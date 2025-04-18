Snooker World Championship live stream 2025: how to watch online, schedule, start times, streaming guide

Will Kyren Wilson break the Crucible Curse? Since the tournament moved to the iconic Sheffield theatre in 1977, none of the previous 19 first-time Snooker World Championship winners have managed to retain the title. Seven were eliminated in the very first round.

World No.1 Wilson finally made it to the summit by beating Jak Jones a year ago, but this time around they're on course for a Second Round meeting. The Warrior starts off with a clash against Scottish Open winner Lei Peifan, while No.2 seed Judd Trump has been drawn against Zhou Yuelong.

Having withdrawn from 10 tournaments and missed another three this season, it isn't clear if Ronnie O'Sullivan will play his arch-nemesis Ali Carter in their scheduled opener. The seven-time champion has been seeded No.5, despite missing the majority of the campaign on health grounds.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Snooker World Championship live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the Snooker World Championship schedule.

Can I watch Snooker World Championship 2025 for free? Yes. The BBC is hosting comprehensive live coverage of the 2025 Snooker World Championship in the UK, with live action shared between the BBC One, Two and Four channels. That means you'll be able to watch the snooker online live and on catch up on the BBC iPlayer streaming service – completely free to watch on laptops, mobile and TV streaming devices for anybody with a valid TV licence. If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Snooker World Championship free from abroad on your usual streaming service. More details below...

Snooker World Championship schedule – Saturday, April 19

First round (best of 19 frames)

10am – Kyren Wilson (1) vs Lei Peifan

10am – Xiao Guodong (14) vs Matthew Selt

2.30pm – Neil Robertson (9) vs Chris Wakelin

2.30pm – Mark Williams (6) vs Wu Yize

7pm – Kyren Wilson (1) vs Lei Peifan

7pm – Barry Hawkins (11) vs Hossein Vafaei

(All times BST)

How to watch Snooker World Championship live streams in the US

Snooker fans in the US will need a subscription to WST Play in order to watch Snooker World Championship 2025.

It costs £7 per month or £70 per year, which is roughly US$8.50 and US$85.

If you're traveling in the States but wanting to watch your home Snooker World Championship coverage, you'll need to download a VPN.

How to watch Snooker World Championship live streams in the UK

As mentioned above, UK snooker fans can watch the 2025 Snooker World Championship for FREE, across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

The 2025 Snooker World Championship will also be shown on TNT Sports, which can be live streamed via Discovery+.

How to watch Snooker World Championship live streams in Rest of World

Europe

Max and Eurosport share the rights to Snooker World Championship 2025 in most countries across the continent. For example, live action will be shown on Eurosport in Germany, Italy and Austria, and on Max everywhere else.

Australia & New Zealand

With no domestic broadcaster showing the 2025 Snooker World Championship, you'll need a WST Play subscription to watch.

China

The 2025 Snooker World Championship will be shown in China on CCTV5, Huya and Migu.

Rest of World

If there is no domestic broadcaster or streaming service showing this year's tournament where you live, then you can watch the 2025 Snooker World Championship action on the specialist WST Play platform.

Note that WST Play does not show live snooker coverage in the UK, Ireland, Europe, Morocco, Israel, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines or Brunei.

When is the 2025 Snooker World Championship? The 2025 Snooker World Championship runs from Saturday, April 19 to Monday, May 5.

What is the 2025 Snooker World Championship schedule? Sat, Apr 19 – Thu, Apr 24: First round Fri, Apr 25 – Mon, Apr 28: Second round Tue, Apr 29 – Wed, Apr 30: Quarter-finals Thu, May 1 – Sat, May 3: Semi-finals Sun, May 4 – Monday, May 5: Final

Who are the 2025 Snooker World Championship players and seeds? 1) Kyren Wilson 2) Judd Trump 3) John Higgins 4) Mark Selby 5) Ronnie O'Sullivan 6) Mark Williams 7) Luca Brecel 8) Mark Allen 9) Neil Robertson 10) Ding Junhui 11) Barry Hawkins 12) Zhang Anda 13) Si Jiahui 14) Xiao Guodong 15) Shaun Murphy 16) Jak Jones

Can I watch Snooker World Championship 2025 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Snooker World Championship on the official World Snooker Tour social media channels on YouTube (@WorldSnookerTour) and Instagram (@WorldSnookerTour).