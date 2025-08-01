How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix 2025: live stream the F1 from anywhere

Watch F1 online from anywhere with NordVPN (try risk-free)

The F1 paddock travels to Budapest this weekend, August 1-3, for the Hungarian Grand Prix, and once again, all eyes will be on the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris who are locked in a tight battle at the top of the drivers’ standings.

Piastri currently has a 16-point advantage over Norris after securing a thrilling victory last weekend at the Belgian GP. The Australian also has fond memories of racing at the Hungaroring after taking his maiden win at the venue last year. However, that victory came when Norris was persuaded to let his teammate through. This year Norris will want to be allowed to race against his title rival, especially as it appears the battle is down to a two-horse race after Max Verstappen settled for fourth in Belgium and now trails Piastri by 81 points.

Another driver to keep an eye on in Hungary is Lewis Hamilton. The Ferrari driver suffered two early eliminations in both qualifying sessions in Spa and will want to bounce back at the Hungaroring, a track where he has a record eight victories.

Here’s how to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Hungarian Grand Prix schedule

Practice 1 – Friday 1st August | 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET

Practice 2 – Friday 1st August | 4pm BST/ 11am ET

Practice 3 – Saturday 2nd August 11.15am BST / 6.15am

Qualifying – Saturday 2nd August| 3pm BST / 10am ET

Hungarian Grand Prix – Sunday 3rd August | 2pm BST / 9am ET

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix for FREE

Free F1 live streams of every race are available in three countries: Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK and Australia.

How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium if you're a resident there.

A VPN will allow you relocate your device back to your home country.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix in the US

All F1 races this season will be available to watch on Disney-owned services ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and, occasionally, ESPN Plus.

ESPN is the place to watch the majority of F1 races in the States. Some races appear on ESPN2 and ABC.

Cord-cutters can livestream ESPN and ABC via Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. We believe Sling (from $45.99/month) is the best choice for F1 fanatics as it provides great-value live coverage for viewers who plan to watch Formula 1 in 2025 and beyond.

You can also stream F1 races live and in 4K on F1 TV Premium ($129.99 annually).

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is the home of F1 with a dedicated channel for all the action.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £14.99, but you will need the £34.99 monthly membership to watch the full weekend.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix in Australia

Fox Sports via Kayo is the main option for Australian viewers with full HD coverage and multi-screen viewing options of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Plans start from $25 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix in Canada

Canadian F1 fans can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on TSN.

If you’ve ditched the cord you’ll want to check out TSN Plus, which costs $8/month or $80/year. The TSN app will allow you to live stream F1 practices, qualifying and the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

