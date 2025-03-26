F1 25 has been officially announced, with this year's entry marking a return for Braking Point and a 'significant overhaul' for My Team mode

F1 25 has been officially revealed by EA Sports and Codemasters

Braking Point is returning, alongside some My Team mode overhauls

It's set to launch on May 30, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

EA Sports and Codemasters have officially revealed F1 25, the latest entry in the long-running official Formula 1 racing sim series.

Launching on May 30, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, this year's headline features include the return of the Braking Point campaign, as well as a "significant overhaul" to the popular My Team game mode.

If you're unfamiliar, Braking Point made its last appearance in F1 23 and is a bespoke story mode with original characters and cutscenes. In F1 25, the fictional Konnersport team has progressed from the midfield to being genuine championship contenders, but players can expect "a dramatic event" that "throws the team into chaos."

While certainly not perfect and occasionally quite cheesy, I really enjoyed prior iterations of Braking Point, and I'm looking forward to seeing where the storyline progresses.

The accompanying EA press release also details a "significant overhaul" for My Team mode. Details are thin on the ground for now, but it seems we can expect "new responsibilities before getting behind the wheel as either of the team's drivers."

Codemasters senior creative director Lee Mather has also chimed in on F1 25's announcement, saying: “F1 25 delivers more ways for players to experience Formula 1 and race their way, from the drama of Braking Point to making headlines in the pursuit of World Championship glory.

"This year, there are new opportunities for players to connect, collaborate, and compete than ever before. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks.”

This initial announcement doesn't give much else away when it comes to what we can expect in F1 25, making it sound like a fairly iterative update at face value. However, developer Codemasters will be keeping players up to date as we approach launch with its F1 25 Deep Dive video series. There, we can expect more details on improvements and additions to this year's game.

We're only two races into the real-world 2025 Formula 1 season at the time of writing, and it's already proved to be an extremely chaotic one. From Mercedes and Williams off to surprisingly strong starts to Ferrari struggling even with Lewis Hamilton's services (not to mention a veritable influx of promising rookie talents at Alpine, Sauber, Haas, and Racing Bulls), I'm most interested in learning how F1 25's driver ratings are going to shape up.