F1 25 has been officially announced, with this year's entry marking a return for Braking Point and a 'significant overhaul' for My Team mode

- F1 25 has been officially revealed by EA Sports and Codemasters
- Braking Point is returning, alongside some My Team mode overhauls
- It's set to launch on May 30, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
EA Sports and Codemasters have officially revealed F1 25, the latest entry in the long-running official Formula 1 racing sim series.
Launching on May 30, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, this year's headline features include the return of the Braking Point campaign, as well as a "significant overhaul" to the popular My Team game mode.
If you're unfamiliar, Braking Point made its last appearance in F1 23 and is a bespoke story mode with original characters and cutscenes. In F1 25, the fictional Konnersport team has progressed from the midfield to being genuine championship contenders, but players can expect "a dramatic event" that "throws the team into chaos."
While certainly not perfect and occasionally quite cheesy, I really enjoyed prior iterations of Braking Point, and I'm looking forward to seeing where the storyline progresses.
The accompanying EA press release also details a "significant overhaul" for My Team mode. Details are thin on the ground for now, but it seems we can expect "new responsibilities before getting behind the wheel as either of the team's drivers."
Codemasters senior creative director Lee Mather has also chimed in on F1 25's announcement, saying: “F1 25 delivers more ways for players to experience Formula 1 and race their way, from the drama of Braking Point to making headlines in the pursuit of World Championship glory.
"This year, there are new opportunities for players to connect, collaborate, and compete than ever before. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks.”
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
This initial announcement doesn't give much else away when it comes to what we can expect in F1 25, making it sound like a fairly iterative update at face value. However, developer Codemasters will be keeping players up to date as we approach launch with its F1 25 Deep Dive video series. There, we can expect more details on improvements and additions to this year's game.
We're only two races into the real-world 2025 Formula 1 season at the time of writing, and it's already proved to be an extremely chaotic one. From Mercedes and Williams off to surprisingly strong starts to Ferrari struggling even with Lewis Hamilton's services (not to mention a veritable influx of promising rookie talents at Alpine, Sauber, Haas, and Racing Bulls), I'm most interested in learning how F1 25's driver ratings are going to shape up.
You might also like...
- Forget the Nintendo Switch 2, the original Switch is getting one last hurrah in a surprise Nintendo Direct tomorrow
- inZOI has become the most wishlisted game on Steam, but I wouldn't get too caught up in the hype
- Xbox Insiders are currently testing a new Game Hub feature that looks useful, but I've got mixed feelings about it
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to my favorite Switch controller, and it's just received its first substantial Amazon discount
The Nacon MG-X Pro is my go-to mobile gaming controller and while it's a hard sell at full price, you can snag it for an absolute bargain at Amazon right now