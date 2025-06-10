How to watch World Test Championship Final 2025 online: Australia vs South Africa

Both Australia and South Africa head to Lord's for the World Test Championship final on a fine run of form, and have key performers in English conditions.

Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins, returns after paternity leave, and Josh Hazlewood after injury. South Africa’s frontman Temba Bavuma is fit to play after an elbow injury kept him out of South Africa's domestic four-day final and the Proteas also have opening bowler Kagiso Rabada back after his drugs ban.

Defending champions Australia head to London on the back of their defeat of India in a test series for the first time in a decade and winning in Sri Lanka for the first time since 2011. Meanwhile, South Africa are on a run of seven straight test match victories, including recent series wins over Pakistan, Bangladesh and the aforementioned Lions.

This is the third World Test Championship Final. All have been held in England, with New Zealand and Australia the previous winners. But this is the first one to be held at Lord’s, where Australia have traditionally fared well. Of 40 tests they have played there, they have won 18 and lost 7. And many of the current team have happy memories of the Home of Cricket, not least Steve Smith who has a double century and a century at the ground.

Here's where to watch World Test Championship Final live streams online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

How to watch World Test Championship Final live streams for free

The ICC World Test Championship Final will be free in Pakistan, and you can watch live streams on Tamasha and PTV Sports.

Also people in countries without an official ICC broadcast partner, can watch the free ICC live stream. Use this link to find the full list of territories.

Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to access your usual free streams from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any World Test Championship Final stream

If you're keen to watch the final but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock streaming platforms.

How to watch World Test Championship Final live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch World Test Championship Final live streams in the US.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

If you're a Pakistani resident visiting the US make sure to use a VPN so you can access your free streams at home.

Luckily, you don't need to subscribe to a full Sling TV plan in order to watch cricket from Willow. Instead, you can sign up to your choice of its Desi Binge Plus, Dakshin Flex or Urdu plans, which all include Willow. Prices start from only $10 per month or $50 for six months.

How to watch World Test Championship Final live streams in the UK

The World Test Championship Final is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK, with packages starting from £22 per month.

Alternatively, you can go with the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV), with Now Sports packages starting at £14.99 for a day membership.

Don't forget to use a VPN so you can access your Now stream while out of the UK.

How to watch World Test Championship Final live streams in India

The big Disney Hotstar and JioCinema merger means cricket fans in India need to pay to watch the World Test Championship Final.

You'll need Star Sports to watch on TV, or the JioHotstar app to watch on mobile devices and prices start at Rs. 299 for Disney Hotstar.

Visiting India from the US? Use a VPN to access your usual streaming service while away.

How to watch World Test Championship Final live streams in Australia

The 2025 World Test Championship Final will be shown on Prime Video in Australia.

Amazon Prime currently has a 30-day free trial, after which the cost is AU$9.99 monthly or AU$79 yearly.

Going to be outside Oz during the final? Simply download a VPN to access Prime Video from overseas, without being blocked.

How to watch World Test Championship Final live streams in South Africa

The final is being televised on service SuperSport in South Africa.

SuperSport is available exclusively through DStv as part of their MultiChoice pay-TV service and streaming prices begin at R299 ($16.80) per month.

If you're outside SA for the action, don't forget to use a VPN to access SuperSport and see if the Proteas can finally get their hands on some silverware.

World Test Championship Final 2025 Q+A

What time does the World Test Championship final start?

Dates: June 11-15, 2025 (with reserve day of June 16).

Time: Play is due to start 10.30am GMT/ 5.30am ET each day.

What is the format of the World Test Championship Final? The match is scheduled over five days. Time lost to weather will be made up, if possible, during those five days with extended playing hours. But a sixth day is in reserve in case of greater weather interruptions. This sixth day will only be used for weather purposes, not to ensure a result. If the match is drawn the teams will be declared joint winners. But draws have become less common in test cricket: in this World Test Championship cycle there have been 66 test matches and only four of these were draws. The Dukes make of ball will be used, as it is for all test matches in England. It remains harder for longer and has a more pronounced seam than the Kookaburra ball used in Australia’s and South Africa’s home test matches. This should suit the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Josh Hazelwood — who have previously been lethal on their tours of England.

What are the squads for the 2025 World Test Championship Final? South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne. Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

How did South Africa and Australia qualify for the World Test Championship Final? Each of the nine teams in the World Test Championship plays three home and three away test series, involving six different opponents. A league table is drawn up based on the percentage of the maximum points the teams could have earned (as each series is not necessarily of the same number of test matches). South Africa only played two-match series and finished top of the table having beaten Pakistan and Sri Lanka 2-0 at home and drawn 1-1 with India. In away series they lost 2-0 in New Zealand but won 2-0 in Bangladesh and 1-0 in West Indies. Australia beat Pakistan 3-0 and India 3-1 at home and drew 1-1 with West Indies. In their away series they drew 2-2 with England, and beat New Zealand and Sri Lanka 2-0.

Key World Test Championship Final broadcasters by region

Canada

Just like in the US, cricket fans in Canada can watch the World Test Championship Final on Willow TV.

Ireland

Just like in the UK, cricket fans in Ireland can watch the World Test Championship Final on Sky Sports.

New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the final on Sky Sport and live stream it online via the Sky Sport Now streaming service.

Pakistan

The ICC World Test Championship Final will be shown free in Pakistan on Tamasha and PTV Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport has the rights to show the final in most parts of the African continent.