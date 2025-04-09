Should you use a VPN to watch tennis?

If you’re a tennis fan, you’ll no doubt have a good idea of which broadcasters are serving up the 2025 grand slams and ATP and WTA Tours. It’s especially straightforward for fans in Australia, who can live stream all four majors on free-to-air 9Now. But here’s a pro tip: like Djokovic’s agility and Sabalenka’s all-out aggression, a VPN can seriously up your tennis's streaming game.

The tennis calendar is about chasing the sun, so it’s a touch ironic that if you did the same, you’d no longer be able to tune in.

That’s because, even if you have all the right subscriptions, your tennis coverage will be geo-blocked the moment you leave the country. But a VPN offers a neat solution to that problem.

What is a VPN?

A VPN (virtual private network) might just be your new favorite piece of tech.

It's an easy-to-use tool that essentially works like a portal, letting you reroute your internet traffic through servers based anywhere in the world.

If you're from Australia but you're on holiday abroad, for instance, you won't be able to access your usual tennis coverage. With a VPN you can connect to a server in Australia, which makes it look as if you're in Australia, and you'll be able to stream the tennis just like you would at home.

VPNs do so much more besides, including encrypting your data and, in some cases, even improving your internet speeds.

What streaming services can VPNs unblock?

In our extensive testing to crown the best VPN for streaming, we've had success unblocking tennis streamers 9Now, Sky Go, Sling TV, Fubo, BBC iPlayer, Peacock and many more besides, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Kayo Sports, Disney Plus, Max and DAZN.

Why are VPNs good?

Their ability to unblock access to streaming services is undoubtedly one of the key draws of VPNs, but they're so much more than streaming aids...

They make your internet browsing data private by encrypting it, so that cybercriminals, websites, advertisers, internet service providers (ISP) and governments can't keep tabs on your online activities.

And because some ISPs deliberately throttle speeds, in order to force customers to purchase more expensive plans, by rerouting and anonymizing your web traffic, we've found that VPNs can actually speed up the service you get.

Which VPNs work for tennis streaming?

Most VPNs will help you access your subscriptions and preferred streaming platforms from abroad, but those listed below are some of the very best VPNs we've tested.

Though the promise of a free VPN is hard to ignore, be aware that they're restricted by data caps that can be enough to live stream a handful of matches but no more. Paid VPNs have no such restrictions and are the best way to go.

1. NordVPN – from $3.09 per month

The best VPN overall

NordVPN is an awesome pick for streamers and works like a charm with all of today's most popular platforms. So, whether you're catching up on Netflix originals or tuning in to live soccer, it'll have your back. There's no need to spend a fortune on a NordVPN subscription, either, especially if you take advantage of its 2-year subscription discount. Check it today, risk-free, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2. ExpressVPN – from $4.99 per month

The best VPN for beginners

ExpressVPN is my number-one pick for VPN newbies. It's incredibly easy to use and set up, which means you'll spend more time checking out what's new on BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime, and less time tweaking your settings. ExpressVPN is fast enough to handle 4K and HD streaming, too, and its 2-year plan is the cheapest it's ever been. See for yourself with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

3. Surfshark – from $2.19 per month

The best cheap VPN (and also the fastest)

Surfshark delivers premium VPN features at a budget-friendly price, proving that top-tier security and performance don’t have to break the bank. Despite its affordability, Surfshark offers high-quality service with unlimited simultaneous connections, a vast global server network, and seamless access to geo-restricted content. Whether you're streaming, browsing, or securing your online privacy, Surfshark ensures a fast and reliable experience. Plus, with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee, you can try it out with complete confidence.