F1 25 has been officially announced, with this year's entry marking a return for Braking Point and a 'significant overhaul' for My Team mode

News
By published

Get in there, Kimi

EA Sports F1 25 promotional image featuring drivers Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman.
(Image credit: Electronic Arts)
  • F1 25 has been officially revealed by EA Sports and Codemasters
  • Braking Point is returning, alongside some My Team mode overhauls
  • It's set to launch on May 30, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

EA Sports and Codemasters have officially revealed F1 25, the latest entry in the long-running official Formula 1 racing sim series.

Launching on May 30, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, this year's headline features include the return of the Braking Point campaign, as well as a "significant overhaul" to the popular My Team game mode.

If you're unfamiliar, Braking Point made its last appearance in F1 23 and is a bespoke story mode with original characters and cutscenes. In F1 25, the fictional Konnersport team has progressed from the midfield to being genuine championship contenders, but players can expect "a dramatic event" that "throws the team into chaos."

While certainly not perfect and occasionally quite cheesy, I really enjoyed prior iterations of Braking Point, and I'm looking forward to seeing where the storyline progresses.

The accompanying EA press release also details a "significant overhaul" for My Team mode. Details are thin on the ground for now, but it seems we can expect "new responsibilities before getting behind the wheel as either of the team's drivers."

Codemasters senior creative director Lee Mather has also chimed in on F1 25's announcement, saying: “F1 25 delivers more ways for players to experience Formula 1 and race their way, from the drama of Braking Point to making headlines in the pursuit of World Championship glory.

"This year, there are new opportunities for players to connect, collaborate, and compete than ever before. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks.”

F1 25 Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube F1 25 Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

This initial announcement doesn't give much else away when it comes to what we can expect in F1 25, making it sound like a fairly iterative update at face value. However, developer Codemasters will be keeping players up to date as we approach launch with its F1 25 Deep Dive video series. There, we can expect more details on improvements and additions to this year's game.

We're only two races into the real-world 2025 Formula 1 season at the time of writing, and it's already proved to be an extremely chaotic one. From Mercedes and Williams off to surprisingly strong starts to Ferrari struggling even with Lewis Hamilton's services (not to mention a veritable influx of promising rookie talents at Alpine, Sauber, Haas, and Racing Bulls), I'm most interested in learning how F1 25's driver ratings are going to shape up.

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Gaming
EA Sports F1 25 promotional image featuring drivers Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman.
F1 25 has been officially announced, with this year's entry marking a return for Braking Point and a 'significant overhaul' for My Team mode
Nintendo Switch Lite
Forget the Nintendo Switch 2, the original Switch is getting one last hurrah in a surprise Nintendo Direct tomorrow
8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to my favorite Switch controller, and it's just received its first substantial Amazon discount
Image of Naoe in AC Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows best graphics settings for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X
inZOI promotional material.
inZOI has become the most wishlisted game on Steam, but I wouldn't get too caught up in the hype
Xbox Series X and Xbox wireless controller set to a green background
Xbox Insiders are currently testing a new Game Hub feature that looks useful, but I've got mixed feelings about it
Latest in News
EA Sports F1 25 promotional image featuring drivers Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman.
F1 25 has been officially announced, with this year's entry marking a return for Braking Point and a 'significant overhaul' for My Team mode
Garmin clippd integration
Garmin's golf watches just got a big software integration upgrade to help you improve your game
Robert Downey Jr reveals himself as Doctor Doom to a delighted crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Marvel is currently making a major announcement about Avengers: Doomsday's cast on YouTube, and I think it's going to be a long-winded reveal
Samsung QN90F on yellow background
Samsung announces US prices for its 2025 mini-LED TV lineup, and it’s good and bad news
Nintendo Switch Lite
Forget the Nintendo Switch 2, the original Switch is getting one last hurrah in a surprise Nintendo Direct tomorrow
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colors seemingly revealed in new video, and there’s another sign of an imminent launch
More about gaming
8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to my favorite Switch controller, and it's just received its first substantial Amazon discount
The Nacon MG-X Pro android mobile gaming controller on a turquoise background with white lowest price text

The Nacon MG-X Pro is my go-to mobile gaming controller and while it's a hard sell at full price, you can snag it for an absolute bargain at Amazon right now
Canon PowerShot V1 compact vlogging camera on a white desk, lens folded away

I tested the Canon PowerShot V1, and the beginner vlogging camera feels like the complete package but for this one thing
See more latest
Most Popular
Canon EOS R50 V on a wooden table, alongside the EOS R50
I tried Canon's two new vlogging cameras – here's why the EOS R50 V offers better video value
Canon RF 20mm F1.4L VCM lens on a wooden table, alongside three other Canon hybrid prime lenses
Canon’s new 20mm f/1.4 lens could be the ultimate wide-angle prime for astro photography and video work, but its pricey
Garmin clippd integration
Garmin's golf watches just got a big software integration upgrade to help you improve your game
Samsung QN90F on yellow background
Samsung announces US prices for its 2025 mini-LED TV lineup, and it’s good and bad news
Microsoft Copiot Studio deep reasoning and agent flows
Microsoft reveals OpenAI-powered Copilot AI agents to bosot your work research and data analysis
Nissan 2026 line-up
Nissan is back to its bold best with new EV lineup that's led by a third-generation Leaf – and yes, it's an SUV
Nintendo Switch Lite
Forget the Nintendo Switch 2, the original Switch is getting one last hurrah in a surprise Nintendo Direct tomorrow
Image of Naoe in AC Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows best graphics settings for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X
Robert Downey Jr reveals himself as Doctor Doom to a delighted crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Marvel is currently making a major announcement about Avengers: Doomsday's cast on YouTube, and I think it's going to be a long-winded reveal
Representational image depecting cybersecurity protection
Third-party security issues could be the biggest threat facing your business