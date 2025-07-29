The trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash is finally here and teases Pandora’s most terrifying adversary yet

Avatar: Fire and Ash has a full length trailer

The anticipated threequel will be released on December 19

It features returning names like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver

The wait is over, Avatar fans, as we've got a first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is the third movie in James Cameron's sci-fi franchise and is set to be one of this year's biggest new movies.

The previous two entries in the series – 2009’s Avatar and 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water – were both box-office smashes. Hopefully, the third installment will see similar success when it's released on December 19.

Expectations among fans of the series are certainly high, with the trailer having already amassed nine million views at the time of writing. Take a look and see it for yourself below.

Avatar: Fire and Ash | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What we know so far about Avatar: Fire and Ash

Spoilers follow for Avatar: The Way of Water. Turn back now if you haven't seen it.

The first Avatar movie has an 81% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The new Avatar movie certainly looks intriguing, especially as it introduces Pandora’s newest adversary.

The movie will follow on from a heartbreaking moment in Avatar: The Way of Water, which means Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to open with Jake and Neytiri’s family as they grapple with grief following the loss of Neteyam, the couple's eldest child.

The family later encounters a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe called the Ash People, who are led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang. This same tribe has allied with Jake's enemy Miles Quaritch, causing conflict on Pandora to escalate.

Fire and Ash will have a runtime of three hours and 12 minutes, making it the longest installment in the franchise so far. This is exciting news for fans wanting to dive deeper into Cameron's beautifully shot universe.

There's great news on the casting front too as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver are all reprising their roles in this movie.

We have a while to wait until Fire and Ash is released, but it'll be one to entertain us over the holiday season. I'm really hoping for good things.