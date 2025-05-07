World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025: Live streams, How to watch free online, schedule
Snooker legend Jimmy White aims to roll back the years and win another seniors title
The World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 is bringing together the legends of the baize – including Jimmy White and reigning champion Igor Figueiredo – for more green-felt drama.
Here's how to watch the World Seniors Snooker Championship online from ANYWHERE with a VPN, including free streaming options.
Dates: May 7-11, 2025
FREE STREAM: Channel 5 (UK restricted – use a VPN)
Featuring some of the most beloved names in the sport's history, the Seniors Snooker Championship showcases the enduring talent and tactical nous of snooker's greatest cueists. This year's tournament returns to the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, home of the World Snooker Championship since 1977.
Former champion Jimmy White will be aiming to add another seniors title to his collection, while former world champions including John Parrott, Ken Doherty, and Stephen Hendry are all expected to compete. With a mix of exhibition flair and serious competition, it promises to be a nostalgic treat for snooker fans.
UK viewers can enjoy comprehensive coverage of the event on Channel 5 and its streaming service, My5, completely free. International viewers traveling away from home may have the option to use a VPN to access the free UK coverage.
Read on for all the details on how to watch the World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 online from anywhere.
How to watch World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 for free
Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 free on Channel 5 streaming service.
Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch the seniors snooker on your usual streaming service from abroad.
Channel 5 is the exclusive broadcaster of the World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 in the UK. All matches will be shown live on the channel, with afternoon coverage from 12p noon BST and evening coverage starting at 7 p.m. BST during the tournament.
Unblock Channel 5 with a VPN
If you're keen to watch World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to watch Seniors World Snooker Championship from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 in the US
For US viewers, there's no dedicated broadcaster for the World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025.
However, Brits abroad can use a VPN to access the free UK coverage on My5.
How to watch World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 in the UK
Channel 5 is the exclusive broadcaster of the World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 in the UK. All matches will be shown live on the channel, with evening coverage starting from 12pm BST on May 7, with Joe Perry and Dominic Dale in action.
If you can't watch on TV, you can stream the action for free on Channel 5's streaming service, My5. All you need to do is create an account, which only requires an email address and UK postcode.
Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch the seniors world championships for free.
How to watch World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 in Canada
For Canadian viewers, there's no dedicated broadcaster for the World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025.
However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch live online from anywhere in the world. We strongly recommend NordVPN.
How to watch World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 in Australia
Any plans to make World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.
Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch seniors snooker world championships on Channel 5 from abroad.
How to watch World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 in Asia
The World Seniors Snooker Championship is often broadcast live on Huya TV in Asia, where the game is hugely popular (especially in the context of Zhao Xintong winning the Halo World Snooker Championships – the first Asian player ever to hold the title).
Seniors World Snooker Championship shedule
The World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 runs from May 7-11, 2025. Here's the schedule:
Wednesday, May 7 (Round 1)
12pm – Joe Perry v Fabio Luersen, Dominic Dale v Craig Steadman
7pm – Igor Figueredo v Wayne Townsend, Aaron Canavan v Andrew Norman
Thursday, May 8 (Round 1)
12pm – Jimmy White v Alfie Burden, Ken Doherty v Charl Jonck
7pm – Tony Drago v Gerard Greene, Tony Knowles v Hassan Kerde
Friday May 9 (Quarter-finals)
12pm – QF 1 (TBC) v QF 2 (TBC)
7pm – QF 3 (TBC) v QF 4 (TBC)
Saturday May 10 (Semi-finals)
12pm – Semi-Finals
Sunday May 11 (Final)
12pm – Final
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for What Hi-Fi?, T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health and many more. His specialities include the streaming services, mobile technology and electric vehicles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.