The trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash is finally here and teases Pandora’s most terrifying adversary yet
Fire and Ash is hitting our screens three years after The Way of Water
- Avatar: Fire and Ash has a full length trailer
- The anticipated threequel will be released on December 19
- It features returning names like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver
The wait is over, Avatar fans, as we've got a first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is the third movie in James Cameron's sci-fi franchise and is set to be one of this year's biggest new movies.
The previous two entries in the series – 2009’s Avatar and 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water – were both box-office smashes. Hopefully, the third installment will see similar success when it's released on December 19.
Expectations among fans of the series are certainly high, with the trailer having already amassed nine million views at the time of writing. Take a look and see it for yourself below.
What we know so far about Avatar: Fire and Ash
Spoilers follow for Avatar: The Way of Water. Turn back now if you haven't seen it.
The new Avatar movie certainly looks intriguing, especially as it introduces Pandora’s newest adversary.
The movie will follow on from a heartbreaking moment in Avatar: The Way of Water, which means Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to open with Jake and Neytiri’s family as they grapple with grief following the loss of Neteyam, the couple's eldest child.
The family later encounters a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe called the Ash People, who are led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang. This same tribe has allied with Jake's enemy Miles Quaritch, causing conflict on Pandora to escalate.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Fire and Ash will have a runtime of three hours and 12 minutes, making it the longest installment in the franchise so far. This is exciting news for fans wanting to dive deeper into Cameron's beautifully shot universe.
There's great news on the casting front too as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver are all reprising their roles in this movie.
We have a while to wait until Fire and Ash is released, but it'll be one to entertain us over the holiday season. I'm really hoping for good things.
You might also like
- I’ve already seen the Avatar 3 trailer – here’s my spoiler-free guide on what to expect from the next chapter in James Cameron's epic sci-fi series
- Alien: Earth's official trailer is here – and the sci-fi horror series' xenomorph isn't the only frightening creature that'll need to be avoided
- I watched Brick on Netflix so you don’t have to – here’s a far superior sci-fi thriller I recommend streaming instead
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.