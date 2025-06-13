How to watch Wimbledon with Hulu+Live TV – stream the tennis and grab a free trial

You can watch Wimbledon 2025 live on Hulu+Live TV, which carries ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the Tennis Channel, and offers new subscribers a 3-day free trial.

That means you can try the Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan before you buy. It includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC as standard, while Tennis Channel is available via the Sports addon, which costs $9.99 per month.

Fortunately, seeing as the vast majority of Wimbledon will be shown on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, there's little need to stump up the extra cash for Tennis Channel.

So how can you watch Wimbledon on Hulu+Live TV from anywhere? Can you get the free Wimbledon stream in Canada, the UK, or Australia? And is Hulu+Live TV available as a smartphone app?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Wimbledon for free...

How to watch Wimbledon on Hulu+Live TV and the Hulu+Live TV app

To watch Hulu+Live TV: visit the hulu.com/live-tv website or download the Hulu app (iOS, Android).

The first 3 days of Hulu+Live TV are free – you will need to cancel within 72 hours to avoid being billed. The standard price is $82.99 per month.

Register – sign up with your email address, date of birth and gender.

Important – the 3-day free trial only applies to the Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan.

🌎 OUTSIDE THE US? ACCESS HULU+LIVE TV FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN

Exclusive Deal If you're a US resident, you can watch Wimbledon 2025 on Hulu+Live TV. This package includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN+ and prices start from $82.99 per month. However, right now you use the 3-day free trial which will give you the chance to try the service out for size!

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 on Hulu+Live TV from anywhere

Hulu+Live TV is only showing Wimbledon in the US.

Tennis fans traveling or working outside the US will need to use a VPN to access Hulu+Live TV's Wimbledon streams.

There are lots of VPN but NordVPNis the one you can rely on to unblock Hulu+Live TV and stream Wimbledon like a pro.... and you can save 70%.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Looking to access Hulu+Live TV from outside the US? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access Hulu+Live TV as if you were back home in the States. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, you'll currently get over 70% off with this deal.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Wimbledon 2025 on Hulu+Live TV.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to watch your free Hulu+Live TV stream, you'd select 'US'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Hulu+Live TV, sign in, and watch Wimbledon on Hulu+Live TV.

Hulu+Live TV isn't broadcasting Wimbledon directly. It's a streaming platform that provides access to more than 100 TV channels for a fraction of the price of a comparable cable package.

Three of those channels are ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, which are showing Wimbledon 2025.

While the networks haven't revealed the ins and outs of their coverage plans at the time of publication, Nick Kyrgios and John Isner joined regulars Cliff Drysdale, Chris Evert, Mary Joe Fernández, Chris Fowler, Brad Gilbert and John McEnroe at the All England Club last year.

The Breakfast at Wimbledon show provided analysis and behind-the-scenes stories, with Wimbledon – Second Serve offering up daily recaps.

Which devices can I watch Wimbledon on Hulu+Live TV with?

You can use Hulu+Live TV on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire tablets (Fire OS 6 and up)

Amazon Fire TV (Fire OS 5.0 and up)

Android phones and tablets (Android 7.1 and up)

Android TV devices (Sony Bravia Android TV 2015 and up, Nvidia Shield, Hisense Android TV, Select Xiaomi models, Chromecast with Google TV)

Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 16.4 and up)

Apple TV (4th generation and up)

Chromecast (Gen 2 and up)

Echo Show 15

LG WebOS smart TVs (webOS 3.5 and up, and select webOS 3.0 models)

Nintendo Switch (R1 and Lite)

Playstation 4 and 5

Roku (Roku 2 4210X, Roku 3, Roku Streaming Stick (3600X, 3800X), Stick+, 4K, 4K+, Roku Express, Express+, 4K, 4K+, Roku Premiere, Premiere+, Roku Ultra, Ultra LT, Roku Smart Speaker, Roku TV, 2K, 4K, 8K)

Samsung smart TVs (2016 and up)

Vizio SmartCast TVs (2016 and up)

Web browsers

Xbox (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Xfinity Flex

Xumo (Xumo TV, Xumo XiOne Box)

Is Hulu+Live TV a good way to watch Wimbledon 2025?

The splintered state of Wimbledon coverage in the US makes Hulu+Live TV a really smart way of tuning in, especially with that 3-day free trial.

As well as catching a slice of the tennis for free, you can dip your toe into the world of cord-cutting, and see what so many are turning their backs on expensive cable plans.