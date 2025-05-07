World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025: Live streams, How to watch free online, schedule

The World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 is bringing together the legends of the baize – including Jimmy White and reigning champion Igor Figueiredo – for more green-felt drama.

Featuring some of the most beloved names in the sport's history, the Seniors Snooker Championship showcases the enduring talent and tactical nous of snooker's greatest cueists. This year's tournament returns to the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, home of the World Snooker Championship since 1977.

Former champion Jimmy White will be aiming to add another seniors title to his collection, while former world champions including John Parrott, Ken Doherty, and Stephen Hendry are all expected to compete. With a mix of exhibition flair and serious competition, it promises to be a nostalgic treat for snooker fans.

UK viewers can enjoy comprehensive coverage of the event on Channel 5 and its streaming service, My5, completely free. International viewers traveling away from home may have the option to use a VPN to access the free UK coverage.

Read on for all the details on how to watch the World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 online from anywhere.

How to watch World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 for free

Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 free on Channel 5 streaming service.

Channel 5 is the exclusive broadcaster of the World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 in the UK. All matches will be shown live on the channel, with afternoon coverage from 12p noon BST and evening coverage starting at 7 p.m. BST during the tournament.

Unblock Channel 5 with a VPN

How to watch World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 in the US

For US viewers, there's no dedicated broadcaster for the World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025.

How to watch World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 in the UK

Channel 5 is the exclusive broadcaster of the World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 in the UK. All matches will be shown live on the channel, with evening coverage starting from 12pm BST on May 7, with Joe Perry and Dominic Dale in action. If you can't watch on TV, you can stream the action for free on Channel 5's streaming service, My5. All you need to do is create an account, which only requires an email address and UK postcode.

How to watch World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 in Canada

For Canadian viewers, there's no dedicated broadcaster for the World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025.

How to watch World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 in Australia

Any plans to make World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

How to watch World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 in Asia

The World Seniors Snooker Championship is often broadcast live on Huya TV in Asia, where the game is hugely popular (especially in the context of Zhao Xintong winning the Halo World Snooker Championships – the first Asian player ever to hold the title).

Seniors World Snooker Championship shedule

The World Seniors Snooker Championship 2025 runs from May 7-11, 2025. Here's the schedule:

Wednesday, May 7 (Round 1)

12pm – Joe Perry v Fabio Luersen, Dominic Dale v Craig Steadman

7pm – Igor Figueredo v Wayne Townsend, Aaron Canavan v Andrew Norman

Thursday, May 8 (Round 1)

12pm – Jimmy White v Alfie Burden, Ken Doherty v Charl Jonck

7pm – Tony Drago v Gerard Greene, Tony Knowles v Hassan Kerde

Friday May 9 (Quarter-finals)

12pm – QF 1 (TBC) v QF 2 (TBC)

7pm – QF 3 (TBC) v QF 4 (TBC)

Saturday May 10 (Semi-finals)

12pm – Semi-Finals

Sunday May 11 (Final)

12pm – Final