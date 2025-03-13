How to use a VPN to watch Formula 1

In some countries, every F1 race is free-to-air this season – here's how a virtual private network can grant you a piece of the action

Lewis Hamilton drives a Ferrari single-seater F1 car during the Scuderia Ferrari HP Drivers&#039; Presentation in Milan, in March 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto)

If you’re a Formula One fan, you’ll already know exactly which subscriptions you need to watch the 2025 F1 season unfold. But did you know that in some countries, every single race is available to live stream for free? Here’s why you should use a VPN to watch F1, and so much more.

In most places, F1 is locked behind an expensive paywall. In the UK, Sky Sports costs at least £35 per month; in the US, the most cost-efficient option is Sling Orange, which is $45.99 per month; in Australia. Kayo Sports starts at AU$25 per month.

However, in Austria, races alternate between free-to-air ORF and Servus TV; in Luxembourg every race is shown on free-to-air RTL Zwee; in Belgium free-to-air RTBF channels show every Grand Prix live.

If you’re from Austria, Luxembourg or Belgium, but you’re abroad right now and don’t want to pay for F1 coverage, or if you feel like you’re getting a raw deal, a VPN might be exactly what you’ve been looking for. Best of all, most VPNs are incredibly cheap.

What is a VPN?

A VPN, which stands for virtual private network, is a tool that both reroutes your internet traffic through a server based in a different location, and encrypts your data.

There’s a lot to unpack there, but with regards to streaming specifically, a VPN can unlock access to services in different countries, as the software makes it appear as if you’re physically in those countries.

Why use a VPN to watch F1?

You might want to use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions. For example, free-to-air F1 broadcasters like ORFand Servus TV are only available in Austria. Broadcasters use geo-restrictions to limit access to certain live sports events, TV shows, and movies based on location.

However, VPNs can overcome these restrictions. If you're outside Austria, a VPN allows you to connect to an Austrian server, making it appear as though you're browsing from within the country. This grants you full access to ORF and Servus TV as if you were there.

What streaming services can VPNs unblock?

It’s as good as magic, and in our testing we've had success using VPNs with Sky Go, Sling TV, Kayo Sports and many more streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, Max, DAZN and Peacock.

What else are VPNs good for?

In addition to helping you get around geo-restrictions, VPNs anonymize your internet browsing data by encrypting it, preventing cybercriminals, websites, advertisers, internet service providers (ISP) and governments from tracking your online activities.

Furthermore, in some cases, VPNs can boost your connection speeds. That’s because some ISPs deliberately throttle speeds, in order to get customers to upgrade to more expensive plans – think sandbagging in F1.

Rerouting and anonymizing your web traffic can help you get the most out of the service you pay for.

Do VPNs work 100% of the time?

As you can imagine, advertisers, ISPs and governments rail against the use of VPNs, while broadcasters and streaming services are locked in a never-ending battle against them.

This means it’s possible that a VPN will unlock a streaming service one day, but not the next. The cat-and-mouse nature of this battle means that the opposite is also true.

Some VPNs use obfuscation techniques to counteract VPN blocking strategies, with features such as Surfshark's Camouflage Mode and VyprVPN’s Chameleon protocol designed to make it look as if you’re not using a VPN.

If, one day, your VPN stops working on a specific service, there are some checks you can try.

1. NordVPNThe best VPN overall

1. NordVPN – from $3.09 per month
The best VPN overall
NordVPN is an awesome pick for streamers and works like a charm with all of today's most popular platforms. So, whether you're catching up on Netflix originals or tuning in to live soccer, it'll have your back. There's no need to spend a fortune on a NordVPN subscription, either, especially if you take advantage of its 2-year subscription discount. Check it today, risk-free, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

View Deal
2. ExpressVPNThe best VPN for beginners

2. ExpressVPN – from $4.99 per month
The best VPN for beginners
ExpressVPN is my number-one pick for VPN newbies. It's incredibly easy to use and set up, which means you'll spend more time checking out what's new on BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime, and less time tweaking your settings. ExpressVPN is fast enough to handle 4K and HD streaming, too, and its 2-year plan is the cheapest it's ever been. See for yourself with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

View Deal
3. SurfsharkThe best cheap VPN (and also the fastest)

3. Surfshark – from $2.19 per month
The best cheap VPN (and also the fastest)
Surfshark delivers premium VPN features at a budget-friendly price, proving that top-tier security and performance don’t have to break the bank. Despite its affordability, Surfshark offers high-quality service with unlimited simultaneous connections, a vast global server network, and seamless access to geo-restricted content. Whether you're streaming, browsing, or securing your online privacy, Surfshark ensures a fast and reliable experience. Plus, with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee, you can try it out with complete confidence.

View Deal
4. PrivadoVPN FreeThe no.1 free VPN

4. PrivadoVPN Free
The no.1 free VPN
PrivadoVPN is an excellent free VPN for streaming, offering access to Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Disney+. Even on the free plan, its speeds are impressive, reaching 950+ Mbps — matching the likes of NordVPN and Surfshark. The free version is limited to 10GB of monthly data, but users can continue with a 1Mbps capped bandwidth after reaching that threshold. For those who want more than occasional streaming, the premium plan offers unlimited data and access to Netflix Canada, Japan, Australia, and 60 locations in 49 countries. Priced at $10.99/month, or just $1.33/month with a yearly plan – Privado VPN is cheaper than Surfshark ($2.19/month) and Nord ($3.39/month). Plus, you can enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it a risk-free upgrade.

View Deal
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.

