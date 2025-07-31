Stream Women's Open free on R&A.tv (select countries)

Lottie Woad only turned professional two weeks ago. The 21-year-old had been a whisker off becoming the first amateur to win a major since 1972, and she responded in extraordinary fashion, by winning her first ever tournament as a pro. The world No.24 is now the outright favorite at the Women's Open, the last major of the year and, to borrow a phrase from boxing, Woad is widely considered the lineal No.1.

She's got some way to go before closing the gap to Nelly Korda, the official No.1, but there's no question who's playing the better golf right now. Korda is yet to win a title all season, and has Atthaya Thitikul and defending Women's Open champion Lydia Ko aiming for the summit of the rankings.

Having already seen four different major winners in 2025 – three of those, Mao Saigo, Maja Stark and Grace Kim, being first-time major champions – the setup for Woad at Royal Porthcawl almost feels a little too perfect.

Minjee Lee, Carlota Ciganda and Jennifer Kupcho have also shown strong recent form, while Charley Hull's progress will be especially fascinating after her scary collapse during the Evian Championship earlier this month. She's not the biggest fan of links courses, but the $9.5 million, $1,425,000 of which is earmarked for the winner, isn't a bad incentive.

Read on below for a complete guide to where to watch Women's Open 2025 live streams online, on TV and potentially for free.

Can I stream Women's Open 2025 for free? All four rounds of the Women's Open are being live streamed for free on R&A.tv in select countries, including the US, UK, Australia and Canada. All you need to do is register an account.

How to watch Women's Open 2025 live streams in the US

The Women's Open is available to watch for free on R&A.tv in the US. Coverage is also split between USA, NBC and Peacock in the US.

Round 1 airs on USA from 7am-2pm. Round 2 airs on USA from 7am-2pm. Round 3 airs on USA from 7am-12pm, and on NBC and Peacock from 12pm-2pm. Round 4 airs on USA from 7am-12pm, and on NBC and Peacock 12pm-2pm. All times ET.

Sling TV carries both USA and NBC on its Blue plan, which starts at $50.99, though it comes with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, though you can pay $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year to get rid of most ads.

How to watch Women's Open live streams in the UK

The Women's Open is available to watch for free on R&A.tv in the UK. Coverage is also available from Sky Sports. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

How to watch Women's Open live streams in Australia

In Australia, Women's Open 2025 is being shown free-of charge on R&A.tv. It's also being televised on Fox Sports via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo.

Kayo Sports starts at $30 per month after a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Women's Open live streams in Canada

Golf fans in Canada can watch Women's Open 2025 for free on R&A.tv.

Rounds 3 and 4 are also being shown on the TSN network of channels. If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 a month or $80 each year.

Women's Open 2025 FAQs

Women's Open Round 1 tee times

1.30am – Sophia Popov, Shannon Tan, Cara Gainer

1.41am – Dongeun Lee, Lauren Walsh, Anna Huang

1.52am – Shuri Sakuma, Wei Ling Hsu, Aline Krauter

2.03am – Somi Lee, Shiho Kuwaki, Liz Young

2.14am – Hinako Shibuno, Mao Saigo, Allisen Corpuz

2.25am – Nasa Hataoka, Sarah Schmelzel, Gaby Lopez

2.36am – Sei Young Kim, Ashleigh Buhai, Yuka Saso

2.47am – Jiyai Shin, Chisato Iwai, Ingrid Lindblad

2.58am – Andrea Lee, Amy Yang, Leona Maguire

3.09am – Ruoning Yin, Grace Kim, Brooke Henderson

3.20am – Maja Stark, Lauren Coughlin, Hye Jin Choi

3.31am – Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Charley Hull

3.47am – Hannah Green, Rose Zhang, Jeneath Wong (a)

3.58am – Gabriela Ruffels, Albane Valenzuela, Paula Martin Sampedro (a)

4.09am – Ina Yoon, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Alexa Pano

4.20am – Nataliya Guseva, Olivia Cowen, Lydia Hall

4.31am – Lucy Li, Sora Kamiya, Kirsten Rudgeley

4.42am – Manon De Roey, Sara Kouskova, Saki Baba

4.53am – Nanna Koertz Madsen, Jungmin Hong, Moriya Jutanugarn

5.04am – Yani Tseng, Weiwei Zhang, Paula Reto

5.15am – Jenny Bae, Eri Okayama, Ilhee Lee

5.26am – Yan Liu, Arpichaya Yubol, Karis Davidson

5.37am – Miranda Wang, Elizabeth Szokol, Alessandra Fanali

5.48am – Brooke Matthews, Momoka Kobori, Laura Fuenfstueck

6.15am – Casandra Alexander, Minami Katsu, Linnea Strom

6.26am – Lindy Duncan, Sayaka Takahashi, Alice Hewson

6.37am – Jenny Shin, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Gemma Dryburgh

6.48am – Anna Nordqvist, Akie Iwai, Helen Briem

6.59am – Rio Takeda, Miyu Yamashita, Patty Tavatanakit

7.10am – Esther Henseleit, Chanettee Wannasaen, A Lim Kim

7.21am – Georgia Hall, Jennifer Kupcho, Darcey Harry

7.32am – Jin Young Ko, Madelene Sagstrom, Megan Khang

7.43am – Ayaka Furue, Jinhee Im, Linn Grant

7.54am – Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Lottie Woad

8.05am – Hyojoo Kim, Celine Boutier, Yealimi Noh

8.16am – Ariya Jutanugarn, Nelly Korda, Angel Yin

8.32am – Haeran Ryu, Steph Kyriacou, Auston Kim

8.43am – Stacy Lewis, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Alexandra Forsterling

8.54am – Carlota Ciganda, Mimi Rhodes, In Gee Chun

9.05am – Dasom Ma, Chiara Tamburlini, Narin An

9.16am – Shinsil Bang, Bronte Law, Carla Bernat (a)

9.27am – Mi Hyang Lee, Nastasia Nadaud, Meja Ortengren (a)

9.38am – Pei-yun Chien, Diksha Dagar, Soo Bin Joo

9.49am – Kristen Gillman, Hira Naveed, Mary Liu

10am – Yuri Yoshida, Perrine Delacour, Morgane Metraux

10.11am – Emma Spitz, Amelia Garvey, Anna Foster

10.22am – Cassie Porter, Dewi Weber, Marta Martin

10.33am – Haeji Kang, Maria Hernandez, Brianna Do

(All times ET)

What is the Women's Open location for 2025? For the first time, the 2025 Women's Open is taking place at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, in the Bridgend County Borough of Wales. The par 72 course regularly hosts the Senior Open Championship and Amateur Championship.

What is the Women's Open 2025 schedule? (All times ET) Round 1 – Thursday, July 31

7am-2pm on USA Round 2 – Friday, August 1

7am-2pm on USA Round 3 – Saturday, August 2

7am-12pm on USA

12pm-2pm on NBC & Peacock Round 4 – Sunday, August 3

7am-12pm on USA

12pm-2pm on NBC & Peacock

Can I follow Women's Open 2025 on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key Women's Open moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@AIGWomensOpen), Instagram (@AIGWomensOpen) and YouTube (@GolfRandA). The Women's Open website will also allow you to follow the latest leaderboards.